PREP WRESTLING: Jacob Colon begins 2nd season of building Sioux City East's program

By the end of the day, Schmidt was happy to see his wrestlers on the mat, having the chance to wrestle during a pandemic.

"As we told the guys, when you are out there, it disappears. For that brief moment, it disappears even though you know it is there," Schmidt said. "They are willing to do whatever they need to do to be able to do what they love to do. If that's put a mask on, use hand sanitizer, they will do it. They have embraced those things.

"It takes a village. You take a look around (the Long Lines Family Rec Center), the wrestling community knows what it needs to do. We have fans with masks on. We've got tables with hand sanitizer and things to make this all happen. It takes way more work and at any time we can say we are not doing that. But that's not what we have done."

AKRON-WESTFIELD FRESHMAN OFF TO IMPRESSIVE START

Akron-Westfield freshman Ian Blowe came into Saturday's tournament with a 2-1 record. But the most difficult part is he was a freshman at a weight class that not many freshmen begin at - 195 pounds.

Blowe is getting acclimated to 195 pounds rather well.

Blowe won his first match by fall in 2:23 and then got another pin, this time before the end of the first period in 1:46.