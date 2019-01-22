LE MARS, Iowa -- Le Mars won the last six matches of the dual against Sioux City East to claim a 55-21 win over the Black Raiders on Tuesday.
Le Mars started off with a 12-0 lead when the Bulldogs got back-to-back pins by Blake Dirksen (106 pounds) and Daniel Hinds (113 pounds). East evened the scored after getting back-to-back pins by Sean Heeney (120) and Rafe McClendon (126).
The two teams traded points as Jason Sudtelge (132) won by fall for Le Mars and Cole Wilcox (138) won by fall for East. Le Mars went up 24-18 when Delijuan Perkins won by fall at 145. East got its last points when Alex Kleider won by a 6-3 decision, avenging a loss over the weekend against Jake Francksen-Small.
Le Mars didn't lose again. Dylan Carlson (160), Robert Sadoski (182), Matthew Sauer (220) and Travis Theisen (285) all won by fall. Brennick Hoppe (195) won by a major decision and Colton Hoag (170) had a 5-4 decision as the Bulldogs won 55-21.