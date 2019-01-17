ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- MOC-Floyd Valley won both of its duals on Thursday, defeating Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 48-24 and beating Okoboji 45-36. Okoboji won the other dual 54-30 over the Nighthawks.
In MOC-Floyd Valley's win over the Nighthawks, Johnny Hua (113), Mason Vaas (145), Noah Fleming (160), J.J. Okihn (170) and Fernando Mercado (195) all won by fall.
For the Nighthawks, Nate Bazaldua (126) and Kasen Van Den Berg (220) both won by fall.
The Dutch won the first two matches over Okoboji by forfeit when the Pioneers got a pin from Caleb Jones at 106. Hua got the points back with a pin to put the Dutch up 18-6 when Okoboji won the next four matches by fall - Cain Hanson (120), Blake Abrahamson (126), Hunter Abrahamson (132) and Caden Larue (138) - to go up 30-18.
The Dutch got a pin by Vaas and the Pioneers got their final points with a win by forfeit to go up 36-24. Fleming and Okihn got back-to-back pins to tie the dual at 36 and then Carson De Young won by a 2-1 decision at 182 to put the Dutch back up. Mercado won by fall in 35 seconds to give the Dutch the win, 45-36.
In Okoboji's win over the Nighthawks, Jones, Blake Abrahamson, Hunter Abrahamson, Tyler Wittrock (145), Jacob Bockman (152), Izaac Ramirez-Woodley and Austin Noble (170) all won by fall.
For the Nighthawks, Brandon Roemeling (195), Jaxson Rozeboom (113) and Victor Urbina (182) all won by fall.