HAWARDEN -- West Sioux, the No. 4 ranked Class 1A dual team by Iowa Wrestling, defeated Woodbury Central, the No. 6 ranked team in 1A, 46-27 on Tuesday at a triangular. West Sioux, which is the War Eagle Conference champion, also beat Hinton 68-6. Woodbury Central beat Hinton 52-18.
West Sioux and Woodbury Central traded decisions to start the dual with Wade Mitchell winning 9-4 at 145 pounds for Woodbury Central and Kory Van Oort, ranked No. 3 in 1A at 152 by the Predicament, getting a 6-2 win for West Sioux over Woodbury Central's Garrett Arment, ranked No. 6 in 1A.
Woodbury Central went up 15-2 after back-to-back pins by Seth Stamm (160) and Jim Moss (170). West Sioux then won the next five matches to go up 28-15. Needy Montes (182), Logan Koedam (220) and Kyler Bak (285) all won by fall for the Falcons. Drayven Kraft won by a 13-3 major decision at 106 and Trevor Schuller (195) won by an 11-4 decision.
The Wildcats made it 28-21 when Beau Klingensmith, ranked No. 1 at 113 pounds, pinned No. 7-ranked Cullen Koedam. West Sioux's Adam Allard won by fall at 120 and Woodbury Central's Tristen Jessen won by fall at 126 to keep the Wildcats within seven at 34-27.
The Falcons guaranteed the dual victory when Dillon Lynott won by fall at 132 and then Carson Lynott capped off the dual with a pin at 138 for the 46-27 win.
In West Sioux's win over Hinton, Montes, Logan Koedam, Bak, Kraft, Allard, Johnny Ramirez (126) and Andrew Cox (145) all won by fall. Dillon Lynott won by tech fall. Allard, ranked No. 1 at 120, won by fall over No. 7 Aiden Christiansen in 31 seconds.
Hinton's Teegan Tschampel (160) and Derek Anderson (182) both won by decision in the loss.
In Woodbury Central's win over Hinton, Arment, Seth Stamm (170), Moss, Matt Carley (220), Warren Smith (220) and Mitchell all won by fall. Jessen won by major decision.
For Hinton, Anderson and Kyle Brighton (138) both won by fall.
Spencer edges Sheldon/South O'Brien: Spencer defeated Shelden/South O'Brien by a point, 40-39, and defeated Sibley-Ocheyedan 48-32 in two duals on Tuesday.
The Orabs started off the dual with a pin by Cason Johnnes at 120 pounds and Spencer then got a pin by T.J. Arnold at 126 pounds. The Orabs got a decision by Danny Pimental (132) and Dalton Wagenaar (138) won by fall. Spencer took its first lead with back-to-back pins by Titan Coleman (145) and Isaiah Spencer (152) to go up 18-15.
The Orabs won the next three matches, all by fall by Dakota Johannes (160), Bobby Beldt (170) and Luke Jenness (182), to go up 33-18. Spencer then countered with pins by Zach O'Clair (195) and Drew Thompson (220) to cut the Orabs lead to 33-30.
Sheldon/South O'Brien got a pin by T.K. Lang at 285 for a 39-30 advantage. Case Cauthron got the Tigers within five points with a 12-4 major decision. Kage Lohman then won by fall in 2:40 at 113 pound to give Spencer the one-point win.