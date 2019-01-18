COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa -- North fell behind big to Lewis Central and tried to come back late, but the Stars lost to Lewis Central 46-36.
North started off with a 12-0 lead after pins by Chance Cruz (113 pounds) and Nick Walters (120). Lewis Central then got four straight pins, a win by forfeit and a major decision to go up 34-12.
North got a pin from Keegan Umland at 170 pounds but Lewis Central got the points back with a pin at 182. Izaiah Mercado (195), Jose Sebastian (220) and Jose Sarceno (285) got the stars within 40-36 but Lewis Central closed out the dual with a pin at 106 for the 46-36 win.