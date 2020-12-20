PREP WRESTLING NOTEBOOK: Alcester-Hudson's Logan Serck knocks off No. 1, Dakota Valley's Jackson Boonstra finishes 3rd

ELK POINT, S.D. — Beresford/Alecester-Hudson's Logan Serck not only had one of the biggest upsets at the Elk Point-Jefferson tournament, but it was one of the biggest upsets already in South Dakota this season.

On Saturday, Serck knocked off Canton's Seth Peterson, who was the No. 1-ranked 152-pound wrestler in Class B in South Dakota, by a 7-5 decision to claim the title.

Peterson got the first takedown of the match but Serck got an escape and a takedown for a 3-2 lead going into the second. Peterson got another takedown in the second but Serck had a couple of escapes and still had the one-point lead in the third.

With the match tied at 5-5 early in the third period, Serck fought off a takedown at the edge of the mat and then with 47 seconds left, got a takedown for a 7-5 lead.

Serck rode out Peterson for the win, one that he knew he was going to get.

"It feels pretty good. I mean, he's not a bad wrestler, that's for sure. He's ranked No. 1 for a reason," Serck said. "I just had good practices this week and I kind of had a thought that I was going to win this one. I take it like I should've won that one I guess.