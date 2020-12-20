PREP WRESTLING NOTEBOOK: Alcester-Hudson's Logan Serck knocks off No. 1, Dakota Valley's Jackson Boonstra finishes 3rd

ELK POINT, S.D. — Beresford/Alecester-Hudson's Logan Serck not only had one of the biggest upsets at the Elk Point-Jefferson tournament, but it was one of the biggest upsets already in South Dakota this season.
On Saturday, Serck knocked off Canton's Seth Peterson, who was the No. 1-ranked 152-pound wrestler in Class B in South Dakota, by a 7-5 decision to claim the title.
Peterson got the first takedown of the match but Serck got an escape and a takedown for a 3-2 lead going into the second. Peterson got another takedown in the second but Serck had a couple of escapes and still had the one-point lead in the third.
With the match tied at 5-5 early in the third period, Serck fought off a takedown at the edge of the mat and then with 47 seconds left, got a takedown for a 7-5 lead.
Serck rode out Peterson for the win, one that he knew he was going to get.
"It feels pretty good. I mean, he's not a bad wrestler, that's for sure. He's ranked No. 1 for a reason," Serck said. "I just had good practices this week and I kind of had a thought that I was going to win this one. I take it like I should've won that one I guess.
"Truthfully, I thought I was going to be the one to beat Seth. He's always been good and me and my coaches have been working hard this week in the room. I didn't have any doubt in my mind that I could do it."
Serck, a senior, is coming off a fifth-place finish at the 145-pound Class A state tournament last season. He made it to the semifinals but lost and then lost his first consolation match to land in the fifth-place match, which he won.
Coming off a football season in which Serck was a finalist for the Class 9A S.D. Player of the Year, he's hoping to have a big finish to his high school wrestling career.
Saturday's upset over Peterson is the confidence-boost Serck needed early on in the season.
"It boosts your confidence, for sure. I feel like I am getting better every time I step on to the mat so winning that definitely helps," Serck said. "Every time I step on the mat, I get more confidence and I feel like I am ready to go for every match. I feel like I am one of the top competitors (at 152), that's for sure."
Aaron Larson added a third-place finish at 170 pounds for B/AH and Jovey Christensen (126), Robert Watkins (138) and Chris Wirth (285) all finished in fourth place.
Boonstra bounces back for 3rd
Dakota Valley's Jackson Boonstra came into Saturday's Elk Point-Jefferson Invite with only one loss of the season.
But Boonstra was quickly knocked out of the 126-pound title contention as he was pinned in the first period in his first match of the day against Hinton's Ethan Sachau.
Right away Boonstra had to regroup. Boonstra didn't drop another match and only allowed his next three opponents to score a combined nine points.
Boonstra won his next match by a 7-1 decision, then he beat Canton's Kale Ask for the second time this week, this time by a 5-3 decision, in the consolation semifinals.
The 126-pound third-place match was tied at 5-5 going into the third period with Beresford/Alcester-Hudson's Jovey Christensen. Boonstra got an escape with 1:26 left to take the lead and then he got a takedown with about a minute left.
Boonstra rode out Christensen to claim third place at 126 at the EP-J Invite and is now 12-2 going into the break.
"I just took what I did wrong my first match and then fixed it in the other matches and that worked out," Boonstra said. "I am just trying to work my way to the top and get better every day. I am wrestling my coach, too, and that helps. I have a lot of coaches helping me out."
Boonstra is only an eighth-grader and he's coming off a successful seventh-grade campaign where he went 20-7.
He wasn't caught offguard by wrestling at the varsity level, either, since the Dakota Valley coaches told him as a sixth-grader that he would be a key piece of the varsity roster the next season. Boonstra's 20 wins led a Dakota Valley team that had more than a few open weight classes last season.
"My coach told me to try it out, come to practice and if you don't like it, you can still do youth in seventh grade," Boonstra said. "I went to practice, liked it and went out for high school in seventh grade and it changed me. It's a lot better competition. I never thought I would get as many wins as I did."
Boonstra, who goes to Legends of Gold along with a number of West Sioux wrestlers, is the only Panther returning this season that had a winning record in 2019.
Boonstra even qualified for the South Dakota Class A state tournament at 113 pounds but he strained a muscle in his neck the day before state, ending his season early.
Boonstra went to the chiropractor in the offseason and has been working on different neck stretches to help strengthen his muscles.
Now Boonstra is looking to build off what was a quality first season on varsity.
"Obviously my goal is to get first but I am just going to keep working hard, working out to get to that point," Boonstra said. "Extra workouts every day in practice are key and keep working when nobody is looking. I am having a lot of fun with it."
Bennett Lukken added a foruth-place finish at 113 pounds for Dakota Valley.
EP-J 5th at own tournament
Going into the final round, Elk Point-Jefferson had a chancs to maybe pass Parkston to claim third place at its own tournament on Saturday.
However, the final matches didn't go the way the Huskies were hoping as not only did they not pass Parkston, but Hinton passes EP-J for fourth place.
Elk Point-Jefferson finished in fifth place with 75 points as Canton won with 210. West Sioux was second with 111, Parkston third with 86 and Hinton fourth with 83.5.
Still EP-J had three wrestlers go for a title and head coach Tyler Nolz thought it was a good day for his team.
"We had some really tough matches and at this time of year, the results may not be what we wanted, but we are going to be better in the end," Nolz said. "I was pleased with the day."
Ben Swatek wrestled Canton's Jaden Dominisse for the 160-pound title and the two actually wrestled this past Tuesday with Swatek getting the win. This time, Dominisse got the 3-0 decision.
Swatek, a sophomore, is still 8-2 on the season.
"We got him Tuesday and he got us today and hopefully we can go back-and-forth with him," Nolz said. "That's a defending state champ. That shows how much Ben has improved since last year. Even though we lost, it showed Tuesday wasn't a fluke because it was still a close match."
Lucas Hueser is a returning state qualifier and he wrestled for the 145 title, losing to Canton's Ashton Keller 3-0. He had a quality win over Tri-Valley's Porter Jensen, by an 8-7 decision, to get to the championship match. Hueser is 8-2 on the season.
"He's getting bigger and he's still learning how to wrestle 145 pounders after being 120 pounds last year," Nolz said. "He's a hard worker and he keeps improving. Lucas had a good day as well."
Gavin Jacobs won his first three matches in the 170-pound round-robin bracket, all by fall, before getting pinned by Canton's Luke Richardson in the final match as Jacobs finished as the runner-up.
Hayes Johnson finished in third at 113 and Keaton Gale (120) and Grayson Jacobs (160) each finished in fourth place.
Hinton finishes fourth
With Derek Anderson's win, Hinton passed Elk Point-Jefferson to finish in fourth place at the Elk Point-Jefferson tournament on Saturday.
Anderson won all four of his matches in the 220-pound round-robin, winning two by fall, one by tech fall and knocking off Canton's Marshall Baldwin by a 3-0 decision at the end of the day.
Wyatt Skoudas (120), Mason Vondrak (138), Tristan Lundy (195) and Garrett Divis (285) all finished in third place for the Blackhawks and Gage Morgan (132) was fourth.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Justin Rust
Sports Editor
I’m the sports editor and lifelong Northwest Iowan (Central Lyon grad). I follow the Twins and Vikings and like catching up on my comic collection when I have time.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.