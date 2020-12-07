PREP WRESTLING NOTEBOOK: Jacob Colon begins 2nd second of building Sioux City East's program

SIOUX CITY -- It was always going to take some time for the rebuild of the Sioux City East wrestling program under Jacob Colon, who is in his second season of leading the Black Raiders.
Still, the Black Raiders were able to have some success last season, getting two wrestlers (Cole Wilcox and Steven Huscher) out of a tough district and to the state tournament.
Those two were part of a senior class that consisted of eight wrestlers, so Colon now has a squad with no returning state qualifiers.
But what he does has is 38 wrestlers in the room this season and a group that's ready to learn from Colon.
"Some of the guys from last year, they bought into it at the end of the year. Coming in this year, we have a lot of younger guys, some new faces," Colon said. "The guys that are returning this year, they are stepping up a bit and being good role models for them. The goal for this year, see how good we can be and see where we stand and just keep building off that.
"We have more kids out this year. Just need to figure out which ones are willing to step up and be at practice every day and take the risks and not make any excuses."
After a few duals last week, East got to measure itself against 11 other teams at the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Invitational on Saturday.
The Black Raiders finished in last with 51 points in a field that included Millard South (a powerhouse in Class A in Nebraska), Sergeant Bluff-Luton (a staple in the Class 2A state duals, state tournament and the current powerhouse of the Missouri River Athletic Conference), Underwood (a consistent contender in Class 1A) and fellow MRAC member Bishop Heelan.
While East didn't have anyone wrestle for a title this past weekend at the Long Lines Family Rec Center, the Black Raiders had two go for third place.
After a bye, Jadyn Friedrichs lost his first match of the day at 106 pounds but he bounced back with back-to-back pins in the consolation round before he had to medical forfeit in the third-place match. Friedrichs is 4-3 on the season.
Nick Wells received a bye at 220 and lost his first match. But he also bounced back and got a 6-1 decision and a pin to advance to the third-place match, which he dropped 4-1 to Kingsley-Pierson's Boe Harvey. Those were Wells' first two losses of the season as he is 7-2.
Nick Fehl (113) finished in fifth place and is 6-3 on the season.
Junior Darrel Torres finished in sixth place at 145. After winning his first-round match 8-4, he lost in the semifinals. He won his first consolation match but lost his next two for sixth. Torres is 5-5 on the season.
Colon said Torres has been a leader in the room, which is needed since the team lost eight quality seniors from last season.
"Those were eight seniors that had been together since the time that they were young," Colon said. "A lot of the younger guys like some of the freshmen, they have stepped up and been leaders. So we have some new faces that we are stepping into that role already, which is what I like to see."
Saturday's tournament concluded a busy opening week for the Black Raiders, who had three duals on Tuesday and two more on Thursday.
"It was a tough week for us but I liked it. I found out where we stand at the beginning of the year and what we need to work on," Colon said. "I feel pretty good with where we are at and places we need to build at. It's nice going Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday. Some of the guys struggled with making weight on Thursday and it wasn't pretty (Saturday). That's one of the things we have to work at, maintaining our nutrition and making the weight we should be at."
SIOUX CENTER LED BY UPPER WEIGHT CLASSES
The strength of Sioux Center's team showed on Saturday at the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Invite as the Warriors had three wrestlers go for a title, all from 182 pounds and up.
The group was led by Zach Rozeboom and Ethan Hooyer, who both finished as champions.
Rozeboom won all three of his matches at 182 pounds by fall, including two in the first minute. He pinned Millard South's J.J. Latenser in 54 seconds for the title.
Hooyer had four matches and he won his first three all by fall. He faced Millard South's Nolan Olafson for the 285-pound title. Hooyer never let Olafson get into his offense for a 3-0 decision.
Isaac Roskam is coming off a successful football season and is carrying it over to the mat. He won two of his first three matches by fall to reach the 220-pound title match. Roskam finished as the runner-up with a 4-0 loss to Millard South's Connor Hoy.
Ty Hulshof added another top-four finish, this time at 195 pounds. He won his first match by fall but lost his semifinal match. He bounced back with a pin in 23 seconds before losing in the third-place match to Lewis Central's Logan Katzer.
All four wrestlers are juniors and Sioux Center coach Aaron Schmidt said they have taken the lead on teaching the underclassmen.
"One of the upperclassmen's goals was to make the young guys apart of our family," Schmidt said. "You know right away, they get it and their leadership goes beyond what I am watching in the room."
Sioux Center finished in fourth place at the tournament with 126 points. Kole Hooyer (120) added a fifth-place finish.
By the end of the day, Schmidt was happy to see his wrestlers on the mat, having the chance to wrestle during a pandemic.
"As we told the guys, when you are out there, it disappears. For that brief moment, it disappears even though you know it is there," Schmidt said. "They are willing to do whatever they need to do to be able to do what they love to do. If that's put a mask on, use hand sanitizer, they will do it. They have embraced those things.
"It takes a village. You take a look around (the Long Lines Family Rec Center), the wrestling community knows what it needs to do. We have fans with masks on. We've got tables with hand sanitizer and things to make this all happen. It takes way more work and at any time we can say we are not doing that. But that's not what we have done."
AKRON-WESTFIELD FRESHMAN OFF TO IMPRESSIVE START
Akron-Westfield freshman Ian Blowe came into Saturday's tournament with a 2-1 record. But the most difficult part is he was a freshman at a weight class that not many freshmen begin at - 195 pounds.
Blowe is getting acclimated to 195 pounds rather well.
Blowe won his first match by fall in 2:23 and then got another pin, this time before the end of the first period in 1:46.
In the semifinals, Blowe had a tight match with Cale Clausen and advanced to the title with a 2-0 decision.
Sophomore Christian Nash battled with Blowe throughout the 195-pound title match but a late run by Blowe that included a takedown with 14 seconds left helped the freshman win his first-ever tournament title.
