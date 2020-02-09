PREP WRESTLING NOTEBOOK: Sioux Central's Chris Ferguson gets his head right

While missing out on sectionals last season was hard, Ferguson still found himself in a precarious position again this season. If he didn't fix his mindset, he was going to keep finding putting himself in a position where his off the mat issues were going to cause him to miss valuable time on the mat.

He wasn't going to allow himself to miss out on the opportunity to become a state champion so he started to straighten out the things in his life.

"I know that I messed up a few times. I know can be a state champ, I know I am on that level," Ferguson said. "It's just about keeping a clear mindset. ... I had to figure out why I was doing these things, what was causing it. It was really just focusing on me, not what everyone else wants from me. Just staying smart and know what I really want."

After some soul searching, Ferguson feels he's made a good amount of progress off the mat.

"I definitely do (think I've matured)," Ferguson said. "I think there's tons of learning lessons.