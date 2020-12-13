PREP WRESTLING NOTEBOOK: South Sioux, Bishop Heelan make strides at Arena Invite

Those are two of the main wrestlers Bohnet is leaning on this winter.

"There's something with being a senior, putting in three to four years, coaches have to rely on that and those two are two great kids to utilize for that," Bohnet said. "They know how to take the hard work and the grind of the wrestling and still make it fun, fun for the coaches, themselves and for the younger guys to keep them engaged the entire season."

Saturday almost didn't get off to the best start for Kriens, who had to battle with Heelan's Carter Aldrich for a 6-4 decision in the first round.

Kriens then hit his stride and picked up pins in his next two matches, one in the second period in his 170 quarterfinal and another in the third period in his semifinal.

Kriens couldn't hang with Joines, though, who got six takedowns in the first period and lost by tech fall.

The title loss was only the first one of the season for Kriens, who is 7-1 now.

"Caleb is picking up where he left off. He got off to a slow start but picked it up toward the end of the season, which is what you want to see. He hasn't slowed down, he hasn't taken a step back," Bohnet said. "He's right where he was at the end of last season so we are looking to take some of those big steps forward.