PREP WRESTLING NOTEBOOK: West Sioux's Cameron Clark gets 100th win, Kingsley-Pierson's Carson Seuntjens and Ridge View's Zach Ernst continue stellar seasons

HAWARDEN, Iowa -- All Cameron Clark wanted was to be on a wrestling mat this winter.
As a freshman and sophomore, Clark wrestled for Illini Bluffs, a program just east of Peoria, Illinois. However, in July the IHSA, the governing athletic association of Illinois, moved football, volleyball and boys' soccer all to the spring season.
Clark was concerned there wasn't going to be a winter wrestling season in Illinois, so his family looked into the possibility of moving.
Clark got in contact with the coaches at Legends of Gold, a wrestling club in Beresford, South Dakota. That's how Clark got in contact with West Sioux wrestling coach Mark Van Oort since many of the Falcon wrestlers train at Legends of Gold.
For Clark and his family, it seemed like a good fit. He could wrestle during the winter when his family moved to the Hawarden area. His parents didn't even have to find new jobs as they could continue to work remotely from their new home.
Since Clark's decision, the IHSA paused the winter sports season back in mid-November.
Clark, on the other hand, was on the mat on Saturday at the West Sioux Invite as he not only claimed the 132-pound title at the tournament but the junior also picked up his 100th career victory in the process.
"Getting 100 wins, it feels great," Clark said. "I love wrestling. Getting this many wins shows me that the work I am putting into the sport is paying off."
Clark was one of four Falcon wrestlers, along with Braden Graff (120), Mikey Baker (138) and Cullen Koedam (145), to win titles on Saturday as West Sioux finished in second place with 181 points. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock won the tournament with 226.5 points.
After winning the 132-pound title on Saturday, Clark's record on the season improved to 20-1 overall. He's currently ranked No. 6 at 126 by the Predicament.
Clark's only loss of the season is to Woodbury Central's Beau Klingensmith, a tight 2-1 decision at the Riverside Wrestling Invitational on Dec. 12. Klingensmith is the top-ranked wrestler at 126 in 1A currently. West Sioux and Woodbury Central are scheduled to meet at a dual on Tuesday night at the Long Lines Family Rec Center.
Clark's success in Iowa should come as no surprise. As a freshman, Clark finished as the runner-up at 113 pounds in Class 1A. Clark qualified for the state tournament again as a sophomore but missed the podium.
Not only has Clark learned from how last season ended, but he's also pushed by state tournament caliber wrestlers in the West Sioux room every day. Graff has back-to-back third-place finishes and is ranked No. 2 at 113. Baker finished in fifth place as a freshman at 106 last season and has bumped up to 132 pounds where he is ranked seventh. After claiming fifth place at 132 last season, Koedam is ranked No. 2 at 138. Plus Drayven Kraft is a state qualifier and he was the runner-up at 126 pounds on Saturday.
The West Sioux coaching staff have even made some adjustments to Clark's style, teaching him to be more aggressive with his offense.
Clark admitted he was more of a passive wrestler beforehand.
On Saturday, Clark won two of his three matches by tech fall. So far this season, only one of his wins has been by decision. The rest have all been by major decisions, technical falls and pins.
"When I came here, I was more passive, I wasn't that offensive. That changed quickly when I got here. I've gotten more aggressive. I'm enjoying it a lot and racking up a lot of points," Clark said. "I just have to get everything in my head right. I have the mindset that I don't think there is anyone that can beat me right now."
RIDGE VIEW'S ERNST NOW 26-0
Support Local Journalism
Ridge View's Zander Ernst went into the Christmas break undefeated.
After his first tournament after the break, Ernst is still undefeated after another quality showing at the West Sioux Invite on Saturday.
Ernst won all three of his matches, two by fall, to claim the 152-pound title as he improved to 26-0 on the season.
The only thing that seemed to slow Ernst down was a bloody nose that he suffered during his semifinal match.
"It just feels great to come back from Christmas break and compete again and just try and improve every day at practice," Ernst said. "We had a dual this Thursday and this is the first tournament back. I had a pretty good rhythm. The bloody noses mess with the rhythm sometimes but I feel pretty good. I just want to keep improving."
Ernst started to have major success last season. After going 27-12 as a freshman, Ernst went 40-5 as a sophomore but he fell just short of qualifying for the state tournament.
So he changed up his offseason preparation a bit and that's helped him to his 26-0 start.
"I wrestled more in the summer and I was around some really good wrestlers and really good coaches. I found new ways to push myself, cardiovascular wise and try and get in the best shape possible," Ernst said. "Last year pushed me a lot because I felt I could compete and hang with some top guys that placed at state. I don't want to leave any stone unturned and I want to do the best I can to take care of business."
While Ernst likes being 26-0, he knows there's work to be done yet.
Just three of his wins are by decision and even though Ernst, who is ranked No. 10 at 152 in 1A, has many pins, majors and tech falls, he knows what he needs to get better at before the state tournament.
"I need to continue to work on my top game. I need to be able to ride out top-ranked guys. I can't just rely on my feet and getting takedowns," Ernst said. "My goal is to be pretty high placing on that podium."
K-P'S SEUNTJENS WINS 20TH MATCH
Kingsley-Pierson's Carson Seuntjens took care of business on Saturday at the West Sioux Invite.
His first 106-pound match only lasted 29 seconds. His semifinal match did go four minutes but he easily won by a 15-0 tech fall.
In the championship match, Seuntjens picked up a 9-0 major decision against Spencer's Gabe Cauthron as the K-P sophomore didn't allow a point the whole day.
"The day felt pretty good. The team and I have been working pretty hard this week and we have a busy week ahead of us. We are going to keep going hard at practice for the upcoming matches," Seuntjens said. "I do my best to take as many shots as I can and work on that a lot. I feel like I am good at that and that's what I like doing."
It's the 12th-straight win for Seuntjens. The first 10 were all by fall before Saturday's 15-0 tech fall and 9-0 major decision.
Seuntjens is 20-4 on the season now and he's coming off a 34-12 freshman campaign.
However, Seuntjens fell just short of qualifying for state, losing in the Class 1A District 5 semifinals and then the third-place match.
Seuntjens feels he's better this season because of the experience he gained as a freshman.
"First high school year, that gets pretty nerve-racking and this year, I think I've gotten the nerves worked out and I am ready to compete," Seuntjens said. "My goal is to make it to state and see what I can do there and hope everything works out."
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Justin Rust
Sports Editor
I’m the sports editor and lifelong Northwest Iowan (Central Lyon grad). I follow the Twins and Vikings and like catching up on my comic collection when I have time.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.