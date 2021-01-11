PREP WRESTLING NOTEBOOK: West Sioux's Cameron Clark gets 100th win, Kingsley-Pierson's Carson Seuntjens and Ridge View's Zach Ernst continue stellar seasons

"It just feels great to come back from Christmas break and compete again and just try and improve every day at practice," Ernst said. "We had a dual this Thursday and this is the first tournament back. I had a pretty good rhythm. The bloody noses mess with the rhythm sometimes but I feel pretty good. I just want to keep improving."

Ernst started to have major success last season. After going 27-12 as a freshman, Ernst went 40-5 as a sophomore but he fell just short of qualifying for the state tournament.

So he changed up his offseason preparation a bit and that's helped him to his 26-0 start.

"I wrestled more in the summer and I was around some really good wrestlers and really good coaches. I found new ways to push myself, cardiovascular wise and try and get in the best shape possible," Ernst said. "Last year pushed me a lot because I felt I could compete and hang with some top guys that placed at state. I don't want to leave any stone unturned and I want to do the best I can to take care of business."

While Ernst likes being 26-0, he knows there's work to be done yet.

Just three of his wins are by decision and even though Ernst, who is ranked No. 10 at 152 in 1A, has many pins, majors and tech falls, he knows what he needs to get better at before the state tournament.