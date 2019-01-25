ALTA-AURELIA GOES 2-1 AT QUAD: Alta-Aurelia beat East Sac County 48-36 and West Bend-Mallard 48-24 but lost to Southeast Valley 47-33 on Thursday. East Sac County beat West Bend Mallard 54-18 and lost to Southeast Valley 51-19.
In A-A's win over East Sac, the Warriors fell behind 12-0 after back-to-back forfeits. The Warriors got a pin from Sam Zimmerman at 152 pounds but the Raiders got a win by forfeit and a pin from Garret Bruce (170) to go up 24-6.
The Warriors then won the next six matches. Alex De Roos (182), Brandon Mier (195), Nick Gaes (285) and Tyler Peterson (113) all won by fall and the Warriors also got two wins by forfeit. Schade Larson (126) also won by fall for the Warriors and East Sac's two other wins came by forfeit but it wasn't enough as the Warriors won 48-36.
In A-A's win over West Bend-Mallard, Larson, De Roos and Gaes all won by fall.
In the Warriors loss to Southeast Valey, Tytan Kolpin (106), Larson, De Roos and Gaes all won by fall.
In East Sac's win over West Bend-Mallard, Dawson Mack (138), Bruce, Kipp Corbin (285) and Peyton Wunschel (126) all won by fall.
In East Sac's loss to Southeast Valley, Mack won by fall and Nathan Thomsen won by major decision.
MVAOCOU GOES 1-1: MVAOCOU beat West Harrison 48-24 and lost to Missouri Valley 69-12 on Thursday.
In the Rams win over West Harrison, all of the Rams wins came via forfeit.
In the loss to Missouri Valley, Cameron O'Connell (126) and Adam Mitchell (220) each won by fall.
WEST MONONA GOES 1-2 AT QUAD: West Monona beat Audubon 36-24 and then lost to Logan-Magnolia 71-10 and lost to Riverside 46-33 on Thursday.
In the Spartans win over Audubon, Seth Watson (145) and Devin Monahan (160) each won by fall.
In the loss to Logan-Magnolia, Watson won by fall and Darius Gashe (195) won by major decision.
In the loss to Riverside, Watson, Adam Parr (170), Gashe and Megaeska Kalskett (220) all won by fall.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG LOSES BOTH DUALS: Denison-Schleswig was defeated in both duals on Thursday, losing to Kuemper Catholic 59-15 and falling to Glenwood 63-3.
In the loss to Kuemper Catholic, Cesar Martinez won by a 7-1 decision at 220 pounds.
In the loss to Glenwood, Eric Turcios won a 5-1 decision at 285 pounds.