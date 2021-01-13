PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Bishop Heelan goes 2-1 at Treynor

TREYNOR, Iowa -- Bishop Heelan went 2-1 at Treynor on Tuesday, picking up a tight win against West Monona-Whiting, getting a tiebreaker to beat Treynor and lost to Missouri Valley in another close dual.

Heelan tied with Treynor at 36 and got the tiebreaker.

Jake McGowen got Heelan off to a 6-0 start with a pin in 2:46 at 132 pounds. Treynor tied it with a pin when Ethan DeLeon put Heelan up 9-6 with a 4-3 decision at 145. Treynor took the lead with another pin.

Heelan won three-straight matches to retake the lead. Carter Aldrich picked up a 10-6 decision at 160, Mitchell Joines won by fall in 1:27 at 170 and Liam Cleary pulled out a 4-3 decision at 182 for a 21-12 lead. Treynor got a pin to make it 21-18.

Heelan then got a 3-2 decision by Colin Hubbel at 220 and then a forfeit put the Crusaders up 30-18. But Treynor got three straight forfeits to go up 36-30.

The Crusaders got a forfeit at 126 to tie the dual as it went to criteria, which was decided on most individual wins. Heelan had eight wins and Treynor had six to give the dual to the Crusaders.

Heelan took an early 6-0 lead against West Monona-Whiting with a pin by Jahluv Buckhanan at 138 pounds at 1:28. WMW got a pin by Carter Struble at 145 to tie it.