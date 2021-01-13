PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Bishop Heelan goes 2-1 at Treynor

TREYNOR, Iowa -- Bishop Heelan went 2-1 at Treynor on Tuesday, picking up a tight win against West Monona-Whiting, getting a tiebreaker to beat Treynor and lost to Missouri Valley in another close dual.
Heelan tied with Treynor at 36 and got the tiebreaker.
Jake McGowen got Heelan off to a 6-0 start with a pin in 2:46 at 132 pounds. Treynor tied it with a pin when Ethan DeLeon put Heelan up 9-6 with a 4-3 decision at 145. Treynor took the lead with another pin.
Heelan won three-straight matches to retake the lead. Carter Aldrich picked up a 10-6 decision at 160, Mitchell Joines won by fall in 1:27 at 170 and Liam Cleary pulled out a 4-3 decision at 182 for a 21-12 lead. Treynor got a pin to make it 21-18.
Heelan then got a 3-2 decision by Colin Hubbel at 220 and then a forfeit put the Crusaders up 30-18. But Treynor got three straight forfeits to go up 36-30.
The Crusaders got a forfeit at 126 to tie the dual as it went to criteria, which was decided on most individual wins. Heelan had eight wins and Treynor had six to give the dual to the Crusaders.
Heelan took an early 6-0 lead against West Monona-Whiting with a pin by Jahluv Buckhanan at 138 pounds at 1:28. WMW got a pin by Carter Struble at 145 to tie it.
Then Heelan won the next four matches. DeLeon picked up a 14-9 decision, Bryce Harpenau won by fall in 1:29 at 160 and Aldrich picked up an 8-7 decision at 170. Then Joines won by fall in 1:56 for a 24-6 lead.
Then WMW won the next five matches to take the lead. Brayden Tew got a 15-12 decision at 195, Eli Murray won by fall at 220 in 51 seconds and Megaeska Kalskett won a 6-2 decision. After a double forfeit at 106, WMW won the next two via forfeit for a 30-24 lead.
the Crusaders tied the dual via a forfeit and then McGowan won by fall in 1:45 to give the Crusaders the 36-30 win.
Missouri Valley won the first three matches against the Crusaders when Sir Brandon Watts (126) and McGowan each won by fall. Watts won in 50 seconds and McGowan won in 1:42 to make it 18-12.
Missouri Valley won by decision when DeLeon got a pin in 1:08 to cut the lead to 21-18.
Missouri Valley got another decision and then Heelan got a 2-0 sudden victory by Aldrich and a pin by Joines in 54 seconds. That gave the Crusaders a 27-24 lead.
It was short-lived as Missouri Valley got two pins and a decision for a 39-27 lead. Hubbell finished out the dual with a pin in 5:57.
West Monona-Whiting lost to Missouri Valley 44-27. Andrew Orr (120), Kaden Broer (1520, Sendeska Kalskett (182), Tew and Megaeska Kalskett all picked up wins in the loss with Orr and Broer winning by fall.
Treynor beat West Monona-Whiting 45-33. Broer, Devin Monahan (170), Landon Hansen (113) and Orr all won by fall and Megaeska Kalskett picked up an 11-4 decision.
SOUTH SIOUX BEATS WEST: South Sioux only lost three matches and one was via forfeit as the Cardinals rolled to a 63-18 win on Tuesday over Sioux City West.
A West forfeit led to four straight Cardinal wins to start the dual as Jesse VanderWoude (220 pounds), Mwamba Ngeleka (285) and Juan Reyes (106) all won by fall. West got a pin from Blake Hansen at 113 pounds in only 59 seconds to make it 24-6.
The Cardinals then won the next four matches as Nicholas Rogge (126), Caleb Berg (132) and Mohamed Siidow (138) all won by fall. Siidow's pin was in 56 seconds.
West did get back-to-back wins, one via forfeit and the other won a pin by Hunter McHugh at 152 pounds.
Then Caleb Kriens won by fall for the Cardinals and Nicholas Limon got a 10-6 decision at 170.
DAKOTA VALLEY LOSES 2: Dakota Valley dropped a 54-15 dual to Tri-Valley and West Central beat the Panthers 66-12.
In the dual against Tri-Valley, Zach Rosenkrans picked up a 9-8 decision at 145 pounds.
In the loss to West Central, Jackson Boonstra won by fall in 3:53 at 126 pounds.
LE MARS GETS 2 WINS: Le Mars picked up two key wins, beating Sheldon/South O'Brien 42-30 and then edging Spencer 34-31.
In the dual with Spencer, Le Mars won the first four matches. Camden Feuerhelm won by fall in 4:00 at 170 and after a forfeit, Riley Sadoski (195) won by fall in 2:19 and Colton Hoag got a 3-1 decision at 220 for a 21-0 lead.
Spencer got a pin by Javier Mendez at 285 when Le Mars got a 5-2 decision by Conner Peterson at 106. Then Spencer's Case Cauthron won by fall at 113 in 1:06 but the Bulldogs got the points back with a forfeit to stay up 30-12.
Spencer cut into the lead with a 10-1 major decision by Kade Johnson at 126. Jackson Schultz followed with a 9-2 decision at 132 and Izak Peterson pulled out a 7-6 decision at Spencer cut it to 30-22.
Le Mars got an 11-0 major decision by Alex Allen at 145 for a 34-22 lead. Spencer won the next two matches but at 152, Cole Rutter won by a 6-4 decision. While it was a win, guaranteed Spencer would fall at least three points short, even after Calvin Tighe got the pin at 160 as Le Mars held on for the 34-31 win.
In the Bulldogs' win over Sheldon/South O'Brien, Colton Hoag, Andrew Murra (285), Peterson, Daniel Hinds (126), Matthew Vondrak (138) and Jackson Sudtelgte (152) all won by fall and Blake Dirksen (120) and Ayden Hoag (182) each won by decision.
Sheldon/South O'Brien got pins from Osvaldo Ocampo (113), Eli Broesder (132) and Mason Warnke (170) in the loss as Jarrett Roos (160) won by tech fall and Cason Johnannes (145) won by major decision.
Sheldon/South O'Brien edged Spencer 38-33. The Orabs started with a 9-1 major decision by Micah Davis at 195 when Spencer got three straight pins by Logan Huckfelt at 220 in 1:11, Mendez in 1:58 and Gabe Cauthron at 106 in 1:36 for an 18-4 lead.
Ocampo got a tight 7-6 decision and then a forfeit got the Orabs within 18-13. Spencer got an 8-6 sudden victory by Johnson. A 15-0 tech fall by Broesder got the Orabs within 21-18.
Spencer got a pin by Peterson in 2:54 at 138 but the Orabs stayed in striking distance with a 16-1 tech fall by Johnannes. Rutter got a pin in 4:57 at 152 for a 33-23 lead.
The Orabs won the last three matches to win the dual. Roos got a 5-2 decision at 160, Mason Warnke won by fall in 1:25 at 170 and a forfeit at 182 sealed the win for Sheldon/South O'Brien.