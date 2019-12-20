PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Bishop Heelan loses three at Battle of Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa -- Bishop Heelan lost its three duals on the first day of the Battle of Waterloo. Heelan lost to West Delaware 63-13 it is first dual and then lost to Lake Mills 51-12. The Crusaders finished the day with a 45-33 loss to Waterloo West.

In the dual against West Delaware, the top-ranked team in Class 2A, Heelan's Nick McGowan won by fall in 1:07 at 138 pounds against West Delawarer's Logan Peyton, who was ranked No. 10 at 138 pounds.

Mitchell Joines gave Heelan a 9-6 lead at 152 pounds with a 6-2 decision over Isaac Fettkether. West Delaware won the next nine matches before Ethan DeLeon scored a 12-3 major decision for West Delaware's Tyger Vaske at 126 pounds.

In the dual against Lake Mills, which is ranked No. 10 in 1A, Heelan's Jahluv Buckhanan pinned Geraldo Vazquez at 113 pounds. DeLeon won an 8-4 decision at 126 to tie the dual at 9-9.

Lake Mills won the next six matches to take control of the dual. Heelan's last win came at 195 pounds when Colby Wilmesherr upset Lake Mills' Drake Harnish, ranked No. 8 at 182 pounds, with a 9-8 decision.

Heelan started the dual against West with a pin by Joines over Daniel Gekpoah in 2:49. After a West pin, Liam Cleary won by fall at 170 in 3:48 over West's Joseph Hartley.