PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Bishop Heelan loses three at Battle of Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa -- Bishop Heelan lost its three duals on the first day of the Battle of Waterloo. Heelan lost to West Delaware 63-13 it is first dual and then lost to Lake Mills 51-12. The Crusaders finished the day with a 45-33 loss to Waterloo West.
In the dual against West Delaware, the top-ranked team in Class 2A, Heelan's Nick McGowan won by fall in 1:07 at 138 pounds against West Delawarer's Logan Peyton, who was ranked No. 10 at 138 pounds.
Mitchell Joines gave Heelan a 9-6 lead at 152 pounds with a 6-2 decision over Isaac Fettkether. West Delaware won the next nine matches before Ethan DeLeon scored a 12-3 major decision for West Delaware's Tyger Vaske at 126 pounds.
In the dual against Lake Mills, which is ranked No. 10 in 1A, Heelan's Jahluv Buckhanan pinned Geraldo Vazquez at 113 pounds. DeLeon won an 8-4 decision at 126 to tie the dual at 9-9.
Lake Mills won the next six matches to take control of the dual. Heelan's last win came at 195 pounds when Colby Wilmesherr upset Lake Mills' Drake Harnish, ranked No. 8 at 182 pounds, with a 9-8 decision.
Heelan started the dual against West with a pin by Joines over Daniel Gekpoah in 2:49. After a West pin, Liam Cleary won by fall at 170 in 3:48 over West's Joseph Hartley.
West won by fall and then Wilmesherr won by fall at 195 in 2:32 over West's Adam Teare. West won the next two matches by forfeit. Buckhanan won by fall at 106 over West's Kyle Frost but West won by forfeit and by fall in the next two matches to take control of the dual.
DeLeon won by fall in 1:20 over West's Jackson Westemeier but West won the next two matches by fall. Heelan won the final match after McGowan claimed a 7-2 decision over West's Jackson Hicks.
Heelan has three more matches at the Battle of Waterloo on Saturday.
You have free articles remaining.
FRIDAY
CL/G-LR WINS TWO: Central Lyon/George-Little Rock knocked off rival West Lyon 55-24 on Friday and also beat Okoboji/HMS 60-18.
West Lyon won the first two matches of the dual after pins by Zachary Severson (106) and Dalton Warner (113). Then the Lions won the next three matches as Donovan Morales (120) won by fall in 1:09, Cody Kramer got a 13-2 major decision at 126 and Dax De Groot won by fall at 132.
West Lyon went up 18-16 after a forfeit at 138. The Lions then went up by one after Daniel Schriever (145) won a 5-1 decision.
West Lyon's last lead came when Johnny Perez won by fall at 152 to go up 24-19 and then Central Lyon/George-Little Rock took over, winning the final six matches.
Kalen Meyer (160), Dylann Van Berkum (170), Dylan Winkel (195), Josh Riibe (220) and Jarrett Meyer all won by fall with four of those coming in the first period. The other win was by forfeit.
In the win over Okoboji/HMS, Cam Borman (106), Jacob Pytleski (113), Gable Van Beek (152), Kalen Meyer, Winkel, Riibe and Jarrett Meyer all won by fall.
Blake Abrahamson won by an 11-5 decision at 132 pounds for Okoboji/HMS for his 100th career win.
West Lyon beat Okoboji/HMS 66-18. West Lyon's Trevor Van Wyhe (220), Jordan Ver Meer (285), Severson, Warner, Kyler Grems (138), Perez, Gauge Erickson 9160) and Tristan Spaans (195) all won by fall.
Blake Abrahamson (132), Hunter Abrahamson (126) and Tyler Wittrock (145) all won by fall for Okoboji/HMS.