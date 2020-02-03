PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Bishop Heelan splits in George
View Comments
PREP WRESTLING

PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Bishop Heelan splits in George

{{featured_button_text}}

GEORGE, Iowa -- Bishop Heelan split its two duals on Monday. The Crusaders beat Luverne, Minn., 42-15 but lost to Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 48-28.

The dual against Luverne was tied at 6-6 when Jacob McGowan won a 9-6 decision at 120 pounds for Heelan and then Ethan DeLeon won by fall at 126 pounds for a 15-6 lead. Heelan kept the lead for the rest of the dual.

After Luverne got a decision, Nick McGowan won by fall at 138 and Carter Aldrich won a 9-4 decision at 160. The rest of Heelan's wins came by forfeit.

Heelan opened the dual with the Lions with a 6-0 lead after a pin by Jahluv Buckhanan at 106 pounds. A forfeit tied the dual when Heelan won the next four matches. Jacob McGowan won a 7-2 decision, DeLeon picked up an 11-2 major decision and Mitchel Olson (132) and Nick McGowan got back-to-back pins for 25-6 lead.

The Lions controlled the rest of the dual. Daniel Schriever (145) won by fall and after a forfeit in the Lions favor, Kalen Meyer (160) and Dylann Van Berkum (170) each won by fall for a 30-25 lead.

Heelan's Colby Wilmesherr pulled off an upset at 182 pounds as he went to overtime with Bryce Vande Weerd, ranked No. 6 at 182 in Class 2A. Wilmesherr pulled out the 2-1 UTB win.

The Lions won the next three matches by forfeit for the 48-28 victory.

The Lions beat Luverne 72-5. Brock Klarenbeek (126) and Meyer each won by fall.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News