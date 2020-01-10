PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Bishop Heelan wins two on Thursday

THURSDAY
HEELAN WINS 2: Bishop Heelan won two duals on Thursday easily and Nick McGowan picked up his 100th win. The Crusaders beat West 54-24 and took down Council Bluffs Jefferson 63-12.
In the win over West, Jahluv Buckhanan (113 pounds), Jacob McGowan (120), Ethan DeLeon (126), Mitchel Olson (132), Nick McGowan (138), Bryce Harpernau (145) and Liam Cleary (170) all won by fall. For West, Noah Thooft won by fall at 160 pounds.
Then against Lincoln, Jacob McGowan, DeLeon, Olson, McGowan, Harpenau, Joines, Carter Aldrich (160), Cleary and Colby Wilmesherr (182) all won by fall.
West lost to Linocln 42-39. Tristin Risner (120), Alex Cruz (138) and Thooft all won by fall for the Wolverines and Luis Cota (285) won a 3-2 decision.
EAST 37, NORTH 33: East won six straight matches in the middle of the dual and that was the difference as the Black Raiders beat North 37-33 on Thursday.
East went up 6-0 after a forfeit when North evened it up with a pin by Andrew Ventura at 152.
Then the Black Raiders went on their run. Tamen Brand won by a 12-2 major decision at 160, Dalton Dwyer won a 6-3 decision at 170 and then Dylan Harper (182) won by fall before East picked up two forfeit wins to go up 37-6.
North won the next five matches but it wasn't enough to make up the difference. Logan Williams won by fall at 113, Jaycve Szalay won by decision at 123 and Nick Walters (126) and Austin Hill (132) had back-to-back pins.
WEST SIOUX GOES 2-0: The Falcons were challenged by Central Lyon/George-Little Rock but still picked up two wins on Thursday, beating the Lions 45-36 and defeating Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 52-24.
West Sioux won the first two matches with the Lions as Mikey Baker (106) and Braden Graff (113) each won by fall. The Lions got on the board with a pin by Donovan Morales (120).
Then the Falcons took control with five straight pins by Drayven Kraft (126), Adam Allard (132), Cullen Koedman (138), Dillion Lynott (145) and Seth Salker (152) for a 42-6 lead.
The Lions found a way back into the dual, though, with back-to-back pins by Gable Van Beek (160) and Kalen Meyer (170). But West Sioux got a 7-3 decision by Carson Lynott against Bryce Vande Weerd in a match of two ranked wrestlers. That put the dual out of reach for the Lions, who got pins from Dylan Winkel (195), Josh Riibe (220) and Jarrett Meyer (285) to close out the dual.
In the win over the Nighthawks, Koedam, Salker, Carson Lynott, Kyler Bak (195) and Graff all won by fall, Allard won by a 12-1 major decision and Bryan Hernandez and Kraft each won by decision. For the Nighthawks, Zach Strubbe (132), Casey Pick (160), Brandon Roemeling (220) and Chris Van Der Brink (220) each won by fall.
CL/GLR beat Hinton 60-18 in its other dual of the night. Brock Klarenbeek (126), Dax De Groot (132), Daniel Schriever (138), Kalen Meyer (160), Mason Bus (170), Winkel and Riibe each won by fall. For Hinton, Wyatt Skuodas (106), Logan Sewell (145) and Kyle Brighton (152) all won by fall and Aiden Christiansen (120) won a 4-1 decision.
The Nighthawks defeated Hinton 40-36. Julian Palma (126), Zach Strubbe (138), Jacob Van Der Brink (170) and Brandon Roemeling (220) all won by fall for BH/RV. For Hinton, Logan Sewell (145), Kyle Brighton 9152), Teegan Tschampel, Derek Anderson 9195) and Skuodas all won by fall.