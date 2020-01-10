PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Bishop Heelan wins two on Thursday

North won the next five matches but it wasn't enough to make up the difference. Logan Williams won by fall at 113, Jaycve Szalay won by decision at 123 and Nick Walters (126) and Austin Hill (132) had back-to-back pins.

WEST SIOUX GOES 2-0: The Falcons were challenged by Central Lyon/George-Little Rock but still picked up two wins on Thursday, beating the Lions 45-36 and defeating Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 52-24.

West Sioux won the first two matches with the Lions as Mikey Baker (106) and Braden Graff (113) each won by fall. The Lions got on the board with a pin by Donovan Morales (120).

Then the Falcons took control with five straight pins by Drayven Kraft (126), Adam Allard (132), Cullen Koedman (138), Dillion Lynott (145) and Seth Salker (152) for a 42-6 lead.

The Lions found a way back into the dual, though, with back-to-back pins by Gable Van Beek (160) and Kalen Meyer (170). But West Sioux got a 7-3 decision by Carson Lynott against Bryce Vande Weerd in a match of two ranked wrestlers. That put the dual out of reach for the Lions, who got pins from Dylan Winkel (195), Josh Riibe (220) and Jarrett Meyer (285) to close out the dual.