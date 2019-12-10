PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley beats South Sioux, North

Callan Grant-Morris got a pin at 285 to finish off North's 30 points.

WEST SIOUX 60, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 18: West Sioux only lost four matches in a 60-18 win over Elk Point-Jefferson on Tuesday.

Mikey Baker (106), Braden Graff (113), Adam Allard 9126), Cullen Koedam (132), Johnny Ramirez (145) and Eddie Topete (220) all won by fall for the Falcons.

Drake Peed won by fall for EP-J at 285 pounds in 14 seconds.

SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN DROPS 2: Sibley-Ocheyedan lost by three points to GTRA 39-36 and Emmetsburg beat S-O 57-14.

GTRA won the first match but then three forfeits put Sibley-Ocheyedan up 18-6 and then Brock Ackerman won by fall at 145. GTRA stormed back by winning the next five matches to go up 33-24.

The Generals won by forfeit to get within three but GTRA put the match out of reach with a forfeit. S-O's final points came via forfeit to get back within three.

In the loss to Emmetsburg, Jonathon Krogman (126) won by fall and Dahson DeJong (170) won by tech fall.

RIDGE VIEW LOSES 3: Ridge View lost to East Sac, Humboldt and South Central Calhoun on Tuesday.