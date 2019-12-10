PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley beats South Sioux, North

SIOUX CITY -- Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley was able to defeat two bigger schools on Tuesday, knocking off South Sioux 48-30 and defeating North 52-27.
South Sioux defeated North 47-30.
The Nighthawks won the first three matches of the dual against North and never trailed. Brandon Roemeling (220), Chris Van Der Brink (285), Julian Palma (120), Logan Kramer (152) and Casey Pick (182) all won by fall for BH/RV and Jacob Van Der Brink won by major decision.
Logan Williams (113), Hill and Cameron Sorensen (160) all won by fall in the loss.
South Sioux got a decision at 103 from Juan Reyes to start the Dual but a forfeit and pins by Christian Cruz (120), Nick Walters (126) and Hill (132) put the Stars up 24-3.
The Nighthawks had a 9-0 lead after two matches and never trailed against South Sioux. Chris Van Der Brink, Palma, Jaxson Rozeboom (126), Zach Strubbe (138), Pick and Kasey Van Den Berg (195) all won by fall.
For South SIoux, Vince Eleuterio (132), Mohamed Siidow (145), Martinez and Kreins all won by fall in the loss.
But South Sioux got 12 points from two forfeits and then a pin from Peyton Martinez at 152 pounds. Laurencio Lira (160) and Caleb Kriens (170) won back-to-back major decisions to put the Cardinals back up and then Bryan Simon (182) and Saul Morales (220) each won by fall. A forfeit gave South Sioux its 47 points.
Callan Grant-Morris got a pin at 285 to finish off North's 30 points.
WEST SIOUX 60, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 18: West Sioux only lost four matches in a 60-18 win over Elk Point-Jefferson on Tuesday.
Mikey Baker (106), Braden Graff (113), Adam Allard 9126), Cullen Koedam (132), Johnny Ramirez (145) and Eddie Topete (220) all won by fall for the Falcons.
Drake Peed won by fall for EP-J at 285 pounds in 14 seconds.
SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN DROPS 2: Sibley-Ocheyedan lost by three points to GTRA 39-36 and Emmetsburg beat S-O 57-14.
GTRA won the first match but then three forfeits put Sibley-Ocheyedan up 18-6 and then Brock Ackerman won by fall at 145. GTRA stormed back by winning the next five matches to go up 33-24.
The Generals won by forfeit to get within three but GTRA put the match out of reach with a forfeit. S-O's final points came via forfeit to get back within three.
In the loss to Emmetsburg, Jonathon Krogman (126) won by fall and Dahson DeJong (170) won by tech fall.
RIDGE VIEW LOSES 3: Ridge View lost to East Sac, Humboldt and South Central Calhoun on Tuesday.
Ridge View lost to East Sac 48-36. Lucas Else (120), Zander Earnst (145), Jack Henderson (220), Chance Hansen (285) and Jake Breyfogle (106) all won by fall in the loss.
Earnst won by fall in the 67-9 loss to Humboldt. Earnst, Breyfogle and Ethan Thomas (138) all won by fall in the 54-24 loss to SCC.