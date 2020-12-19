PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 1st, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2nd at Austin Roberts Memorial Tournament

SPENCER, Iowa — Central Lyon/George-Little Rock got a big win before the break as the Lions, ranked No. 9 by The Predicament in Class 2A, finished ahead of Sergeant Bluff-Luton, No. 6 in 2A, to claim the Austin Roberts Memorial Tournament.
The Lions had 220 points and SB-L scored 207.5. Le Mars was third with 177.5 points and Spencer was fourth with 169. The Warriors were without a couple of regulars on Saturday, including 145-pound No. 2-ranked Isaac Bryan.
The Lions had five wrestlers reach the championship match and three of them won titles.
Daniel Schriever won his first two matches by fall and got an 11-6 decision in the 138-pound semifinal. In the finals, Schriever won by fall in 2:34 over Lawton-Bronson's Matt Peters. Schriever is now 8-0 on the season.
Kalen Meyer, ranked No. 2 at 182, won his first match by fall in 20 seconds and then won by major decision in the semifinal. In the finals, Meyer pinned Sioux Center's Zach Rozeboom in 2:34 for the title.
Dylan Winkel, ranked No. 1 at 220, won by fall, got a tech fall and then beat West Lyon's Easton Fleshman for the second time this week, this time by a 5-0 decision, in the semifinals. Winkel pinned Le Mars' Colton Hoag, ranked No. 5 in 3A, in 5:50 for the 220 title.
Josh Riibe (195) and Donovan Morales (120) were both runners-up.
SB-L had four champions and two runners-up.
Noah Parmelee won his first match by fall, won his semifinal by a 14-0 major decision. In the 120 championship, Parmelee won by a 6-1 decision over Morales.
Ty Koedam won the 126-pound title. He won all three of his matches by fall, pinning Le Mars' Daniel Hinds in 5:35 in the title match.
Hunter Steffans won four matches en route to the 132-pound title. His first one was by fall, the second was by major decision. He won his semifinal by fall in 2:47 and then got an early takedown in his title match with Sibley-Ocheyedan's Jonathan Krogman. That takedown was the difference as he won 2-1.
Jack Gaukel won his first 152-pound match by fall, then won by a 20-5 tech fall in the semifinals. He pinned Sibley-Ocheyedan's Garrett Sarringar in 2:56 in the title match.
Garrett McHugh (170) and Tyler Schenkelberg (160) each finished as runners-up.
Sioux Center's Kade Bauer won the 106 title and Spencer's Case Cauthron won the 113 title by fall in 2:57. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley's Jaxon Rozeboom got a 16-5 major decision for the 145-pound title. Sioux Center's Ernesto Cardenas won the 160 title and Sibley-Ocheyedan's Dahson DeJong won by fall in 3:28 for the 170 title. Spencer's Brogan Speier won by fall in 3:53 for the 195 title and Sioux Center's Ethan Hooyer, ranked No. 6 at 285, won a 1-0 decision over No. 5 Jordan Ver Meer of West Lyon.
HEELAN GOES 1-2: Heelan beat Rapid City Central by a point but dropped duals to Harrisburg and Rapid City Stevens.
Heelan fell behind 18-0 to Rapid City Central because of three forfeits when Sir Brandon Watts got a pin at 126 pounds and Jake McGowan followed with a pin at 132 to make it 18-12.
Central got a pin at 138 but Ethan DeLeon kept the Crusaders within striking distance with an 18-7 major decision. Central got back-to-back pins to go up 36-16.
Mitchell Joines started a four-match streak for the Crusaders as he won by fall in 4:57 at 170 and then Carter Aldrich won by fall in 3:05 at 182. Liam Cleary got a pin at 195 in 3:13 and the Crusaders got a forget at 220 to go up 40-36.
Anything more than a decision at 285 would tie the dual or give Central the win and while Naeron Bisse lost, it was by a 5-0 decision and gave the Crusaders the 40-39 win.
Heelan lost to Harrisburg 49-25. Joines, Watts and McGowan won by fall in the loss, DeLeon won by major decision and Hubby had a 4-3 decision at 220.
In the loss to Stevens, Joines and Hubbell won by fall and DeLeon and Aldrich each picked up a win by decision.
EAST 11TH AT FORT DODGE: East finished in 11th place with 49 points at the Don Miller Invitational and Spirit Lake Park was ninth with 60 points. Fort Dodge won with 233 points.
East's Jadyn Freidrichs won his first match by fall but then lost a 7-4 semifinal match at 106 pounds. He lost his third-place match by fall to finish in fourth.
Darrel Torres won his fifth-place match by fall in 4:43 at 145 pounds and Tamen Brand finished in sixth place at 160.
SLP was led by Jonathon Burnette, who won his 120 quarterfinal by fall and then got a 5-0 decision in the semifinals. He lost by a 3-2 decision to Fort Dodge's Lane Cowell in the title match.
NORTH GOES 0-4: North traveled to the Al Garrison Duals in Waukee, losing all four matches. North's Callan Grant went 4-0 at 285 pounds on the day.
In a 54-24 loss to Harlan, Chance Cruz (138), Cameron Sorensen (152), Desmond Grace (160) and Grant (285) all won by fall.
Waukee defeated North 76-6 with Grant winning by fall in 3:03. Grant got a 5-1 decision and Will Mogensen (113) won by fall in a 71-9 loss to Ballard.
Ottumwa beat North 59-24. Cruz, Grace and Grant all won by fall.
SSC 6TH AT RALSTON: South Sioux scored 53.5 points to finish in sixth-place at the Jim McGrath Invitational on Friday. Elkhorn South won the invite with 246.5 points.
The Cardinals had one tournament champ. A week after finishing fourth, Mohamed Siidow won the 138-pound title in Ralston.
After a bye, Siidow won his semifinal by a 19-4 technical fall. In his title match against Ralston's Michael Mass, Siidow got a couple of takedowns in the first period for a 4-2 lead. Mass got within one in the second period when Siidow got another takedown as he went on to win 6-3. Siidow is 8-2 overall.
Caleb Kriens wrestled for the 170-pound title. Kriens won his quarterfinal by fall in 3:38 and then he pinned Ralston's Brandon Cavender in 3:02 in the semifinals. He faced York's Kobe Lyon in the finals and was pinned as Kriens finished as the runner-up. He is 9-2 on the season.
Nicholas Rogge wrestled for third and picked up a 13-2 major decision in the 120-pound third-place match.
Juan Reyes (106) and Helmer Garcia (126) both finished in fifth place.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!