PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 1st, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2nd at Austin Roberts Memorial Tournament

HEELAN GOES 1-2: Heelan beat Rapid City Central by a point but dropped duals to Harrisburg and Rapid City Stevens.

Heelan fell behind 18-0 to Rapid City Central because of three forfeits when Sir Brandon Watts got a pin at 126 pounds and Jake McGowan followed with a pin at 132 to make it 18-12.

Central got a pin at 138 but Ethan DeLeon kept the Crusaders within striking distance with an 18-7 major decision. Central got back-to-back pins to go up 36-16.

Mitchell Joines started a four-match streak for the Crusaders as he won by fall in 4:57 at 170 and then Carter Aldrich won by fall in 3:05 at 182. Liam Cleary got a pin at 195 in 3:13 and the Crusaders got a forget at 220 to go up 40-36.

Anything more than a decision at 285 would tie the dual or give Central the win and while Naeron Bisse lost, it was by a 5-0 decision and gave the Crusaders the 40-39 win.

Heelan lost to Harrisburg 49-25. Joines, Watts and McGowan won by fall in the loss, DeLeon won by major decision and Hubby had a 4-3 decision at 220.

In the loss to Stevens, Joines and Hubbell won by fall and DeLeon and Aldrich each picked up a win by decision.