PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Le Mars sends 10 to IWCOA Girls State

WAVERLY, Iowa -- Le Mars sent 10 girls to the second IWCOA Girls' State wrestling tournament that started on Friday and concludes on Saturday.

Le Mars' Juli Herrera fell just short of the quarterfinals at 138 pounds. Herrera won by fall in 1:34 to reach the third championship round before losing by a 6-0 decision to Humboldt's Deni McDaniel. Calla Langel (113), Isabella Manning (132) and Brooke Rood (195) are all still alive for Saturday's action. Josie Matgen won two matches at state at 138 before being eliminated.

East's Yareli Morales advanced to the quarterfinals. After a first-round bye at 120 pounds, Morales won by fall in the next round in 2:31. She then advanced to the quarterfinals with a 52-second pin of Colfax-Mingo's Mariah Webster. Morales is now 5-0 on the season.

Sioux Central's Morgan Griffin made it to the third round of the championship bracket at 170 pounds by pinning Decorah's Payton Schutte in 2:32.

SB-L SENDS 10 TO QUARTERS: In a tournament filled with four ranked teams, Sergeant Bluff-Luton had a good first day at the Herb Irgens Invitational on Friday. The Warriors sent 10 wrestlers to the quarterfinals, which start Saturday's action in Ida Grove.