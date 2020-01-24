PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Le Mars sends 10 to IWCOA Girls State

WAVERLY, Iowa -- Le Mars sent 10 girls to the second IWCOA Girls' State wrestling tournament that started on Friday and concludes on Saturday.
Le Mars' Juli Herrera fell just short of the quarterfinals at 138 pounds. Herrera won by fall in 1:34 to reach the third championship round before losing by a 6-0 decision to Humboldt's Deni McDaniel. Calla Langel (113), Isabella Manning (132) and Brooke Rood (195) are all still alive for Saturday's action. Josie Matgen won two matches at state at 138 before being eliminated.
East's Yareli Morales advanced to the quarterfinals. After a first-round bye at 120 pounds, Morales won by fall in the next round in 2:31. She then advanced to the quarterfinals with a 52-second pin of Colfax-Mingo's Mariah Webster. Morales is now 5-0 on the season.
Sioux Central's Morgan Griffin made it to the third round of the championship bracket at 170 pounds by pinning Decorah's Payton Schutte in 2:32.
SB-L SENDS 10 TO QUARTERS: In a tournament filled with four ranked teams, Sergeant Bluff-Luton had a good first day at the Herb Irgens Invitational on Friday. The Warriors sent 10 wrestlers to the quarterfinals, which start Saturday's action in Ida Grove.
Aidan Lambertsen (113), Noah Parmelee (120), Ty Koedam (126), Nate Curry (132), Isaac Bryan (138), Cory Bates (145), Jack Gaukel (152), Matthew Headid (160), Blake Liebe (170) and Bradyn Barcley (182) all advanced to the quarterfinals for the Warriors, which start at 9:30 p.m.
Joining Lambertsen in the 113 quarterfinals is Spirit Lake Park's Jon Burnette, Kingsley-Pierson's Jaun Juarez and OABCIG's Beau Nieman. Woodbury Central's Brackett Locke made the quarters at 120.
Woodbury Central's Beau Klingensmith, ranked No. 3 at 126, advanced to the quarters along with Spirit Lake Park's Carson Richards, Okoboji's Hunter Abrahamson and Kingsley-Pierson's Collin Vershoor, who faces Koedam next.
Sibley-Ocheyedan's Trey Schuck, Kingsley-Pierson's Damon Schmid and Okoboji's Blake Abrahamson advanced to the 132 quarters and Isaac Dixon made it to the 138 quarters, where he faces Bryan, along with Western Christian's Jace Mulder.
You have free articles remaining.
OABCIG's Jake Nieman (who faces Bates), Ridge View's Zander Ernst and Sibley-Ocheyedan's Garrett Saringer made it to the 145 quarters and West Lyon's Johnny Perez and SLP's Zach Jensen, who faces Gaukel, advanced to the 152 quarters.
Woodbury Central's Nate Monahan and Sibley-Ocheyedan's Dahson DeJong both advanced to the 160 quarters and Western Christian's Tristan Mulder, the No. 1 seed, advanced to the 170 quarters.
Sioux Center's Zachery Rozebook pinned his way to the 182 quarters. At 106, Woodbury Centra's Ryder Koele, Kingsley-Pierson's Carson Seuntjens and West Lyon's Zachary Severson are in the quarters.
Western Christian's Eli Van Ginkel, Akron-Westfield's Lakin Heeeren and Woodbury Central's Ty Dennison are in the 195 quarters. Sibley-Ocheyedan's Alberto Ortiz and West Lyon's Easton Fleshman are in the 220 quarters and Jordan Ver Meer, Sioux Center's Ethan Hooyer and Okoboji's Nick Bronstad are in the 285 quarterfinals.
THURSDAY
SOUTH SIOUX GOES 1-2: South Sioux defeated Omaha South 54-21 on Thursday but lost to Omaha Bryan 45-27 and Omaha Central 60-24.
In the win over South, Marcos Rodriguez (145), Adan Cruiel (170), Juan Reyes (106) and Caleb Berg (126) all won by fall. Mohamed Siidow (138), Caleb Kriens (160) and Cruiel all won by fall against Bryan. ANgel Calderon (182) and Saul Morales (195) won by fall over Central.
CL/GLR WINS SIOUXLAND: Central Lyon/George-Little Rock beat Sibley-Ocheyedan 55-20 and Sioux Center 63-15. The Lions secured the Siouxland Conference dual title with the two wins.
Against Sioux Center, Brock Klarenbeek (126), Dax De Groot 9132), Kalen Meyer (160), Bryce Vande Weerd (182) and Jarrett Meyer (285) won by fall for the Lions. For Sioux Center, Willeam Cam (152) and Ernesto Cardenas won by fall.
Against the Generals, Jacob Pytleski (113) won by fall and Daniel Schriever (138) won by major decision. For the Generals, Jonathon Krogman (126) and Isaac Molendorp (152) each won by fall and Trey Schuck (132) and Garrett Sarringar (145) each won by major decision.
Sioux Center beat Sibley-Ocheyedan 34-33. Zachariah Koekhamthong (160) won by fall. For S-O, Krogman and Schuck won by fall, Sarringar won by tech fall and Dahson DeJong (170) won by major decision.