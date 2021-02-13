PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: North sends two while East and West send one to state tournament

FORT DODGE, Iowa — The three Class 4A metro high school wrestling programs qualified four wrestlers to the state tournament on Saturday in Fort Dodge.

North qualified two to state while East and West each qualified one.

The two Stars who will be wrestling are Nick Walters and Callan Grant, who were both district champions.

Walters won the 126-pound championship by getting two wins by fall in the quarterfinals and semifinals.

Then, Walters saw Ankeny’s Cael Cox for the second time this season. Walters beat Cox in the championship round on Saturday, with 5-2 decision.

Walters has just one loss on the season.

Grant qualified to state in the 285-pound division. Grant, who has a 27-11 record, won in a sudden victory over Spencer’s Javier Mendez, 5-3.

To get to the title match, Grant won 1-0 over East’s Dezmond Groetken, and pinned Ankeny’s Alex Schwiete in 3 minutes, 43 seconds.

East had just one first- or second-place winner, and that came at the 195-pound weight class with Victor Bird.