PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: North sends two while East and West send one to state tournament

FORT DODGE, Iowa — The three Class 4A metro high school wrestling programs qualified four wrestlers to the state tournament on Saturday in Fort Dodge.
North qualified two to state while East and West each qualified one.
The two Stars who will be wrestling are Nick Walters and Callan Grant, who were both district champions.
Walters won the 126-pound championship by getting two wins by fall in the quarterfinals and semifinals.
Then, Walters saw Ankeny’s Cael Cox for the second time this season. Walters beat Cox in the championship round on Saturday, with 5-2 decision.
Walters has just one loss on the season.
Grant qualified to state in the 285-pound division. Grant, who has a 27-11 record, won in a sudden victory over Spencer’s Javier Mendez, 5-3.
To get to the title match, Grant won 1-0 over East’s Dezmond Groetken, and pinned Ankeny’s Alex Schwiete in 3 minutes, 43 seconds.
East had just one first- or second-place winner, and that came at the 195-pound weight class with Victor Bird.
Bird placed second, and like Grant, he needed a sudden-victory win to make it to state. Bird beat Pry`shayne Mosley of Fort Dodge with a 5-3 score.
Bird also won a third-place match, and that was against Riley Sadoski of Le Mars. Bird won that match, 13-6.
The Wolverines’ lone qualifier was Ethan Emmick at 145 pounds. He won his second-place match over Storm Lake’s Edgar Barriero in a 5:43 win by fall.
Colton Hoag will be the Bulldogs’ lone representative at state, as the 220-pound senior first pinned Fort Dodge’s Alex Read in the semis, then beat Spencer’s Logan Huckfelt in a 3-1 decision.
Class 1A-6
West Sioux and Woodbury Central were the top-two teams from the Sioux Central district. The Falcons qualified five to state while the Wildcats will send a trio.
The Falcons had four district champions: Braden Graff (113), Mikey Baker (132), Cullen Koedam (138) and Carson Lynott at 182 pounds.
All four wrestlers won in decisive fashion.
Cameron Clark will also join his teammates at state, as the 126-pounder placed second, needing to beat Eagle Grove’s Dustin Dawson. Clark won on a no-contest.
The Wildcats will send Beau Klingensmith (126), Max McGill (145) and Ty Dennison at 182.
Klingensmith won his class while McGIll and Dennison each placed second.
Hinton’s Derek Anderson won the 220-pound weight class, and he pinned Cole Kelly of West Hancock at the 6:00 mark of the title match.
Kingsley-Pierson will send a pair, as Damon Schmid placed second at 138 and Kole Reis placed first at 160.
Cullen Koedam of West Sioux beat Schmid in the first-place match, but Schmid came back to pin North Union’s Dalton Tobin in 3:56.
Reis, meanwhile, pinned West Hancock’s Bryer Subject in 2:34 in the first-place match.
Sioux Central’s Chris Ferguson placed second at 132.
Western Christian will have two wrestlers next week in Des Moines, as Jace Mulder and Tristan Mulder each won their weight classes at 152 and 195.
Jace Mulder pinned his opponent in 5:45 while Tristan Mulder won 7-3 over Matthew Francis of West Hancock.
Class 1A-1 (AC/GC)
West Monona-Whiting earned three runner-up spots on Saturday.
Landon Hanson was the 113 runner-up while Sendeska Kalsett and Megaeska Kalsett followed suit at 182 and 220.
Alta-Aurelia’s Brandon Mier placed first at 195, beating Kale Pevestorf of Coon Rapids-Bayard in a 43-second pin.
Lawton-Bronson’s Matt Peters placed second at 138, as he earned a no-contest in the wrestleback.