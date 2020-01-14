PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton beats A-W, Storm Lake

Le Mars got a pin by Dylan Carlson at 152 and Spencer's Isaiah Spencer won a 5-4 decision to put the Tigers up 28-12. Le Mars then got an overtime 6-4 victory by Drayen De Boer at 170 and then Colton Hogg won by fall in 1:01 at 182 to get the Bulldogs within 28-21.

Spencer closed out the goal with a pin by Brogan Seier in 36 seconds at 195, a 1-0 decision by Logan Huckfelt at 220 and a pin by Xander Cheevers in 5:31 at 285 for the 42-21 win.

Spencer opened the Sheldon/South O'Brien match with a forfeit and back-to-back pins by Jackson Schultz (126) and T.J. Arnold. The Wolverines got a pin by Cason Johnannes in 5:48 at 138 when Tighe followed with a 4-2 decision. The Wolverines got another pin at 152 by Mason Warnke in 4:37 but the Tigers got the points back with Spencer's pin in 1:01 for a 27-12 lead.

The Wolverines then cut into the lead with a 14-4 major decision by Wilson Millan at 170 and a pin in 42 seconds by Micah Davis at 182 to make it 27-22. Spencer got a pin by Seier in 19 seconds at 195 and a win by forfeit to go up 39-22.