PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton beats A-W, Storm Lake

AKRON, Iowa -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton had little trouble on Tuesday night, putting away Akron-Westfield 69-12 and defeating Storm Lake 60-18.
In the dual against Akron-Westfield, Isaac Bryan (138), Cory Bates (145), Jack Gaukel (152), Blake Liebe (170), Bradyn Barclay (182), Sean Zimmerman (285) and Aidan Lambertsen (113) all won by fall. Kadien Dillavou won by a 5-1 decision. The Westerners got a pin from Landyn Vossberg (195).
In the dual over Storm Lake, Noah Parmelee (120), Ty Koedam (126), Curry (132), Bryan, Bates, Gaukel, Matthew Headid (160), Barclay and Dillavou all won by fall. For Storm Lake, Colton Dreith (195), Deshawn Amida (285) and Andrew Kutz (113) all won by fall.
Storm Lake beat Akron-Westfield 53-28. Kutz, Brendon Todd (182), Gabe Barnett (220) and Amida all won by fall and Dreith won by tech fall. Michael Varns (138) and Lane Kenny (152) both won by fall for the Westerners.
SOUTH SIOUX 81, WEST 0: South Sioux had 11 pins for a dominating 81-0 victory over West on Tuesday.
Angel Cisneros (113), Brandon Padilla (120), Caleb Berg (126), Vince Eleuterio (132), Mohamed Siidow (138), Marcos Rodriguez (145), Laurencio Lira (152), Caleb Kriens (160), Angel Calderon (170), Keven Ortiz (220) and Jacob Ngeleka (285) all won by fall for the Cardinals and Juan Reyes (106) won by decision.
Berg, Rodriguez, Lira, Calderon, Ortiz and Negeleka all won by fall in the first period and Berg, Rodriguez, Calderon and Ortiz all won by fall in the first minute.
MISSOURI VALLEY 48, BISHOP HEELAN 33: Missouri Valley won seven of the last eight matches to beat Bishop Heelan 48-33 on Tuesday.
Heelan opened the dual witih a pin in 1:22 by Jahluv Buckhanan at 106 pounds. Missouri Valley got a forfeit at 113 to tie the dual.
Then Jacob McGowan (120) won by fall in 1:17 and Ethan DeLeon (126) got a 7-3 decision for a 15-6 lead. Heelan then got back-to-back pins from Mitchel Olson at 132 in 4:57 and Nick McGowan at 138 in 2:51 to go up 27-6.
You have free articles remaining.
Then Missouri Valley took over, getting five straight pins and then two wins by forfeit to seal the win. Heelan's last win came via forfeit.
SPENCER WINS TWO: Spencer picked up two good wins on Tuesday, knocking off Le Mars 42-21 and then taking down Sheldon/South O'Brien 39-37.
Spencer won five of the first six matches against Le Mars to gain control. Case Cauthron won by fall in 1:55 at 113 pounds and then Kage Lohman got a 7-2 decision. Daniel Hinds won by fall in 4:29 for Le Mars at 126 but then the Tigers got back-to-back pins by T.J. Arnold in 27 seconds at 132 and Bryson Blair in 5:13 at 138. Calvin Tighe won a 5-0 decision to give Spencer 25-6 lead.
Le Mars got a pin by Dylan Carlson at 152 and Spencer's Isaiah Spencer won a 5-4 decision to put the Tigers up 28-12. Le Mars then got an overtime 6-4 victory by Drayen De Boer at 170 and then Colton Hogg won by fall in 1:01 at 182 to get the Bulldogs within 28-21.
Spencer closed out the goal with a pin by Brogan Seier in 36 seconds at 195, a 1-0 decision by Logan Huckfelt at 220 and a pin by Xander Cheevers in 5:31 at 285 for the 42-21 win.
Spencer opened the Sheldon/South O'Brien match with a forfeit and back-to-back pins by Jackson Schultz (126) and T.J. Arnold. The Wolverines got a pin by Cason Johnannes in 5:48 at 138 when Tighe followed with a 4-2 decision. The Wolverines got another pin at 152 by Mason Warnke in 4:37 but the Tigers got the points back with Spencer's pin in 1:01 for a 27-12 lead.
The Wolverines then cut into the lead with a 14-4 major decision by Wilson Millan at 170 and a pin in 42 seconds by Micah Davis at 182 to make it 27-22. Spencer got a pin by Seier in 19 seconds at 195 and a win by forfeit to go up 39-22.
The Wolverines made one last push as T.K. Lang won by fall in 1:20 at 285 but Spencer guaranteed itself a win by only allowing three points at 106. Coy De Boer won for Sheldon South O'Brien by a 1-0 decision but that meant the Wolverines fell two points short even after Osvaldo Ocampo's pin at 113 in 5:22 to end the dual.
Le Mars beat Sheldon South O'Brien 45-28. The Wolverines went up 12-0 with pins by Coy De Boer and Ocampo but the Bulldogs tied it up with a win by forfeit and a pin by Hinds in 1:51 at 126.
The Wolverines won the next three matches as Eli Broesder got a 15-1 major decision at 132, Johannes won a 5-2 decision and Gavin Leng won a 6-4 decision at 145 for a 22-12 lead. The Bulldogs took the lead back as Carlson won by fall at 5:05, Jake Francksen-Small got a pin in 1:57 at 160 and Drayden De Boer won by fall in 4:27 for a 30-22 lead.
The Wolverines got within two with a pin by Davis in 2:40 but Le Mars won the next three matches to finish off the dual as Hoag won by fall in 36 seconds, a forfeit at 220 nad Justin Otto's 5-2 decision at 285.