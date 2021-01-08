PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton beats Le Mars

SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton's dominance over the Missouri River Athletic Conference continued as the Warriors beat Le Mars 48-21 on Thursday.
Le Mars went up 12-0 early with back-to-back pins by Colton Hoag (220 pounds) and Andrew Murra (285). Hoag's pin was in 33 seconds and Murra's was in 32.
SB-L went on to win the next 10 matches to claim the dual. Ethan Skogluand won by a 2-0 decision at 106, Cam Keokenchahn won by a 17-2 tech fall at 113 and Noah Parmelee got a 9-8 decision at 120 to tie the dual at 12.
Then Ty Koedam won by fall at 126 and that started a string of five straight pins to allow the Warriors to pull away. Hunter Steffans won by fall at 132 and Marcus Headid got a pin in 43 seconds at 138. Isaac Bryan won by fall in 3:52 at 145 and Jack Gaukel won by fall in 1:37 at 152. Then Tyler Schenkelberg got a 2-1 decision at 160 and Garrett McHugh got a 10-2 major decision at 170 for the 48-12 lead.
Le Mars did get a pin from Ayden Hoag at 182 and Riley Sadoski got a 7-1 decision at 195.
HEELAN WINS 2: Bishop Heelan only allowed 18 points on Thursday as the Crusaders beat Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 66-6 and took down West 57-12.
In the win over Thomas Jefferson, Jake McGowan (132), Mitchell Joines (170), James Cleary (195), Colin Hubbel (285) and Sir Brandon Watts (126) all won by fall. Watts won his match in 10 seconds. Thomas Jefferson's only points came via forfeit at 120.
Against West, Ethan Gilmore (138), Bryce Harpenau (152), Nareon Bisse (220), Watts and McGowan all won by fall. Gilmore won in 23 seconds, Bisse in 45, Watts in 20 and McGowan in 29 seconds. Ethan DeLeon (145), Carter Aldrich (160) and Hubbell all won by decision. West's only points were via forfeit.
West beat Thomas Jefferson 48-24. West fell behind 12-0 before five straight wins with four of them by forfeit. Noah Thooft (170) won by fall at 170. Kaden Buss added a pin at 285 to seal the win for the Wolverines.
EAST BEATS NORTH: East picked up two wins on Thursday at the Black Raiders beat Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 46-22 and defeated North 56-18.
In the win over Abraham Lincoln, Chris Sanford (170), Nick Fehl (113), Darrel Torres (138) and Jose Sanchez (145) all won by fall. Torres ended his match in 55 seconds. Jadyn Friederichs (106) won by a 10-1 major decision and Tamen Brand (160) and Victor Bird (195) each won their matches.
Against North, the Stars started with a 3-0 lead with an 8-4 decision by Reise Davis at 170.
East won five of the next six matches. Ke'Shawn Canaday (182) won by fall in 27 seconds at 182. Bird won by fall, Fehl won by tech fall. North did get a win from Callan Grant at 285 by a 3-2 decision.
Cristian Cruz won by fall at 120 but the only other points for the Stars came from Cameron Sorensen ad 152 via forfeit.