PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton beats Le Mars

SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton's dominance over the Missouri River Athletic Conference continued as the Warriors beat Le Mars 48-21 on Thursday.

Le Mars went up 12-0 early with back-to-back pins by Colton Hoag (220 pounds) and Andrew Murra (285). Hoag's pin was in 33 seconds and Murra's was in 32.

SB-L went on to win the next 10 matches to claim the dual. Ethan Skogluand won by a 2-0 decision at 106, Cam Keokenchahn won by a 17-2 tech fall at 113 and Noah Parmelee got a 9-8 decision at 120 to tie the dual at 12.

Then Ty Koedam won by fall at 126 and that started a string of five straight pins to allow the Warriors to pull away. Hunter Steffans won by fall at 132 and Marcus Headid got a pin in 43 seconds at 138. Isaac Bryan won by fall in 3:52 at 145 and Jack Gaukel won by fall in 1:37 at 152. Then Tyler Schenkelberg got a 2-1 decision at 160 and Garrett McHugh got a 10-2 major decision at 170 for the 48-12 lead.

Le Mars did get a pin from Ayden Hoag at 182 and Riley Sadoski got a 7-1 decision at 195.

HEELAN WINS 2: Bishop Heelan only allowed 18 points on Thursday as the Crusaders beat Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 66-6 and took down West 57-12.