PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton defeats Le Mars

Sioux Center got pins from Dao Keokhamthong (138) and Garcia Gonzalez when Spencer got a forfeit and a pin from Spencer for a 42-12 lead. Sioux City got pins from Ernesto Cardenas (170), Rozeboom and Chayce Hooyer. Mohning won the next match, but by decision, meaning the Warriors were going to fall short even though Ethan Hooyer won by fall.

NORTH LOSES THREE: North lost all three of its duals at Orange City. Hinton beat North 54-30, Sioux Central beat North 42-36 and MOC-Floyd Valley beat the Stars 48-30.

Hinton won the first five matches in the dual, two by forfeit and pins by Kyle Brighton (160), Teegan Tschampel (170) and Isaac Richter (182). North got a win by forfeit and then Wyatt Skuodas (106) won by fall for the Blackhawks. Another Hinton forfeit was countered by a pin by Aiden Christiansen (120) for Hinton.

Jonathan Cruz (126), Nick Walters (132) and Austin Hill (138) all won by fall for the Stars but Hinton got a win by forfeit and a pin by Logan Sewell (152).

Against Sioux Central, North opened the dual with an injury default win by Cameron Sorensen (152) but Sioux Central won the next four matches - pins by Brendan Baier (160), Dave Williams (170) and Connor Lathrope (182) and one forfeit. North got a win by forfeit but Sioux Central got a pin by Keagan Riley (106).