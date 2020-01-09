PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton defeats Le Mars

SERGENT BLUFF-LUTON 50, LE MARS 26: In a Missouri River Valley Conference dual, Sergeant Bluff-Luton won the first five matches to build a big lead in a 50-26 win.
Ty Koedam (126), Nate Curry (132), Isaac Bryan (138), Cory Bates (145) all won by fall to start and Jack Gaukel (152) won by technical fall for a 29-0 lead.
Le Mars' Jake Francksen-Small won by major decision at 160 but the Warriors got the points right back with a pin by Blake Liebe at 170 and a decision by Cale Claused at 182.
Le Mars got back-to-back pins by Colton Hoag (195) and Brenick Hoppe (220) followed by a major decision by Justin Otto (285). A forfeit helped Le Mars get it to 36-26 before SB-L got back-to-back pins by Aidan Lambertsen (113) and Noah Parmelee (120) to seal the win.
SOUTH SIOUX 48, WEST POINT-BEEMER 24: South Sioux only allowed West Point-Beemer to win four matches in the dual as the Cardinals won 48-24.
WPB had an early 6-0 lead when back-to-back decisions by Brandon Padilla (120) and Caleb Berg (126) tied the dual. South Sioux then got a forfeit and Mohamed Siidow (138), Marcos Rodriguez (145) and Laurencio Lira (142) all win by fall.
WPB won by fall and then Adan Cruiel got the points back at 170 with a pin. After another WPB pin, Saul Morales won by fall at 195 pounds. WBP got another pin but South Sioux's Jacob Ngeleka put the dual away with at 285.
TUESDAY
SB-L WINS TWO: Sergeant Bluff-Luton was given two tests but passed them both, defeating Sioux Center 47-30 and then beating Spencer 41-31.
Spencer took a 9-0 after a forfeit and a 6-4 decision from Case Cauthron at 113 pounds.
The Warriors went on to win the next six matches. Ty Koedam (126), Isaac Bryan (138) and Jack Gaukel (152) all won by fall, Noah Parmelee (120) and Cory Bates (145) each won by major decision and Nate Curry (132) won by decision.
Spencer's Isaiah Spencer won by fall at 160 but back-to-back pins by Blake Liebe (170) and Bradyn Barclay (182) put the dual away for the Warriors. Spencer's Brogan Seier and Xander Cheevers (285) each won by fall for Spencer and Logan Huckfelt (220) won by major decision to cut the Warriors lead to 41-31.
The Warriors won the first five matches against Sioux Center - two forfeits and pins by Koedam, Curry and Bryan. Sioux Center's Eduardo Garcia Gonzalez won by fall before a forfeit, a tech fall by Gaukel and a pin by Liebe guaranteed the victory for SB-L. Zachery Rozeboom (182), Chayce Hooyer (195), Adam Mohning (220) and Ethan Hooyer (285) all won by fall for Sioux Center.
Spencer beat Sioux Center 42-39. Spencer got three forfeits to start the dual and Jackson Schultz (126) and T.J. Arnold (132) each won by fall for a 30-0 lead.
Sioux Center got pins from Dao Keokhamthong (138) and Garcia Gonzalez when Spencer got a forfeit and a pin from Spencer for a 42-12 lead. Sioux City got pins from Ernesto Cardenas (170), Rozeboom and Chayce Hooyer. Mohning won the next match, but by decision, meaning the Warriors were going to fall short even though Ethan Hooyer won by fall.
NORTH LOSES THREE: North lost all three of its duals at Orange City. Hinton beat North 54-30, Sioux Central beat North 42-36 and MOC-Floyd Valley beat the Stars 48-30.
Hinton won the first five matches in the dual, two by forfeit and pins by Kyle Brighton (160), Teegan Tschampel (170) and Isaac Richter (182). North got a win by forfeit and then Wyatt Skuodas (106) won by fall for the Blackhawks. Another Hinton forfeit was countered by a pin by Aiden Christiansen (120) for Hinton.
Jonathan Cruz (126), Nick Walters (132) and Austin Hill (138) all won by fall for the Stars but Hinton got a win by forfeit and a pin by Logan Sewell (152).
Against Sioux Central, North opened the dual with an injury default win by Cameron Sorensen (152) but Sioux Central won the next four matches - pins by Brendan Baier (160), Dave Williams (170) and Connor Lathrope (182) and one forfeit. North got a win by forfeit but Sioux Central got a pin by Keagan Riley (106).
Williams won by fall but Sioux Central won by fall at 120 with D'Angelo Love. Cruz, Walters and Hill once again had three straight pins to tie it at 36 but the Stars had to forfeit at 145 to give Sioux Central the win.
MOC-Floyd Valley got pins from Caleb Harvey (160), Josiah Bundt (182), Stephen Trejo (285), Chad Klein (106) and Johnny Hau (120). North got pins from Sorenson, Reise Davis (170), Williams, Walters and Hill.
Hinton beat MOC-Floyd Valley 49-30. Sewell, Tschampel, Derek Anderson (195), Skuodas, Mason Vondrak (132) and Dustin Leitru (145) all won by fall for Hinton and Bundt, Alex Van Donkelaar (220), Trejo and Kooper Huss (126) all won by fall.
Hinton beat Sioux Central 58-13. Sewell, Tschampel, Richter, Anderson, Skuodas, Christiansen and Vondrak all won by fall. For Sioux Central, Camryn Van Zee won by major decision.
MOC-Floyd Valley beat Sioux Central 42-39. Bundt, Hua, Huss and Sterling Haack (132) all won by fall for MOC-Floyd Valley. For Sioux Central, Baier, Williams, Deuschle, Riley, Nathan Harden (113) and Olson all won by fall.