PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton edges Central Lyon/George-Little Rock in Class 2A dual

SERGEANT BLUFF — Last year, it was Hunter Steffans who brought the unexpected surprise.

This time around at the Class 2A regional dual final between Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Central Lyon/George-Little Rock on Tuesday, Warriors wrestling coach Clint Koedam couldn’t quite pick out one standout performance that led to a 39-36 win over the Lions.

With the win, the Warriors wrestle in next Wednesday's state dual meet in Des Moines.

The Lions jumped out to a 21-0 lead, and that included Reece Clausen winning at 182 in a 10-8 decision over Evan Kruger, then Cale Clausen pinned Josh Riibe in the 195-pound match.

The Warriors elected not to send anyone out for the 220 and 285-pound matches, because the Warriors didn’t want the Lions crowd to make noise during the dual.

Koedam wanted his 106-pound wrestler, Ethan Skoglund, to have a fresh start, and the strategy paid off.

Skoglund won by pinfall over Cam Borman in 1 minute, 33 seconds, getting the Warriors six much-needed points.

Then, Cam Keokenchahn brought in six more points, as he pinned Lane Kruger with 27 seconds remaining in the 113-pound match.