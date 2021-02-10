PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton edges Central Lyon/George-Little Rock in Class 2A dual

SERGEANT BLUFF — Last year, it was Hunter Steffans who brought the unexpected surprise.
This time around at the Class 2A regional dual final between Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Central Lyon/George-Little Rock on Tuesday, Warriors wrestling coach Clint Koedam couldn’t quite pick out one standout performance that led to a 39-36 win over the Lions.
With the win, the Warriors wrestle in next Wednesday's state dual meet in Des Moines.
The Lions jumped out to a 21-0 lead, and that included Reece Clausen winning at 182 in a 10-8 decision over Evan Kruger, then Cale Clausen pinned Josh Riibe in the 195-pound match.
The Warriors elected not to send anyone out for the 220 and 285-pound matches, because the Warriors didn’t want the Lions crowd to make noise during the dual.
Koedam wanted his 106-pound wrestler, Ethan Skoglund, to have a fresh start, and the strategy paid off.
Skoglund won by pinfall over Cam Borman in 1 minute, 33 seconds, getting the Warriors six much-needed points.
Then, Cam Keokenchahn brought in six more points, as he pinned Lane Kruger with 27 seconds remaining in the 113-pound match.
“Cam’s win was probably the biggest momentum turn,” Koedam said. “He was down 2-0 and he was struggling to get those finishes. That’s not an easy place to be and he was working through it. You could sense the look on his face and the tension in his muscles that he was determined to get his guy on his back. That’s exactly what Cam did.”
Later on in the match, Ty Koedam, Steffens and Noah Parmelee all won by pinfall at 126, 132 and 138, respectively.
Lions 145-pounder Daniel Schriever got his team three necessary points by defeating SB-L’s Marcus Headid in a 12-6 decision.
Jack Gaukel came through at 152 pounds for the Warriors, pinning Landen Weiler in 96 seconds.
That set up the final match that was held on Tuesday night, as Lions 170-pounder Kalen Meyer won by forfeit at the end.
Tyler Schenkelberg wrestled against Gable Van Beek, and the Warriors needed a win.
Schenkelberg hasn’t had much wrestling experience, but what he does have, according to Clint Koedam, is toughness.
Schenkelberg won in a hard-fought 5-1 battle, giving the Warriors the dual win.
“Tyler is not afraid of very many things,” Clint Koedam said. “He wrestles a lot like he plays football. He just goes and does his thing. Tyler just wrestles at 110 miles per hour all the time.
“There’s not much more enjoyment you get as a coach than watching kids come together and work towards a common goal,” Koedam said. “It’s hard to describe when 14- to 18-year-old kids decide to do something.”
WEST SIOUX 46, MISSOURI VALLEY 30: The Falcons won nine matches on Tuesday, beating Missouri Valley en route to the Class 1A regional finals held in Hawarden.
The Falcons received a first-round bye in the duals, awaiting on the winner between Missouri Valley and Western Christian.
The Big Reds beat the Wolfpack 67-12.
In the regional championship, the Falcons reeled off six straight wins en route to clinching a spot at the state duals last week.
Falcons’ 182-pounder Joshua Cervantes started the rally with a 7-2 decision over Shane Sinclair, giving the Falcons a win after the Big Reds had two wins by pinfall.
Carson Lynott recorded a win by fall in the 195-pound match, as he pinned Brek Boruff in 2:33. Lynott led 8-0 at the time of pinfall.
Then, 220-pounder Juan Topete pinned William Borgalia in 64 seconds.
Falcons 285-pounder Ashton McMillan then defeated Kaden Bonham 8-0, and 106-pounder Preston Providence edged Brad Ortner 5-3.
Braden Graff gave the Falcons their sixth straight match victory at 106, as he pinned Parker Ferris in 62 seconds.
Cameron Clark and Mikey Baker also recorded pins toward the end of the dual.
WOODBURY CENTRAL 56, SOUTH CENTRAL CALHOUN 18: The Wildcats didn’t have to wrestle in the first round, and they were awaiting the winner between SCC and the West Monona/Whiting co-op.
The Titans beat West Monona/Whiting 42-36. Titans 126-pounder Brock Nattress pinned Andrew Orr with 2 seconds remaining to give them the chance to upset the Wildcats.
The Titans did win the first match over Woodbury Central with a Kevin King win at 138, but the Wildcats won all but three of the remaining matches.
The Wildcats won four of the following five matches. Trevor Davis evened the score at 145, as he beat Zachary Trott by a 7-4 decision.
Then, Max McGill pinned Titans 152-pounder Naylan Gulbranson in 44 seconds. Wildcats 160-pounder Kyan Schultzen followed suit with a 93-second pin over Jaydon Maschke.
During the 182 pound match, Brayden Sanford recorded a 17-2 technical fall over Parker Rohlfs. That match ended at the 4:26 mark.
Woodbury Central’s Ty Dennison then pinned Blaine Barney in a 15-second match.
Warren Smith (285), Brand Beaver (106) and Gunnar Vohs then reeled off back-to-back wins by pinfall, and all three pins came in the first period.
Beau Klingensmith (126) and Brackett Locke (132) each earned pinfalls to close out the night, and both Wildcats recorded pins in less than 60 seconds.