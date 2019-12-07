PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton finishes 2nd at own tournament

SERGEANT BLUFF -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton came into its own tournament unranked and was facing off against four ranked teams including a number of other quality teams.
While the Warriors didn't win their own tournment, they did make some significant noise as Sergeant Bluff-Luton finished with 188 points to finish in second place, ahead of three ranked teams.
"It was a pretty solid tournament in terms of ranked teams and individuals. It was as good day," SB-L coach Clint Koedam said. "Anytime you have a chance to get tested early in the season, it's a win for any kid that has the opportunity to step on the mat.
"For me, it's a great test for the heart we have. Are we willing to bang with the best? Battle for six minutes? There were a lot of little tests beyond technical and that's what I use this day for."
Millard South, the top team in Class A in Nebraska, won the tournament with 248 points. SB-L edged Papillion-La Vista, the No. 7 team in Class A in Nebraska, by two points.
SB-L had nine wrestlers competing for either first to third place. Jack Gaukel, ranked No. 2 in Class 2A at 145 pounds, wrestled up at 152 pounds and defeated Underwood's Blake Thomsen, ranked No. 2 in 1A at 152, by a 3-2 decision for the 152-pound title.
SB-L's Blake Liebe, ranked No. 10 in 2A, pinned Storm Lake's Kole Weigert, No. 9 in 3A, in 2:58 for the 170-pound title.
SB-L's Nate Curry was the runner-up at 132 pounds. Ty Koedam was third at 126 pounds.
"I knew going into that final round with the points, there was a chance we could sneak ahead of Papillion," Koedam said. "Blake got some big bonus points in his match. Jack beat the Thomsen kid who he hasn't beaten before in this building. All of these guys, wrestling for fifth and seventh, we want to finish odd because that means they ended on a win.
"If everyone does the best they can, then the scores take care of themselves."
Aiden Lambertson (113, fourth), Noah Parmelee (120, fifth), Isaac Bryan (132, fourth), Cory Bates (145, fourth), Matthew Headid (160, fourth) and Bradyn Barclay (182, fourth) all had top-five finishes for the Warriors.
Spencer finished in fourth place with 151 points. Woodbury Central was seventh with 127 points, Sioux Center was eighth with 93 points, Bishop Heelan was ninth with 72 and Kingsley-Pierson was 10th with 59. Storm Lake was 13th with 28 points, Lawton-Bronson was 14th with 27 points and Akron-Westfield was 15th with 23 points.
Spencer's Brogan Seier, unranked coming into the tournament, pulled of an upset by pinning Sioux Center's Chayce Hooyer, ranked No. 4 in 2A, in 2:45 for the 195-pound title.
Woodbury Central's Beau Klingensmith, ranked No. 3 in 1A, won the 126-pound title after he pinned Papillion-La Vista's Ian Rudner, ranked No. 6, in 3:45.
Woodbury Central's Ryder Koele (106) and Nate Monahan (160) both finished as runners-up.
Sioux Center's Zachery Rozeboom came in unranked and pulled off a major upset, pinning Papillion-La Vista's Carson Mass, ranked No. 3, in 2:18 for the 182-pound title.
Sioux Center's Ethan Hooyer won the 285-pound title and Isaac Hooyer was the runner-up at 220.
Heelan's Nick McGowan finished in third place at 145 and Ethan DeLeon (126) and Colby Wilmesherr (195) each finished in fourth place.
OKOBOJI INVITATIONAL
Three ranked wrestlers won their weight class Saturday at the Okoboji Invitational.
West Sioux's Braden Graff won the 113-pound tournament with a 3-1 win over Spirit Lake Park's Jonathan Burnette. Graff is ranked second in Class 1A.
Adam Allard of West Sioux, the top-ranked wrestler at 126 pounds in Class 1A, got the tournament title by beating 2A No. 8 Hunter Abrahamson in a 39-second pin.
Then, 1A No. 4 132-pounder Trey Schuck got the win over Okoboji/HMS wrestler Blake Abrahamson. In that same division, 1A No. 3 Cullen Koedam beat North Union's Dalton Tobin with a 45-second pin.