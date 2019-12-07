PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton finishes 2nd at own tournament

SERGEANT BLUFF -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton came into its own tournament unranked and was facing off against four ranked teams including a number of other quality teams.

While the Warriors didn't win their own tournment, they did make some significant noise as Sergeant Bluff-Luton finished with 188 points to finish in second place, ahead of three ranked teams.

"It was a pretty solid tournament in terms of ranked teams and individuals. It was as good day," SB-L coach Clint Koedam said. "Anytime you have a chance to get tested early in the season, it's a win for any kid that has the opportunity to step on the mat.

"For me, it's a great test for the heart we have. Are we willing to bang with the best? Battle for six minutes? There were a lot of little tests beyond technical and that's what I use this day for."

Millard South, the top team in Class A in Nebraska, won the tournament with 248 points. SB-L edged Papillion-La Vista, the No. 7 team in Class A in Nebraska, by two points.

SB-L had nine wrestlers competing for either first to third place. Jack Gaukel, ranked No. 2 in Class 2A at 145 pounds, wrestled up at 152 pounds and defeated Underwood's Blake Thomsen, ranked No. 2 in 1A at 152, by a 3-2 decision for the 152-pound title.