PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton finishes second behind Don Bosco at Herb Irgens Invitational

IDA GROVE, Iowa — Sergeant Bluff-Luton placed second as a team on Saturday at OABCIG High School's Herb Irgens Invitational behind Don Bosco, 298-175.
Jack Gaukel won the 152-pound division, and pinned three of his four opponents.
In the championship match, Gaukel beat Ridge View's Zander Ernst in an 11-2 major decision.
Noah Parmelee (120), Ty Koedam (126) and Hunter Steffans (132) all placed second in their divisions.
Parmelee lost 7-0 to Don Bosco's Garrett Funk in the final match.
Koedam lost to Woodbury Central's Beau Klingensmith 6-2.
Steffans also was defeated by a Wildcat in the title match. Brackett Locke won 7-3 over Steffans.
The Wildcats placed third with 155 points, well ahead of fourth-place Solon with 118 points.
Klingensmith pinned three people at 126 before be won in the final over Koedam.
Locke beat Sibley-Ocheyedan's Jonathan Krogman 5-2 in the semis and won 17-5 over Woodbine's Cameron Cline.
Ty Dennison placed second at 182. He pinned Audubon's Javyn Bladt in 50 seconds during the semifinals, but Dons 182-pounder Carson Tenold won in a 19-1 technical fall.
Gunnar Vohs got third place at 106, and beat Carson Seuntjens of Kingsley-Pierson in the third-place match 8-3. Caleb Coffin of Don Bosco beat Vohs in the semifinals.
Sibley-Ocheyedan placed fifth (112 points), and the Generals had two runner-up finishers.
The Panthers were ninth (100.5) to round out the local top-10.
Bishop Heelan Tournament
Le Mars led the local teams with a 152.5-point day at Bishop Heelan, good for fourth place.
Colton Hoag placed first at 220 pounds. In the title match, he pinned Harlan's Jeremiah Davis in 34 seconds. In his three matches — which all ended by fall — Hoag was on the mat for 2 minutes, 36 seconds.
Blake Dirksen placed third at 120, as he beat Calvin Empkey of Norfolk in a 3-0 bout.
Ayden Hoag and Riley Sadoski left O'Gorman Fieldhouse with third-place medals for the Bulldogs. Ayden Hoag won in a 20-3 technical fall at 182 over Crusaders wrestler Liam Cleary.
Sadoski pinned West Sioux's Juan Topete in 36 seconds in the 195-pound third-place match.
The Falcons edged the Crusaders for the fifth-place spot, 151-133.5.
Braden Graff won the 113 bracket, beating Juan Pedro Jr. of Grand Island, 8-2.
Cullen Koedam also won his weight class at 138. Koedam's victory in the title match was hard-earned, as he beat Logan-Magnolia's Wyatt Reisz 1-0. Before that, Koedam pinned three opponents to get to the final.
Drayven Kraft (120), Cameron Clark (126), Mikey Baker (132) and Carson Lynott (182) all got second place.
Mitchell Joines was Heelan's highest placewinner by winning the 170-pound bracket. He beat Harlan's Zane Bendorf in a 15-5 major decision. Joines got to the championship round by pinning Logan-Magnolia's Jordan Kerger in 2:43.
Ethan DeLeon placed second at 145 and 285-pounder Colin Hubbell placed third at 285.
Storm Lake was seventh with 118.5 points. Westwood was 10th, scoring 78.5 points. West tied with Sioux Central for 11th with 42 points each.
Dakota XII Tournament
Vermillion was the highest-placing team on Saturday in the conference tournament, as the Tanagers placed fourth with 119 points.
The Tanagers had a conference champion, a runner-up and two third-place finishers.
Freshman Hayden Schroeder won the 106-pound division, adding to his unbeaten record. Schroeder pinned the first two opponents he faced, then in the finals, the Tanagers freshman beat West Central's Chandler Carda 5-2 in the title match.
Zach Brady made it to the finals at 285, but Canton's Zach Richardson beat Brady in a 4-2 tiebreaker in the title match. Brady received a bye, and he also won by fall in the quarterfinals and semifinals.
Michael Roob and Connor Peterson each placed third at 113 and 120, respectively.
Roob lost in the semifinals to Tea Area's Quincy Hulverson, but bounced back to win his first consolation match in an 8-0 major decision over Teague Granum of Canton.
Dakota Valley got a conference champion, as Ariana Gomez won the Division A bracket for the girls. Gomez faced Lennox's Alexis Fischer twice, and in the first bout, Gomez won in a 16-0 major decision.
In Round 2, Gomez pinned Fischer in 47 seconds.
The DV boys got one runner-up. Jackson Boonstra got to the championship match at 126, but Tea Area's Wyatt Stuntebeck beat the Panthers eighth-grader in an 8-4 match.
Elk Point-Jefferson earned a champion and two third-place winners.
Skyler Swatek won all three of his matches to stand atop the podium among his competitors at 152. In the finals match, Swatek beat Canton's Seth Peterson in a 5-3 decision.
Ben Swatek placed third at 160 then Gavin Jacobs did the same in the 170 division. Ben Swatek pinned Dell Rapids' Weston Mason in 3:50.
East won one of its four duals Saturday at Des Moines Lincoln. In its second match of the day, it beat Lincoln, 45-22.
East opened the dual with five straight wins, started by an 11-7 win by 220-pounder Nick Wells. Dezmond Groetken, Jadyn Fredrichs, Nick Dehl and Luke Brockelsby helped out with the five-match rally.