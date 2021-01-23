PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton finishes second behind Don Bosco at Herb Irgens Invitational

Zach Brady made it to the finals at 285, but Canton's Zach Richardson beat Brady in a 4-2 tiebreaker in the title match. Brady received a bye, and he also won by fall in the quarterfinals and semifinals.

Michael Roob and Connor Peterson each placed third at 113 and 120, respectively.

Roob lost in the semifinals to Tea Area's Quincy Hulverson, but bounced back to win his first consolation match in an 8-0 major decision over Teague Granum of Canton.

Dakota Valley got a conference champion, as Ariana Gomez won the Division A bracket for the girls. Gomez faced Lennox's Alexis Fischer twice, and in the first bout, Gomez won in a 16-0 major decision.

In Round 2, Gomez pinned Fischer in 47 seconds.

The DV boys got one runner-up. Jackson Boonstra got to the championship match at 126, but Tea Area's Wyatt Stuntebeck beat the Panthers eighth-grader in an 8-4 match.

Elk Point-Jefferson earned a champion and two third-place winners.

Skyler Swatek won all three of his matches to stand atop the podium among his competitors at 152. In the finals match, Swatek beat Canton's Seth Peterson in a 5-3 decision.