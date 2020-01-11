PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton finishes 4th in Atlantic

At 132 pounds, Cullen Koedam won his first match by fall, his second by major decision and then pinned Spencer's T.J. Arnold in 5:07 to win the title. Seth Salker won his semifinal by fall in 4:51 and then pinned Brookings' Jaxon Bowes in 3:57 to win the 152-pound title. At 182 pounds, Carson Lynott won his first two matches by fall and was given a test by Luke Rasmussen in the title bout but Lynott claimed the 8-7 decision.

Dillion Lynott (145) and Bryan Hernandez (170) both finished as runners-up for West Sioux.

For Spencer, Logan Huckfelt won the 220-pound title. He won his first match by fall and then had a 10-5 decision in the semifinals. In the title match, he pinned Le Mars Brenick Hoppe in 3:31.

CL/GLR's Kalen Meyer won the 160-pound title. He won his first two matches by fall and then scored an 11-4 decision against Le Mars Jake Francksen-Small in the title match. Dylan Winkel won the 182-pound title. He won by fall in his first two matches and then pinned West Sioux's Kyler Bak for the second time this week, in a matchup of two ranked wrestlers, this time in 22 seconds for the title. Jarrett Meyer won his semifinal by fall and then got a 7-4 decision over Le Mars Justin Otto in the 285-pound title match. Daniel Schriever was the runner-up at 138 pounds.