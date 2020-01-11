PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton finishes 4th in Atlantic

ATLANTIC, Iowa -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton finished in fourth place at the Rollin Dyer Invitational on Saturday. Millard South, the No. 1-ranked team in Class A Nebraska, won the Invite witih 251 points. SB-L finished with 165 points, 2.5 points behind Humboldt. Alta-Aurelia finished in 10th place with 70 points and Denison-Schleswig had 45 points.
The Warriors had two champions at the event. Jack Guakel won his first three matches at 152 pounds by fall, all in the first minute of the first period. He faces Millardf South's Scott Robertson for the title. Robertson is the top-ranked wrestler at 145 pounds in A in Nebraska but Gaukel, the top-ranked 152-pounder in Class 2A, improved to 28-1 with a 4-3 decision to claim the championship.
Blake Liebe received a first-round bye at 170 pounds and then won by fall in the quarterfinal. Liebe, who is ranked No. 9 at 170 pounds in 2A, faced AHSTW's Seth Kiesel, ranked No. 6 at 170 in 1A, in the semifinals. Liebe dominated, scoring a 17-6 major decision over Kiesel to advance to the title match. Liebe defeated Red Oak's Bruce Lukehart by a 7-0 decision to win the title.
Nate Curry (132) and Isaac Bryan (138) were each runners-up and Ty Koedam (126) and Cory Bates (145) each finished in third place.
Alta-Aurelia's Alex DeRoos won the 182-pound title. After a first round bye, DeRoos won his next two matches by fall in the first period. Then in the title match, DeRoose pinned Grand Island Senior's Daylon Keolavone in 5:38 to win the 182-pound title.
SIOUX CITY EAST DUALS: Bishop Heelan went 2-3 at the East duals on Saturday. The Crusaders beat East 54-27 and took down Western Christian 51-24. The three losses came against Norfolk (49-19), Storm Lake (41-38) and Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (39-33).
Ethan DeLeon went 5-0 on the day and picked up a win against No. 7-ranked Weston Godfrey of Norfolk. Jahluv Buckhanan, Jake McGowan and Bryce Harpenau also went 5-0.
WEST SIOUX WINS OWN INVITE: West Sioux scored 259 points to easily win its own Invite on Saturday. Spencer finished in second place with 212.5 points, finishing ahead of Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, which scored 205.5 points. Le Mars was fourth with 155.5 points, Ridge View was sixth with 124 and Kingsley-Pierson was seventh with 107. MOC-Floyd Valley finished in ninth with 76 points.
West Sioux had six individual champions. Mikey Baker won all three of his matches by fall, including a 52-second pin over Spencer's Case Cauthron for the 106-pound title. At 113 pounds, Braden Graff won his semifinal with a pin in 3:54 and then won his title match by injury default.
Adam Allard stayed perfect on the second (24-0) in his quest for a fourth state title. He won his first two matches by fall in the first period and then won by fall in 1:32 in the title match over CL/GLR's Brock Klarenbeek.
At 132 pounds, Cullen Koedam won his first match by fall, his second by major decision and then pinned Spencer's T.J. Arnold in 5:07 to win the title. Seth Salker won his semifinal by fall in 4:51 and then pinned Brookings' Jaxon Bowes in 3:57 to win the 152-pound title. At 182 pounds, Carson Lynott won his first two matches by fall and was given a test by Luke Rasmussen in the title bout but Lynott claimed the 8-7 decision.
Dillion Lynott (145) and Bryan Hernandez (170) both finished as runners-up for West Sioux.
For Spencer, Logan Huckfelt won the 220-pound title. He won his first match by fall and then had a 10-5 decision in the semifinals. In the title match, he pinned Le Mars Brenick Hoppe in 3:31.
CL/GLR's Kalen Meyer won the 160-pound title. He won his first two matches by fall and then scored an 11-4 decision against Le Mars Jake Francksen-Small in the title match. Dylan Winkel won the 182-pound title. He won by fall in his first two matches and then pinned West Sioux's Kyler Bak for the second time this week, in a matchup of two ranked wrestlers, this time in 22 seconds for the title. Jarrett Meyer won his semifinal by fall and then got a 7-4 decision over Le Mars Justin Otto in the 285-pound title match. Daniel Schriever was the runner-up at 138 pounds.
K-P's Kole Reis won the 170-pound title. He won his first match by major decision and then had two pins to advance to the title match. He defeated Hernandez by a 4-1 decision for the championship.
Ridge View's Zander Ernst won the 145-pound title. He won by fall in his first match and then by major decision in the semifinals. He edged Dillion Lynott by a 3-2 decision for the title.
MOC-Floyd Valley's Johnny Hua was the runner-up at 120 pounds.