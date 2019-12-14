PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Jack Gaukel finishes 3rd in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton scored 215.5 points to finish in 14th at the Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic that spanned Friday and Saturday.
Liberty won the tournament with 565.5 points. Le Mars with 19th with 173 points and Woodbury Central was 20th with 160.5 points. Spirit lake Park was 34th with 74 points and South Sioux was 37th with 35.
SB-L's Jack Gaukel suffered his first loss of the season but he still finished in third place at the tournament. After receiving a first-round bye, Gaukel won by tech fall, fall, major decision and tech fall to reach the quarterfinals.
Gaukel was wrestling up at 152 pounds. He's the No. 2-ranked wrestler at 145 pounds in Class 2A. Gaukel faced Waukee's Cody Anderson, the No. 2-ranked wrestler at 152 pounds in 3A, in the quarterfinals and Gaukel was able to edge Anderson by a 3-2 decision.
Gaukel lost in the semifinals to Lincoln East's Maxx Mayfield by a 12-2 major decision but he bounced back in the third-place match against Iowa City West's Graham Gambrall, ranked No. 5 in 3A. Guakel controlled the match, winning by an 8-1 decision for third place.
SB-L's Noah Parmelee finished in eighth place at 120, Isaac Bryan finished in sixth place at 138 pounds and Blake Liebe finished in sixth place at 170 pounds.
Le Mars' Jake Francksen-Small made it to the quarterfinals at 160 pounds. Frankschen-Small, who is ranked No. 7 at 160 pounds in 3A, defeated Woodbury Central's Nate Monahan, ranked No. 4 in 1A, by a 9-5 decision in the quarterfinals. He lost to Liberty's Drake Smith by an 11-0 major decision in the semifinal and lost to Totino-Grace's Adam Sylvester by a 7-6 decision in the third-place match.
Le Mar's Colton Hoag finished in fifth place at 195 pounds and Brenick Hoppe was seventh at 220 pounds.
Woodbury Central's Beau Klingensmith finished in third place at 126 pounds. he won his first four matches by fall and in the quarterfinals, he won a 4-3 decision over Blue Valley Southwest's Brett Umentum.
Klingensmith, who is ranked No. 3 at 126 in 1A, faced Fort Dodge's Carson Taylor, No. 2 at 126 in 3A, in the semifinal. Taylor just got by Klingensmith with a 5-3 decision. Klingensmith bounced back with a 4-1 decision over Grand Island's Blake Cushing in the third-place match.
Monahan went on to finish in eighth-place for Woodbury Central.
Spirit Lake Park's Jonathon Burnette made it to the semifinals. He won three of his first four matches by fall and then defeated Liberty's EastonHilton by a 7-5 decision in the quarterfinals. Kearney's Archer Heelan won a 7-1 decision over Burnette in the semifinal and Millard South's Caleb Coyle won a 10-2 major decision in the third-place match against Burnette.
South Sioux's Peyton Martinez finished in 12th place.
WEST SIOUX 4TH AT RIVERSIDE: West Sioux finished with 167.5 points to finish in fourth place at the Riverside Wrestling Indivitational on Saturday.
Logan-Magnolia won the tournament with 228.5 points.
The Falcons had three individual champions. Mikey Baker improved to 14-0 on the season as he won the 106-pound title. He won all three of his matches by fall all in the first round. Baker pinned Papillion-La Vista South's Tyler Durden in 50 seconds in the title match.
Adam Allard continued his strong start to the season at 126 pounds. The senior improved to 14-0 on the season and won his first-round match by tech fall and his semifinal by fall. Allard, the top-ranked wrestler in 1A at 126 pounds, face Logan-Magnolia's Hagen Heistand, the top-ranked 1A wrestler at 120 pounds, for the title. Allard defeated Heistand by a 3-1 decision to claim the title.
Cullen Koedam improved to 132 pounds and after winning his quarterfinal by fall, he won his semifinal by a 7-1 decision. Koedam won the 132-pound title with a 6-0 decision against Papillion-La Vista South's John Enzolera. Koedam is now 13-1 on the season.
Carson Lynott finished as the runner-up at 182 pounds. The No. 3-ranked 1A wrestlers at 182 lost to Creston/Orient-Macksburg's Jackson Kinsella, ranked No. 5 in 2A, by a slight 8-7 decision.
Kyler Bak finished in third place at 195 pounds for West Sioux.
BISHOP HEELAN GOES 3-7 AT NEBRASKA DUALS: Bishop Heelan competed at the Nebraska duals on Friday and Saturday and finished with a 3-7 record.
In round one, Heelan defeated Cozad 48-30 and then defeated Columbus Scotus 54-12. The Crusaders barely lost to Schuyler 40-39 but bounced back with a 42-27 victory over Malcolm. Heelan then lost to Columbus 66-15.
Heelan lost a tight 36-33 dual to Twin River Valley and Norfolk claimed a 67-3 victory. The Crusaders lost another close dual to Overland Park Blue Valley West 45-26. David City beat Heelan 54-25 and the Crusaders finished off the tournament with a 46-34 loss to O'Neill.
NORTH FINISHES 7TH IN ANKENY: North went 1-4 at the Ankeny Centennial Dual Team Tournament on Saturday and finished in seventh place.
North's lone win was in round three when the Stars defeated PCM 42-28. PCM had an 18-12 lead when Jacob Kyle (160) and Cameron Sorensen (170) had back-to-back pins for a 24-18 lead. The Stars benefitted from three forfeits to get the win.
ADM beat North in round one 66-18. Logan Williams (113), Nick Walters (126) and Cole Bertrand (152) all won by fall for the Stars.
Centennial defeated North 78-4. Walters had the Stars lone win with a 14-2 major decision.
Carlisle defeated North in the fourth round 58-24. Christian Cruz (120), Walters and Callen Grant-Morris (285) all won by fall for the Stars.
Oskaloosa defeated North in the consolation round 69-9. Walters won by fall and Sorensen picked up a 4-2 decision.
HINTON WINS SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN INVITE: Hinton scored 231 points to finish ahead of Sibley-Ocheyedan for the tournament title.
Hinton had four wrestlers win titles. Wyatt Skuodas won all of his matches by fall for the 106-pound title and Aiden Christiansen had two pins and a major decision to claim the 120-pound title. Teegan Tschampel had two pins and won the 160-pound title and Derek Anderson had a pin and a tech fall to claim the 195-pound title.
Hinton's Isaac Richter (170), Kyle Brighton (152) and Dustin Leitru (138) all finished as runners-up.
Sibley-Ocheyedan's Mario Cuadros (113), Trey Schuck (132), Garrett Sarringar (152), Dahson DeJong (170) and Alberto Ortiz (220) all won titles.
Ridge View's Ethan Thomas (138), Zander Ernst (145) and Brecken Conover (285) all won titles.
Alta-Aurelia's Tyler Peterson won the 126-pound title and MOC-Floyd Valley's Josiah Bundt won the 182-pound title.
West's Blake Hensen finished in second place at 113 pounds.