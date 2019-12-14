PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Jack Gaukel finishes 3rd in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton scored 215.5 points to finish in 14th at the Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic that spanned Friday and Saturday.

Liberty won the tournament with 565.5 points. Le Mars with 19th with 173 points and Woodbury Central was 20th with 160.5 points. Spirit lake Park was 34th with 74 points and South Sioux was 37th with 35.

SB-L's Jack Gaukel suffered his first loss of the season but he still finished in third place at the tournament. After receiving a first-round bye, Gaukel won by tech fall, fall, major decision and tech fall to reach the quarterfinals.

Gaukel was wrestling up at 152 pounds. He's the No. 2-ranked wrestler at 145 pounds in Class 2A. Gaukel faced Waukee's Cody Anderson, the No. 2-ranked wrestler at 152 pounds in 3A, in the quarterfinals and Gaukel was able to edge Anderson by a 3-2 decision.

Gaukel lost in the semifinals to Lincoln East's Maxx Mayfield by a 12-2 major decision but he bounced back in the third-place match against Iowa City West's Graham Gambrall, ranked No. 5 in 3A. Guakel controlled the match, winning by an 8-1 decision for third place.

SB-L's Noah Parmelee finished in eighth place at 120, Isaac Bryan finished in sixth place at 138 pounds and Blake Liebe finished in sixth place at 170 pounds.