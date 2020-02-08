PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton sends 11 to districts

Hinton's Aiden Christiansen got a 13-7 decision over Locke to win the 120 title. Skuodas, Sewell, Brighton, Teegan Tschampel (160) and Anderson all finished in second place.

Alta-Aurelia's Levi Sleezer (170) and DeRoos both finished in second place. Akron-Westfield's Logan Smith was the runner-up at 220. Lawton-Bronson's Matt Peters was the runner-up at 132.

CL/GLR SENDS 7 TO DISTRICTS: After losing the Siouxland Conference to West Lyon, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock bounced back with a sectional title over the Wildcats on Saturday with 221.5 points. West Lyon had 204 points.

The Lions are sending seven wrestlers to districts. Donovan Morales won by tech fall over West Lyon's Christian Roudybush for the 120-pound title. Kalen Meyer won by fall in 1:12 over Sioux Center's Zechariah Keokhamthong for the 160 title. Bryce Vande Weerd, ranked No. 8 in 182 in 2A, lost to Sioux Center's Zachery Rozeboom, ranked No. 7, at the Siouxland tournament but bounced back by pinning 2:31 for the 182 title on Saturday. Dylan Winkel won by fall in 1:24 over Sioux Center's Chayce Hooyer. Jarrett Meyer, ranked No. 5, won the 285 title by getting a 3-1 overtime win over Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley's Chris Van Der Brink, No. 7.

Daniel Schriever (145) and Josh Riibe (220) were both runners-up.