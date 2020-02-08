PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton sends 11 to districts

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton easily won the team title at the Class 2A sectional on Saturday with 254.5 points, well ahead of the 185 points MOC-Floyd Valley put up.
The Warriors are sending 11 wrestlers to the 2A districts next Saturday in Sheldon.
SB-L's Ty Koedam defeated Bishop Heelan's Mitchel Olson by a 6-0 decision for the 132-pound title and Isaac Bryan won an 11-6 decision over Bishop Heelan's Nick McGowan for the 138 title. Jack Gaukel won by tech fall over Cherokee's Cael Wood for the 152 title. Matthew Headid won his first sectional title with a 3-0 decision over Cherokee's Carson Fuhrman for the 160 titles and Blake Liebe pinned Cherokee's Brenden Fisch in 1:20 for the 170 title. Wade Phair, in his first full season of wrestling for the Warriors, won by fall in 3:43 for the 195 title over Ridge View's Jack Henderson.
Aidan Lambertsen (113), Cory Bates (145), Bradyn Barclay (182) and Kadien Dillavou (220) were all runners-up for SB-L.
Bishop Heelan is sending six wrestlers to the district tournament. Freshman Jahluv Buckhanan won a 6-1 decision over Cherokee's Simon Mummert to win the 106 title. Colby Wilmesherr pinned Barclay in 4:29 to win the 182 title. Jacob McGowan (120), Ethan DeLeon (126), Olson and Nick McGowan all finished as runners-up.
MOC-Floyd Valley qualified for the regional dual with the second-place finish and is sending three wrestlers to the districts. Johnny Hua won a 7-1 decision over Jacob McGowan for the 120 title. Stephen Trejo pinned Ridge View's Chance Hansen in 1:L26 for the 285 title. Mason Vaas was the runner-up at 152.
Both Nieman's from OABCIG are advancing to the district tournament. Jake Nieman pinned Bates in 3:52 to win the 145 title and Beau Nieman, a freshman, pinned Lambertsen in 1:24 for the 113 title.
Ridge View's Logan Pickhinke won the 220 title after pinning Dillavou in 44 seconds. Jack Henderson (195) and Chance Hansen (285) both finished as runners-up.
Cherokee had three runners-up with Mummert, Fuhrman and Fisch.
WOODBURY CENTRAL WINS OWN SECTIONAL: Woodbury Central finished with 217 points to win the sectional title and advanced seven wrestlers to districts.
Woodbury Central's Ryder Koele got a 12-3 major decision over Wyatt Skuodas for the 106 title and Beau Klingensmith pinned Westwood's Jayden Lahmann in 41 seconds for the 126 title. Max McGill pinned Hinton's Logan Sewell won by fall in 50 seconds for the 145 title and Nate Monahan won by fall in 1:12 over Hinton's Kyle Brighton for the 152 title. Ty Dennison won a 6-3 decision over Hinton's Derek Anderson, who suffered only his fifth loss of the season, to win the 195 title. Brackett Locke (120) and Warren Smith (285) were both finished in second place.
Westwood finished in second place at the tournament and Jackson Dewald won a sectional title. Dewald defeated Alta-Aurelia's Alex DeRoos by an 11-4 decision for the 182 title. Colton Choquette (113), Jayden Lahmann (126) and Hunter Hanner (138) all finished in second place.
Hinton's Aiden Christiansen got a 13-7 decision over Locke to win the 120 title. Skuodas, Sewell, Brighton, Teegan Tschampel (160) and Anderson all finished in second place.
Alta-Aurelia's Levi Sleezer (170) and DeRoos both finished in second place. Akron-Westfield's Logan Smith was the runner-up at 220. Lawton-Bronson's Matt Peters was the runner-up at 132.
CL/GLR SENDS 7 TO DISTRICTS: After losing the Siouxland Conference to West Lyon, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock bounced back with a sectional title over the Wildcats on Saturday with 221.5 points. West Lyon had 204 points.
The Lions are sending seven wrestlers to districts. Donovan Morales won by tech fall over West Lyon's Christian Roudybush for the 120-pound title. Kalen Meyer won by fall in 1:12 over Sioux Center's Zechariah Keokhamthong for the 160 title. Bryce Vande Weerd, ranked No. 8 in 182 in 2A, lost to Sioux Center's Zachery Rozeboom, ranked No. 7, at the Siouxland tournament but bounced back by pinning 2:31 for the 182 title on Saturday. Dylan Winkel won by fall in 1:24 over Sioux Center's Chayce Hooyer. Jarrett Meyer, ranked No. 5, won the 285 title by getting a 3-1 overtime win over Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley's Chris Van Der Brink, No. 7.
Daniel Schriever (145) and Josh Riibe (220) were both runners-up.
West Lyon is sending seven to the district tournament. Isaac Bruggeman won the 132 title by an 8-0 major decision over Dax De Groot and Tanner Severson won the 145 title with a 2-1 tiebreaker over Schriever. Johnny Perez won a 10-2 major decision over Spirit Lake's Zach Jensen for the 152 title and Easton Fleshman pinned Riibe in 3:35 to win the 220 title.
Zachary Severson (106), Roudybush and Gabe Ter Wee (170) finished as runners-up.
Sioux Center is sending five to the district tournament. Deo Keokhamthong won the 138 title with a 7-2 decision over SLP's Isaac Dixon and Ernesto Cardenas beat Ter Wee by an 8-7 decision for the 170 title. Zechariah Keokhamthong, Rozeboom and Hooyer all finished as runners-up.
SLP is sending five to districts. Jonathon Burnette pinned Osvaldo Ocampo in 3:10 to win the 113 title and Carson Richards pinned BH/RV's Jaxson Rozeboom in 1:55 for the 126 title. Jack Wajda (132), Dixon and Zach Jensen (152) all finished as runners-up.
Sheldon/South O'Brien's Coy De Boer won the 106 title with a 55-second pin over Zachary Severson. Ocampo finished as a runner-up.
The Nighthawks had two runners up with Jaxson Rozeboom and Van Der Brink.
OKOBOJI SENDS 4 TO DISTRICTS: Okoboji had one sectional champion and four runners-up.
Hunter Abrahamson got a 9-0 major decision over Humboldt's Colby Clarken for the 126 title. Blake Abrahamson (132), Noah Strantz (138) and Nick Bronstad (285) were the runners-up.
WEST MONONA QUALIFIES 6 FOR DISTRICTS: West Monona had one district champion as Darius Gashe pinned Tri-Center's Gaven Heim in 3:09 for the 195 title. Landon Hansen (106), Kaden Broer (130), Devin Monahan (160), Sendeska Kalskett (182) and Megaeska Kalskett (220) all finished in second place.
MVAOCOU's Kolby Scott finished in second place at 170.