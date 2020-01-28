PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton, West Sioux both win two

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa -- The Sergeant Bluff-Luton wrestling team cruised to two more wins on Tuesday. The Warriors, who are the No. team in the Class 2A dual rankings, beat MOC-Floyd Valley 63-18 and also beat South Sioux 66-18.

In the dual against MOC-Floyd Valley, Aidan Lambertsen (113), Ty Koedam (126), Nate Curry (132), Cory Bates (145), Jack Gaukel (152), Matthew Headid (160), Bradyn Barclay (182) and Kadien Dillavou (220) all won by fall and Wade Phair (195) won by decision. For MOC-Floyd Valley, Johnny Hua (120) and Stephen Trejo (285) both won by fall.

Against South Sioux, Koedam, Curry, Isaac Bryan (138), Bates, Gaukel, Headid, Blake Liebe (170), Barclay, Phair, Dillavou and Lambertsen all won by fall. For South Sioux, Brandon Padilla (120) and Jacob Ngeleka (285) each won by fall.

MOC-Floyd Valley beat South Sioux 60-20. Chad Klein (106), Gerson Ramos (113), Hua, Kooper Huss (126), Sterling Haack (132), Gavin Huss (145), Mason Vaas (152), Josiah Bundt (182), Logan Schillinger (195) and Alex Van Donkelaar (220) all won by fall. For South Sioux, Caleb Kriens (160) won by technical fall and Ngeleka won in sudden victory.

WEST SIOUX WINS TWO: West Sioux took down Le Mars and Sioux Center on Tuesday. The Falcons beat Le Mars 43-18 and defeated Sioux Center 60-24.

