PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton, West Sioux both win three

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa -- The Sergeant Bluff-Luton wrestling team won all three of its duals on Tuesday. The Warriors beat West Lyon 56-18 and took down Spirit Lake Park 68-8. The third win came against Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley by a 63-12 score.

In the win over the Nighthawks, Noah Parmelee (120), Nate Curry (132), Isaac Bryan (138), Cory Bates (145), Jack Gaukel (152), Matthew Headid (160), Blake Liebe (170), Bradyn Barclay (182), Wade Phair (195) and Aidan Lambertsen (113) all won by fall and Ty Koedam (126) won by decision. For BH/RV, Brandon Roemeling (220) and Chris Van Der Brink (106) each won by fall.

Against Spirit Lake, Koedam, Curry, Bates, Gaukel, Headid, Liebe, Phair and Kaden Killavou (220) all won by fall and Bryan and Parmelee each won by major decision. For Spirit Lake, Jonathon Burnette (113) won by fall.

In the win over West Lyon, Parmelee, Koedam, Bryan, Bates, Headid and Barclay all won by fall, Gaukel and Liebe each won by major decision and Lambertsen and Curry each won by decision. For West Lyon, Easton Fleshman (220) and Jordan Ver Meer (285) each won by fall.