PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton, West Sioux both win three

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa -- The Sergeant Bluff-Luton wrestling team won all three of its duals on Tuesday. The Warriors beat West Lyon 56-18 and took down Spirit Lake Park 68-8. The third win came against Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley by a 63-12 score.
In the win over the Nighthawks, Noah Parmelee (120), Nate Curry (132), Isaac Bryan (138), Cory Bates (145), Jack Gaukel (152), Matthew Headid (160), Blake Liebe (170), Bradyn Barclay (182), Wade Phair (195) and Aidan Lambertsen (113) all won by fall and Ty Koedam (126) won by decision. For BH/RV, Brandon Roemeling (220) and Chris Van Der Brink (106) each won by fall.
Against Spirit Lake, Koedam, Curry, Bates, Gaukel, Headid, Liebe, Phair and Kaden Killavou (220) all won by fall and Bryan and Parmelee each won by major decision. For Spirit Lake, Jonathon Burnette (113) won by fall.
In the win over West Lyon, Parmelee, Koedam, Bryan, Bates, Headid and Barclay all won by fall, Gaukel and Liebe each won by major decision and Lambertsen and Curry each won by decision. For West Lyon, Easton Fleshman (220) and Jordan Ver Meer (285) each won by fall.
West Lyon beat the Nighthawks 60-9. Kyler Grems (138), Johnny Perez (152), Jackson Taylor (160), Tristan Spaans (182), Ver Meer and Dalton Warner (113) all won by fall for West Lyon, Gabe Ter Wee (170) won by tech fall, Tanner Severson (145) won by major decision and Isaac Bruggeman (132) and Fleshman each won by decision. For the Nighthawks, Jaxson Rozeboom (126) won by decision.
West Lyon also beat Spirit Lake Park 64-18. Christian Roudybush (120), Quin Horstman (126), Bruggeman, Severson, Perez, Ter Wee and Fleshman all won by fall and Taylor won by major decision. For SLP, Isaac Dixon (138), Max Miller (195) and Burnette all won by fall.
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley beat Spirit Lake Park 39-36. Rozeboom, Zach Strubbe (132), Casey Pick (170) and Roemeling all won by fall and Julian Palma (120) won by decision. For SLP, Burnette, Dixon, Edgar Tapia (145), Zach Jensen (152), Lucas Gunderson (160) and Miller won by fall.
WEST SIOUX SWEEPS: West Sioux picked up three wins on Tuesday with one of the wins coming against a ranked opponent. Class 1A No. 4 West Sioux beat No. 5 Logan-Magnolia 46-24. The Falcons also beat Woodbury Central 42-26 and took down Bishop Heelan 59-12.
In the win over Logan-Magnola, Bryan Hernandez (170), Carson Lynott (195), Mikey Baker (106), Adam Allard (126), Dillon Lynott (152) and Seth Salker (160) all won by fall with Cullen Koedam (132) picking up a major decision and Yahir Topete (182) and Braden Graff (113) each winning by decision.
In the win over Woodbury Central, Topete, Baker, Graff, Koedam, Dillon Lynott and Hernandez all won by fall for the Falcons and Carson Lynott, Mario Duenas (220) and Koedam all won by decision. Allard, top-ranked at 126, defeated No. 3 Beau Klingensmith by a 2-0 decision. For Woodbury Central, Brackett Locke (120), Max McGill (138), Kyan Schultzen (145), Nate Monahan (160) all won by fall and Warren Smith (285) won by decision.
In the win over Bishop Heelan, Salker, Hernandez, Baker, and Dillon Lynott all won by fall and Carson Lynott and Allard won by tech fall with Koedam winning by major decision and Graff winning by a decision. For Heelan, Nick McGowan (138) won by fall.
Woodbury Central beat Heelan 50-21. Schultzen and Charlie Polkinghorn (160) each won by fall, Monhan won by tech fall and Ryder Koele (106), Locke and Klingensmith all won by decision. For Heelan, McGowan, Mitchell Joines (142) and Colby Wilmesherr (182) all won by fall and Mitchel Olson (132) won by decision.
Woodbury Central lost to Logan-Magnolia 53-25. Monahan, Ty Dennison (195) and Tristen Jessen (132) won by fall in the loss, Koele won by major decision and Klingensmith won by decision.
Logan-Magnolia beat Heelan 44-30. Liam Cleary (182), Wilmesherr, Olson and Joines won by fall and Jahluv Buckhanan and McGowan both won by decision.
EPJ DOUBLE DUALS: Elk Point-Jefferson and Dakota Valley were both swept on Tuesday. EPJ lost to Dell Rapids 54-30 and Madison beat EPJ 54-33. Dell Rapids beat Dakota Valley 72-6 and Madison defeated the Panthers 76-0.
In the loss to Madison, Ben Swatek (132), Brody Weavill (152) and Drake Peed (285) all won by fall for EPJ. Swatek, Joseph Weis (138), Grayson Jacobs (152) and Peed all won by fall, Gavin Jacobs (170) won by tech fall and Skyler Swatek (145) won by major decision.
MONDAY
TWIN RIVERS TOURNAMENT: Alta-Aurelia finished in eighth place at the Twin Rivers Conference with 85 points. Emmetsburg won the tournament with 240.5 points. Sioux Central had 54 points and finished in 10th place.
Alta-Aurelia's Alex DeRoos finished at the runner-up at 195 pounds and Brandon Mier claimed third place at 220.
For Sioux Central, Keagan Riley finished in third place at 106.