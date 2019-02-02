IDA GROVE, Iowa -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton scored 234 points to outdistance itself from Harlan and Atlantic in the Class 2A Sectional 8 tournament on Saturday. OA-BCIG finished in sixth place with 88 points. Harlan finished in second with 209 points.
The Warriors had five individual champions on Saturday.
At 113 points, SB-L's Braden Graff, ranked No. 4 in 2A by the Predicament at 113, faced fourth-ranked Benjamin Schmitz of Kuemper Catholic. Those two faced off for the title and the match went to overtime. Graff got a takedown in sudden victory, winning 2-0.
Other individual champions for SB-L included Nate Curry (120), Jack Gaukel (132), Easton Graff (152) and Blake Liebe (160).
The top two advance to the districts and for SB-L, Isaac Bryan (138), Tristan Navrkal (182), Gabe Warren (195) and A.J. Ellington (285) all finished as runners-up.
SPIRIT LAKE PARK WINS SPENCER SECTIONAL: Spirit Lake Park scored 257 points to lay claim to the Class 2A Sectional 14 tournament on Saturday in Spencer. Spencer was the runner-up with 210 points.
The Indians had eight individual champions - Jonathon Burnette (106), Kyler Dunn (120), Joe Waters (126), Isaac Dixon (138), Kyler Rieck (152), Nate Cornwall (160), Keegan Bradley (170) and Dakoda Powell (220).
Also advancing for Spirit Lake Park, Preston Murray (195) and Patrick Bauer (285) each finished as runners-up.
Spencer's Kage Lohman (113), Isaiah Spencer (145) and Xander Cheevers (285) both won sectional titles. Brogan Seier (170) and Drew Thompson (220) both finished as runners-up for the Tigers.
Cherokee's Treighton Schubert won the 182-pound title. Hunter Shaw (138), Cael Wood (152) and Carson Furhman (160) were runners-up.
Estherville-Lincoln Central's Kylan Fitzgerald won the 195-pound sectional title. Jason Peta (120) and Juan Diaz (182) both finished as runners-up.
For Okoboji, Jesse Bockman (113), Blake Abrahamson (126), Hunter Abrahamson (132) and Tyler Wittrock (145).
Ridge View's Zander Ernst won the 132-pound title. Lucas Else was the runner-up at 106.
WEST SIOUX RUNS AWAY WITH SECTIONAL CROWN: West Sioux scored 272 points to win the Class 1A Sectional 12 tournament in Inwood. West Lyon was second with 187.5 points.
The Falcons finished with seven individual champions. Cullen Koedam (113), Adam Allard (120), Dillon Lynott (132), Carson Lynott (138), Kory Van Oort (152), Trevor Schuller (182) and Logan Koedam (195) all won titles.
Drayven Kraft (106), Andrew Cox (145) and Brandon Schuller (160) all finished as runners-up.
West Lyon's William Kooi (145) and Jordan Ver Meer (185) both won titles. Easton Fleshman (220) was a runner-up.
For Hinton, Wyatt Skoudas (113), Aiden Christiansen (120), Logan Sewell (152), Derek Anderson (182) and Thomas Bishop (195) all finished as runners-up.
Akron-Westfield's Jader Briggs, John Henrich (160) and Taylor Heeren (220) all won sectional titles. Aydin Dicks was the runner-up at 126.
Sibley-Ocheyedan's Trey Schuck won the 126-pound sectional title. Garrett Sarringar was the runner-up at 138.
Kingsley-Pierson's Alex Hanner was the runner-up at 170.
Western Christian's Tristan Mulder won the 170 title. Bryce Van Dyken was the runner-up at 285.
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn's Chase Verbrugge was the runner-up at 132.
WOODBURY CENTRAL WINS 1A SECTIONAL 11: Woodbury Central scored 236.5 points to claim the Class 1A Sectional 11 tournament title on Saturday in Mapleton. Westwood was second with 199.5 points.
The Wildcats had six individual champions.
At 138 pounds, Woodbury Central's Nate Monahan, ranked No. 6 by the Predicament, faced MVAO-COU's Bryce Kafton, ranked No. 7, for the sectional title. Monahan improved to 28-9 on the season after pinning Kafton in the first period in 1:50.
Brackett Locke (120), Seth Stamm (160) and Jim Moss (170) all finished as runners-up for Woodbury Central.
Westwood's Zach Adams (195) and Trenton Dirks (285) both won titles. Nathan Fylstra was the runner-up at 152.
Alta-Aurelia's Alex De Roos (182) and Nick Gaes (220) each won sectional titles. Brandon Mier was the runner-up at 195.
Sioux Central's Josh Ferguson won the 120-pound title and Grant Smith was the runner-up at 126.
East Sac's Garret Bruce faced Moss, ranked No. 8, for the 170 title. Bruce pulled off the upset and improved to 36-6 overall, edging Moss by a 2-1 decision.
Also for the Raiders, Nathan Thomsen (132) and Kipp Corbin (285) finished as runners-up.
For MVAO-COU, Kafton finished as the runner-up at 138.
For Lawton-Bronson, Cody Feddersen was the runner-up at 182 pounds.
GTRA SECOND AT 1A SECTIONAL: GTRA finished as the runner-up at the Class 1A Sectional 7 tournament in Manson. GTRA scored 222 points and Emmetsburg was first with 290.5 points.
For the Titans, Treyton Cacek (170) and Carter Murray (182) each won sectional titles.
Cade Stearns (113), Brett Triggs (138), Lucas Hoffman (152), Spencer Roth (160) and Cade Steelman (220) all finished as runners-up.
WEST MONONA SENDS TWO TO DISTRICTS: West Monona's Darius Gashe won the 195-pound sectional title on Saturday in Missouri Valley. Gashe won by fall in 1:05 in the title match.
Also moving on for West Monona was Seth Watson, who was the runner-up at 152.