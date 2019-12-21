PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton wins Austin Roberts Memorial Tournament

SPENCER, Iowa -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton picked up its second tournament title of the early season as the Warriors won the Austin Roberts Memorial Tournament on Saturday.
SB-L scored 204 points to distance itself from Central Lyon/George-Little Rock and Jackson County Central (Minn.). CL/GLR finished in second place with 189 points and Jackson County had 172.5 points.
Spencer finished fourth with 142 points and Le Mars was fifth with 130.5 points.
The Warriors had six champions at the tournament. Noah Parmelee faced Spencer's Kage Lohman for the 120-pound title and claimed a 9-1 major decision for the title. Freshman Ty Koedam won his semifinal by fall in 20 seconds and then pinned Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley's Jaxson Rozeboom in 2:53 to claim the 126-pound title.
Nate Curry, ranked No. 8 in Class 2A at 132, won his quarterfinal and semifinal each by fall and faced Sibley-Ocheyedan's Trey Schuck, ranked No. 3 at 132 in 1A, for the title. It was a high-scoring match with Curry coming away with the 11-9 decision for the 132-pound title.
Isaac Bryan improved to 19-4 on the season when he pinned West Lyon's Kyler Grems in 2:35 for the 138-pound title. Jack Gaukel, the top-ranked wrestler at 152 in 2A, won his first two matches by fall and then his last two by tech fall, including a 21-6 victory over Jackson County Central's Ethan Hendrickson for the title. Blake Liebe won all of his matches by fall in the first period including the 170-pound title match against West Lyon's Gabe Ter Wee, who Liebe pinned in 1:10.
The Lions had four champions. At 160 pounds, Kalen Meyer faced Spencer's Isaiah Spencer for the title and was able to claim a tight 4-3 decision to improve to 17-0 on the season. Bryce Vande Weerd scored a 12-5 decision over Sioux Center's Zachery Rozeboom for the 182-pound title and improved to 15-2 on the season.
Dylan Winkel, ranked No. 6 at 195 in 2A, won his semifinal by fall and faced Le Mars Colton Hoag, ranked No. 10 at 195 in 3A, for the title. Winkel stayed undefeated on the season (15-0) as he pinned Hoag in 1:53.
At 285, Jarrett Meyer, ranked No. 7 at 285 in 2A, won his semifinal by all and the setup a match against Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley's Chris Van Der Brink, ranked No. 10 at 285 in 2A. Meyer improved to 16-0 on the season as he handed Van Der Brink his first loss of the season with a 3-2 decision.
Spencer's Logan Huckfelt advanced to the 220-pound championship match. He won by fall over Jackson County Central's Sam Dunker in 5:07.
Sibley-Ocheyedan's Garrett Sarringar finished in as the runner-up at 145 pounds.
BISHOP HEELAN GOES 3-0 SATURDAY: After going 0-3 on Friday, Bishop Heelan went 3-0 on the second day of the Battle of Waterloo.
The Crusaders started the day with a 42-39 win over Wapsie Valley, which won the first three matches for a 15-0 lead. Colby Wilmesherr won by fall in 51 seconds at 195 to get the Crusaders their first points. The two teams swapped forfeit and the Warriors got another forfeit at 106 and a pin at 113 for a 33-12 lead.
Heelan won the next two matches by forfeit. Mitchel Olson won by fall in 2:11 at 132 pounds and then Nick McGowan won by fall at 138 in 1:34 to give Heelan a 36-33 lead.
Wapsie Valley won by fall at 145 but Mitchell Joines won the last match by fall. At 152 pounds, he pinned Sam Banger in 1:29 for a 42-39 Crusaders win.
Heelan went on to beat Mason City 42-31 in the next dual. Mason City won the first match but three straight forfeits gave Heelan an 18-6 lead. Mason City got another forfeit but then Jahluv Buckhanan won by fall in 5:43 for a 24-12 lead. The two teams swapped forfeits and then Mason City claimed a major decision and a decision to pull withing 30-25.
Heelan got a forfeit and a pin by Mitchell Joines to seal the win.
The Crusaders defeated Waterloo East 36-27. Buckhanan won by fall and Jacob McGowan scored a 14-7 decision. A forfeit put Heelan up 15-0. East won by forfeit and then Olson won a 9-4 decision to keep an 18-6 lead. East got a decision but Heelan came back with a medical forfeit victory at 152 to go up 24-9. East won the next two matches by forfeit and fall but Heelan put the dual out of reach with a pin by Liam Cleary at 182 and a pin by Wilmesherr for the victory.
WEST SIOUX 4TH AT E-PJ: The Falcons scored 144 points at the Elk-Point Jefferson tournament on Saturday.
West Sioux had four wrestlers who won their weight class.
Adam Allard, the Falcons' 126-pounder, won his class by getting a pin in 1:12 pin over Canton's Luke Richardson.
113-pounder Braden Graff won with a 2-0 win over Canton's Andy Meyer. Then, in the 106-pound division, Mikey Baker defeated Pierre Riggs' Balke Judson with a 4-3 score.
Carson Lynott won the 182-pound tournament with an 11-3 major decision over Jordan Gall over Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon.
Canton won the meet with 233 points. Hinton was eighth with 81.5 points. EP-J finished 11th with 70 and Akron-Westfield scored two points.
WOODBURY CENTRAL 8TH AT DON MILLER: Woodbury Central finished in eighth place with 76 points and Sioux City East scored 54 points at the Don Miller Invitational on Saturday. Fort Dodge won the tournament with 272.5 points.
Beau Klingensmith finished as the runner-up at 126 pounds. Klingensmith, ranked No. 3 at 126 in 1A, faced Fort Dodge's Carson Taylor, ranked No. 2 in 3A, for the title and lose in overtime, 5-3.
East's Patrick Conley finished as the runner-up at 285 pounds. He won by fall in his first two matches and was pinned by Algona's Gavin Meints in the title match.
Spirit Lake's Jonathon Burnette was the runner-up at 113 pounds. He lost to Fort Dodge's Lane Cowell, ranked No. 6 at 113 pounds, by a 9-2 decision in the title match.
NORTH GOES 1-4 AT DUALS: North defeated Des Moines Hoover 42-27 at the Al Garrison Duals but lost to Ottumwa 48-34, Des Moines East 70-12, Ballard 60-23 and Urbandal 72-12 to finish the day 1-4.
In the loss to Ottumwa, Nick Walters (126), Cole Bertrand (152), Marquan Velasquez (220), Callan Grant-Morris (285) all won by fall with Austin Hill (132) winning by major decision.
Against East, Walters won by fall and against Ballard, Gustavo Aleman (113), Christian Cruz (120) and Walters all won by fall and Hill won by tech fall.
In the win over Hoover, Grant-Morris, Walters and Hill all won by fall. Against Urbandale, Walters and Hill each won by fall.
SOUTH SIOUX 6TH AT JIM MCGRATH: South Sioux scored 72.5 points and finished in sixth place at the Jim McGrath Invite in Ralston on Friday. Elkhorn South won with 186 points.
Laurencio Lira won the title at 152 pounds. He won his first two matches by fall and the won a 4-0 decision for Ralston's Miguel James in the championship match.
Jacob Ngeleka won his first match by fall and then his semifinal by a 5-3 decision at 285 pounds. He won the title with a 6-0 decision over Fremont's Kade Richardson.
MONARCHS' HILDEBRAND WINS AT CARROLL: Denison-Schleswig's Jaxson Hildebrand won his first career varsity tournament Saturday during the Carroll High School tournament.
Hildebrand pinned four of his five opponents in the bracket en route to the win.
Westwood, meanwhile, won the tournament with 171.5 points.