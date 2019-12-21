PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton wins Austin Roberts Memorial Tournament

The Lions had four champions. At 160 pounds, Kalen Meyer faced Spencer's Isaiah Spencer for the title and was able to claim a tight 4-3 decision to improve to 17-0 on the season. Bryce Vande Weerd scored a 12-5 decision over Sioux Center's Zachery Rozeboom for the 182-pound title and improved to 15-2 on the season.

Dylan Winkel, ranked No. 6 at 195 in 2A, won his semifinal by fall and faced Le Mars Colton Hoag, ranked No. 10 at 195 in 3A, for the title. Winkel stayed undefeated on the season (15-0) as he pinned Hoag in 1:53.

At 285, Jarrett Meyer, ranked No. 7 at 285 in 2A, won his semifinal by all and the setup a match against Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley's Chris Van Der Brink, ranked No. 10 at 285 in 2A. Meyer improved to 16-0 on the season as he handed Van Der Brink his first loss of the season with a 3-2 decision.

Spencer's Logan Huckfelt advanced to the 220-pound championship match. He won by fall over Jackson County Central's Sam Dunker in 5:07.

Sibley-Ocheyedan's Garrett Sarringar finished in as the runner-up at 145 pounds.

BISHOP HEELAN GOES 3-0 SATURDAY: After going 0-3 on Friday, Bishop Heelan went 3-0 on the second day of the Battle of Waterloo.