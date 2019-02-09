HARLAN, Iowa -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton scored 124.5 points to win the Class 2A District 4 title in Harlan on Saturday. The Warriors are sending six wrestlers to the state tournament and had had four district champions.
"You know, the kids really put on a good performance today. When we get to postseason, we talk about polishing what we do," SB-L coach Clint Koedam said. "I just felt like every one of our kids did exactly what they are coached to do. There isn't a magical formula in postseason. Do what you should do and good things happen."
Braden Graff (113) won his semifinal by fall in 1:41 and then the freshman qualified for state with a 17-2 tech fall over Red Oak's Johnathon Erp.
Nate Curry won his first match by major decision and faced 42-match winner Joe Weaver, of Atlantic, for the 120-pound title. Curry won by a 6-4 decision to win the district title.
Jack Gaukel won his first round match by fall and then Gaukel, who is ranked No. 2 at 132, won by a 13-5 major decision for the title over Winterset's Kruise Kiburz, who is ranked No. 4.
Easton Graff won by fall in 1:39 in his semifinal and then in the 152-pound title match, he qualified for state after pinning Atlantic's Connor Pellett in 1:01.
Isaac Bryan was the runner-up at 138 pounds and Blake Liebe was the runner-up at 160 pounds.
Tristan Navrkal (182) and A.J. Ellington (285) finished in third place.
"I was proud of all nine of our guys. Even the two guys that got third. I said we are still a team and it's an individual qualifier but wrestle as a team. We are still here to win a district title," Koedam said. "It was good to see two finish third. Tristan was so close. When the message you put in is soaked up by all nine guys, we were just firing on all cylinders and what happened today probably should've happened."
Spirit Lake Park qualifies 6 for state, wins district title
ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Spirit Lake Park won the Class 2A District 7 title and qualified six wrestlers for the state tournament. The Indians scored 140 points, 8.5 more than Bishop Heelan, which qualified seven wrestlers for state.
"I was really happy with the guys. It's such a fun tournament to be a part of. To be the district champs, I am proud of them and it's cool to see and great to see they've bought in," Spirit Lake Park coach Andrew Lundgren said. " To have six guys who can compete and represent us at state, I couldn't be more happy for them. They are going to have big goals for themselves of winning."
The seven state qualifiers are tied for the second most all-time for Heelan. The Crusaders qualified seven in 2000 and qualified eight in 1999 and 1996.
"It's one of those days where you ride an emotional roller coaster and the guys made it easy to ride on the highs of qualifying for the state tournament," Heelan co-head coach Jordan Langley said. "The guys wrestled really well and came out and competed. Once they got the ball rolling, they did a good job of feeding off each other and that was cool to see."
For Spirit Lake, Jonathon Burnette won his first round match by fall and then pinned Heelan's Jacob McGowan, who finished as the runner-up at 106, in 45 seconds for the 106-pound title.
At 120 pounds, Kyler Dunn won his semifinal by fall in 2:43 and then pinned Estherville-Lincoln Central's Jason Peta, who finished as the runner-up, by fall in 1:25.
Joe Waters won the 126-pound title. He won by fall in 1:06 in the semifinal then pinned Okoboji's Blake Abrahamson in 40 seconds for the title.
Kyler Rieck won his semifinal by fall in 56 seconds. He won by a 7-0 decision over Central Lyon/George-Little Rock's Kalen Meyer for the 152-pound title.
Dakoda Powell won his semifinal by fall in 44 seconds and then Powell, ranked No. 2 at 220 pounds, won by a 5-2 decision over CL/G-LR's Jarrett Meyer, ranked No. 9, for the title.
Nate Cornwall was the runner-up at 160 pounds for Spirit Lake Park.
For Heelan, Mitchell Joines won his 132-pound semifinal by fall in 2:23 and then pinned Ridge View's Zander Ernst for the title in 2:44.
Brennan Todd won his 138-pound semifinal by a 20-5 tech fall and then won by a 12-6 decision over Spirit Lake Park's Isaac Dixon for the title.
Luke Martin won his first-round match by fall in 1:40 at 160 and then he pinned Cornwall in 2:18 for the title.
At 170, Frank Vondrak won by fall in 5:51 in the semifinal and then pinned CL/G-LR's Bryce Vande Weerd for the title in 1:55.
Kobe Clayborne won his semifinal by an 11-2 major decision then won the 285-pound title with a 10-2 major decision over CL/G-LR's Jarrett Fastert.
Colby Wilmesherr finished as the runner-up at 182.
CL/G-LR qualified five wrestlers for state. Kolton Bus won the 195-pound title. He won his first-round match by fall in 17 seconds and then pinned Sioux Center's Chayce Hooyer for the title in 3:34.
Kalen Meyer, Bryce Vande Weerd, Jarrett Meyer and Fastert were all runners-up.
MOC-Floyd Valley's Johnny Hua improved to 31-5 and qualified for state. He won by fall in the first round in 51 seconds and won the title at 113 by fall in 1:33.
Sheldon/South O'Brien's Luke Jenness won his first round match by fall in 49 seconds and then won an 8-1 decision for the 182-pound district title.
Spencer's Isaiah Spencer won the 145-pound title. He won his first-round match by fall in 3:03 and then won by fall in 5:38 for the title.
Okoboji's Blake Abrahamson (126) and Hunter Abrahamson (132) were both runners-up.
Sioux Center's Roberto Cardenas (145) and Chayce Hooyer were both runners-up.
Cherokee's Hunter Shaw was the runner-up at 138 pounds.
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley freshman Jaxson Rozeboom qualified for state at 113 pounds after finishing as the runner-up.
North qualifies three for state
FORT DODGE, Iowa -- North had one district champion and two runners-up for three state qualifiers at the Fort Dodge district on Saturday.
E.J. McElmeel won his first match by fall in 2:40 and won his semifinal by a 9-2 decision. He won by a 12-4 major decision over Kole Wiegert for the 160-pound title.
Nick Walters (120) and Ethan Sorenson (138) were both runners-up.
Le Mars' Jake Francksen-Small won the semifinal by fall in 1:44 and then won by a 4-3 decision over East's Alex Kleider for the 152-pound title.
For Le Mars at 220, Travis Theisen won his semifinal by fall in 1:18 and then won the title with an 11-5 decision over Ankeny centennial's Lane Pruisner.
For East, Kleider was the runner-up at 152 and Dylan Harper was the runner-up at 170.
For Storm Lake, Aaron Ungs (195) and Kail Shannon (285) were both runners-up.
GTRA qualifies three for state
LAKE MILLS, Iowa -- GTRA had one district champion and two-runners up on Saturday to qualify for state.
Treyton Cacek, ranked No. 2, continued his undefeated season, improving to 42-0. He won by a 6-2 decision in the 170-pound semifinal and won by a 2-0 decision in the title match over No. 9 Tate Hagen of West Hancock.
Lucas Hoffman (152) and Carter Murray (182) both finished as runners-up.
West Monona's Gashe qualifies for state
UNDERWOOD, Iowa -- West Monona's Darius Gashe was tested in his 195-pound semifinal, winning 6-3 over Griswold's Sam Olson.
Gashe had a better finals match as he pinned Luke Mosinski in 1:33 for the title to advance to state.