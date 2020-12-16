PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton wins three duals

SIOUX CITY -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton was tested by an impressive Sheldon/South O'Brien wrestling team, but the Class 2A No. 3-ranked Warriors still picked up three wins on Tuesday during a quad at the Long Lines Family Rec Center.

SB-L beat Sheldon/South O'Brien 41-40, took down Denison-Schleswig 60-13 and defeated Westwood 69-12.

The Orabs took the first points of the dual with SB-L as Micah Davis won by fall in 2:39 at 195 pounds. The Warriors tied it with a pin by Kaden Dillavou with a pin in 3:02 at 220. Luis Martinez put the Orabs up 12-6 with a pin in 40 seconds at 285. The Warriors tied it again with a forfeit win at 106 and then the Orabs got another pin at 113 by Osvaldo Ocampo in 3:02 for an 18-12 lead.

The Warriors then went on a match run. Noah Parmelle won by fall in 38 seconds at 126 and Ty Koedam got a 16-0 tech fall at 126. Then SB-L got back-to-back forfeits at 132 and 138 to go up 35-18.

The Orabs got a pin at 145 by Cason Johannes in 2:53 but SB-L went up 41-24 when Jack Gaukel won by fall in 30 seconds at 152.

The Orabs got a major decision at 160 by Jarrett Roos but that assured SB-L the win, even after back-to-back pins by Mason Warnke (170) and Wilson Millan (182).