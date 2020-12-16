PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton wins three duals

SIOUX CITY -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton was tested by an impressive Sheldon/South O'Brien wrestling team, but the Class 2A No. 3-ranked Warriors still picked up three wins on Tuesday during a quad at the Long Lines Family Rec Center.
SB-L beat Sheldon/South O'Brien 41-40, took down Denison-Schleswig 60-13 and defeated Westwood 69-12.
The Orabs took the first points of the dual with SB-L as Micah Davis won by fall in 2:39 at 195 pounds. The Warriors tied it with a pin by Kaden Dillavou with a pin in 3:02 at 220. Luis Martinez put the Orabs up 12-6 with a pin in 40 seconds at 285. The Warriors tied it again with a forfeit win at 106 and then the Orabs got another pin at 113 by Osvaldo Ocampo in 3:02 for an 18-12 lead.
The Warriors then went on a match run. Noah Parmelle won by fall in 38 seconds at 126 and Ty Koedam got a 16-0 tech fall at 126. Then SB-L got back-to-back forfeits at 132 and 138 to go up 35-18.
The Orabs got a pin at 145 by Cason Johannes in 2:53 but SB-L went up 41-24 when Jack Gaukel won by fall in 30 seconds at 152.
The Orabs got a major decision at 160 by Jarrett Roos but that assured SB-L the win, even after back-to-back pins by Mason Warnke (170) and Wilson Millan (182).
In the win over D-S, Sean Zimmerman (285), Parmelee, Koedam, Hunter Steffans (132), Marcus Headid (138) and Garrett McHugh (170) all won by fall. For the Monarchs, Jaxson Hildebrand (195) won by fall and Javier Gonzales (220) had a major decision.
Against Westwood, Cam Keokenchahn (113), Parmelee, Koedam, Steffans, Headid, Cade Klingensmith (145), Gaukel, Tyler Schenkelberg (160), McHugh, Cale Clausen (195) and Dillavou all won by fall with Connor Rush winning by a 9-8 decision. For Westwood, Jackson Dewald (182) and Jacob Leonard (285) each won by fall.
Sheldon/South O'Brien beat Denison-Schleswig 51-18. Davis, Martinez, Coy DeBoer (126), Eddie Millan (138) and Roos all won by fall. For the Monarchs, Hildebrand and Hugo Medina (120) each won by fall.
Westwood beat Denison-Schleswig 59-30. Leonard, Dillion Hunter (126), Derek Gilbert (132) and Bryson Martindale (138) won by fall and Jackson Dewald won by teach fall. For the Monarchs, Hildebrand, Gonzales, Medina and Jordan Van Tersch (170) all won by fall.
VERMILLION WINS TWO DUALS: Vermillion beat Elk Point-Jefferson 49-20 and also defeated Dakota Valley 60-8 on Tuesday.
In the win over Elk Point-Jefferson, Hayden Schroeder (106), Michael Roob (113), Connor Peterson (120) and Nick Roob (132) all won by fall and Rollie French (138) got a major decision. For the Huskies, Lucas Heuser (145) and Hunter Sharkey (195) each won by fall and Noah McDermott (182) won by tech fall.
Against Dakota Valley, Vermillion's Michael Roob, French, Caleb Emerson (152) and Connor Mattson (182) all won by fall. Dakota Valley's Jackson Boonstra (126) won by fall and Latrell Watson (145) won by decision.
Dakota Valley lost to Canton 66-3 as Boonstra had the lone win with a 10-7 decision for Kaleb Ask.
EPJ lost to Canton 53-18. Conner Wendel (138) and Ben Swatek (160) each won by a decision.
LE MARS BEATS WESTERN CHRISTIAN: Le Mars went 2-0 on Tuesday, beating Western Christian 54-28 and then taking down MVAOCOU 78-7.
In the win over Western Christian, Ayden Hoag (182), Daniel Hinds (126) and Keegan Kayser (138) all won by fall as the Bulldogs benefitted from six Western Christian forfeits. The Wolfpack won more head-to-head matches as Tristan Mulder (195) and Harrison McFarland (285) each won by fall, Jace Mulder (152) won by tech fall and Angelo Di Pol (106) won by major decision.
Against MVAOCOU, Camden Feuerhelm (160), Ayden Hoag, Colton Hoag (220), Conner Peterson (106), Hinds and Alex Allen (145) each won by fall. MVAOCOU got a major decision from T.J. Nutt (132).
Western Christian beat MVAOCOU 36-30. The Rams went up 6-0 with a pin by Jaxson Welte at 145 in 1:04. The Wolfpack got a win by forfeit and Rylan DeGroot won by fall in 3:11 at 160. The Rams tied it with a forfeit when the Wolfpack got a pin by Gavin DeHoogh at 182 in 5:28 and then won by forfeit at 195.
The Wolfpack got a win by forfeit at 285 and then Di Pol won by fall at 106 to seal the match even though the Rams got pins from Beau Weber (126) and Nutt.
WINSIDE 42, WINNEBAGO 24: Winside won five straight matches to seal the 42-24 win over Winnebago on Tuesday.
Darion Earth got a pin in 1:07 for Winnebago at 285 pounds.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!