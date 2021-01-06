PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton wins two duals

SPENCER, Iowa -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton picked up two wins on Tuesday, beating Spencer 52-30 and taking down Sioux Center 58-24.

SB-L fell behind 12-0 to Spencer when the Warriors went on to win the next nine matches to cruise to the 52-30 win. Ty Koedam (126), Hunter Steffans (132), Marcus Headid (138), Isaac Bryan (145), Tyler Schenkelberg (152), Jack Gaukel (160) and Reece Clausen (182) all won by fall and Garrett McHugh (170) won by major decision.

For the Tigers, Gabe Cauthron (106), Brogan Seier (195), Logan Huckfelt (220) and Javier Mendez (285) all won by fall in the loss.

SB-L won the first six matches against the Warriors for a big lead early in the 58-24 win. Bryan, Schenkelberg, Gaukel, McHugh, Ethan Skoglund (106), Cam Keokenchahn (113), Koedam and Steffans all won by fall. Claussen won by major decision.

For Sioux Center in the loss, Ty Hulshof (195), Isaac Roskam (220) and Ethan Hooyer (285) all won by fall.

Spencer beat Sioux Center 48-34. Cole Rutter (160), Kael Brandt (182), Huckfelt, Case Cauthron (113), Kade Johnson (126), Jackson Schultz (132) and Jace Fullhart (145) all won by fall.

For Sioux Center, Octavio Marquez (152) and Hooyer both won by fall and Zechariah Keokamthong (152) won by major decision.