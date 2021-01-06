PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton wins two duals

SPENCER, Iowa -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton picked up two wins on Tuesday, beating Spencer 52-30 and taking down Sioux Center 58-24.
SB-L fell behind 12-0 to Spencer when the Warriors went on to win the next nine matches to cruise to the 52-30 win. Ty Koedam (126), Hunter Steffans (132), Marcus Headid (138), Isaac Bryan (145), Tyler Schenkelberg (152), Jack Gaukel (160) and Reece Clausen (182) all won by fall and Garrett McHugh (170) won by major decision.
For the Tigers, Gabe Cauthron (106), Brogan Seier (195), Logan Huckfelt (220) and Javier Mendez (285) all won by fall in the loss.
SB-L won the first six matches against the Warriors for a big lead early in the 58-24 win. Bryan, Schenkelberg, Gaukel, McHugh, Ethan Skoglund (106), Cam Keokenchahn (113), Koedam and Steffans all won by fall. Claussen won by major decision.
For Sioux Center in the loss, Ty Hulshof (195), Isaac Roskam (220) and Ethan Hooyer (285) all won by fall.
Spencer beat Sioux Center 48-34. Cole Rutter (160), Kael Brandt (182), Huckfelt, Case Cauthron (113), Kade Johnson (126), Jackson Schultz (132) and Jace Fullhart (145) all won by fall.
For Sioux Center, Octavio Marquez (152) and Hooyer both won by fall and Zechariah Keokamthong (152) won by major decision.
WOODBURY CENTRAL WINS 3 MORE: Woodbury Central improved to 15-0 in duals with a 66-18 win over Alta-Aurelia, a 57-25 win over Okoboji/HMS and a 48-30 victory over South Central Calhoun on Tuesday.
Woodbury Central fell behind 18-0 against SCC but only lost three matches the rest of the way in the 48-30 victory. Ty Dennison (195), Warren Smith (285), Gunnar Vohs (106), Brad Beaver (113), Ryder Koele (120), Brackett Locke (132) and Kyan Schultzen all won by fall.
In the win over Okoboji/HMS, Vohs, Koele, Beau Klingensmith (126), Locke, Trevor Davis (138) and Dennison all won by fall. For Okoboji/HMS, Bryce Dodge (160) and Nick Bronstad (285) both won by fall and Sam Pas (220) won by major decision.
Against Alta-Aurelia, Schultzen, Blase Sanford (160), Dennison, Smith, Vohs and Locke all won by fall. For the Warriors, Brock Mier (170), Brandon Mier (195) and Alex DeRoos (220) all won by fall.
SCC beat Okoboji/HMS 76-6. The Pioneers got a pin from Bronstad.
Okoboji/HMS beat Alta-Aurelia 42-36. Dodge, Bronstad and Strantz all won by fall. For the Warriors, Brock Mier, Allen Brenner (182), DeRoos, Aden Rieb (106) and Tyler Peterson (132) all won by fall but they gave up four forfeits.
SCC beat Alta-Aurelia 60-24. Brock Mier, Brandon Mier, DeRoos and Peterson all won by fall.
SPIRIT LAKE 58, GTRA 12: Spirit Lake won nine straight matches to beat GTRA 58-12.
Zach Jensen (160), Tyler Jurva (195), MacKade Schroder (113) and Gabe Poolman (145) all won by fall. Jonathon Burnette (126) won by a 9-0 major decision.