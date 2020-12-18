PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton wins two MRAC duals

SIOUX CITY -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton is enjoying the Long Lines Family Rec Center. After picking up three wins there on Tuesday, the Warriors came away with two lopsided victories on Thursday.

SB-L beat West 69-6 and defeated Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 54-12.

In the win over the Lynx, Noah Parmelee (120), Ty Koedam (126), Marcus Headid (138), Tyler Schenkelberg (160) and Garrett McHugh (170) all won by fall with McHug's pin coming in 26 seconds. Cam Keokenchahn (113), Hunter Steffans (132), Cale Clausen (195) and Sean Zimmerman (285) all won picked up wins via decision.

Against West, Koedam, Steffans, McHugh, Zimmerman, Conner Rush (106) and Keokenchahn all won by fall with Steffans getting his in 30 seconds, Koedam pinned his opponent in 47 seconds and McHugh got his in 44 seconds. Schenkelberg won by decision.

For West, Ethan Emmick won by fall in 1:18 at 145 pounds.

West lost to Abraham Lincoln 53-6. Noah Thooft had the Wolverines lone win with a pin in 4:21 at 160 pounds.

BISHOP HEELAN 48, EAST 27: Heelan won five straight matches to separate from East as the Crusaders went on to win 48-27 on Thursday.