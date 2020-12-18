PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton wins two MRAC duals

SIOUX CITY -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton is enjoying the Long Lines Family Rec Center. After picking up three wins there on Tuesday, the Warriors came away with two lopsided victories on Thursday.
SB-L beat West 69-6 and defeated Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 54-12.
In the win over the Lynx, Noah Parmelee (120), Ty Koedam (126), Marcus Headid (138), Tyler Schenkelberg (160) and Garrett McHugh (170) all won by fall with McHug's pin coming in 26 seconds. Cam Keokenchahn (113), Hunter Steffans (132), Cale Clausen (195) and Sean Zimmerman (285) all won picked up wins via decision.
Against West, Koedam, Steffans, McHugh, Zimmerman, Conner Rush (106) and Keokenchahn all won by fall with Steffans getting his in 30 seconds, Koedam pinned his opponent in 47 seconds and McHugh got his in 44 seconds. Schenkelberg won by decision.
For West, Ethan Emmick won by fall in 1:18 at 145 pounds.
West lost to Abraham Lincoln 53-6. Noah Thooft had the Wolverines lone win with a pin in 4:21 at 160 pounds.
BISHOP HEELAN 48, EAST 27: Heelan won five straight matches to separate from East as the Crusaders went on to win 48-27 on Thursday.
East had a 12-0 lead after two forfeits at 113 and 120 pounds when Sir Brandon Watts started the five-match streak with a pin at 126 pounds in 1:27. Jake McGowan followed with a pin at 132 in 3:28 and Ethan Gilmore won by fall in 49 seconds at 138. Ethan DeLeon got his pin right at the end of the first period at 145 and then Bryce Harpenau won by fall in 23 seconds at 160.
A win by forfeit by East 160 snapped the streak but Heelan got back-to-back pins from Mitchell Joines at 170 in 1:24 and by Carter Aldrich in 6:00 at 182.
East got a 2-1 decision from Victor Bird at 195 and Nick Wells won by fall in 1:27.
Heelan finished the dual with a pin by Colin Hubbell in 1:37 at 285.
LE MARS BEATS NORTH, WINS 2: Le Mars scored 136 total points in two dual victories on Thursday, beating North 62-17 and taking down Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 78-4.
North beat Thomas Jefferson 66-6.
In Le Mars' win over Thomas Jefferson, Ryan Sadoski (170), Andrew Murra (285), Blake Dirksen (120), Daniel Hinds (126), Matthew Vondrak (138) and Alex Allen (145) all won by fall for the Bulldogs. Dirksen got his pin in 37 seconds and Allen got his in 48 seconds.
Against North, Riley Sadoski (195), Conner Peterson (113), Dirksen, Allen, Camden Feuerhelm (160) and Ryan Sadoski all won by fall. Riley Sadoski got his pin in 29 seconds and Peterson won by fall in 51 seconds. Ayden Hoag (182) added a tech fall as did Vondrak and Jackson Sudtelgte (152) won by major decision.
For North in the loss, Callan Grant (285) and Logan Williams each won by fall and Nick Walters (126) won by tech falls.
North only lost one match against Thomas Jefferson. Cole Bretrand (170), Grant, Alex Mendoza (120), Walters, Williams, Chance Cruz (138) and David Collins (145) all won by fall. Walters got his pin in 16 seconds and Williams pinned his opponent in 59 seconds.
WOODBURY CENTRAL PICKS UP 3 WINS: Woodbury Central continued its strong start to the season as the Wildcats won three Western Valley Conference duals on Thursday, beating MVAOCOU 66-15, defeating Lawton-Bronson 60-22 and taking down Ridge View 54-30.
Against MVAOCOU, Kyan Schultzen (152), Ty Dennison (195), John Groetken (220), Gunnar Vohs (106), Ryder Koele (120), Beau Klingensmith (126) and Brackett Locke (132) all won by fall. Dennison won by fall in 55 seconds and Klingensmith picked up his pin in 30 seconds. For the Rams, Jaxson Welte (145) and Kolby Scott (170) both won by fall and Caden Mahrt (182) won by decision.
In the win over Lawton-Bronson, Brayden Sanford (170), Dennison (182) and Andrew Martens (195) won by fall for the Wildcats. Matt Peters (138), Tanner Hall (160) and Jacob Rader (220) all won by fall and Brock Mitchell (152) won by major decision but the Eagles had to forfeit at seven weight classes.
Then against Ridge View, Martens, Dennison and Locke all won by fall. Locke's came in 48 seconds and Dennison's was in 25 seconds. For Ridge View, Noah Shepherd (138), Zander Ernst (152), Brody Lillefloren, Ian Shepherd (170) and Logan Pickhinke all won by fall. Shepherd's pin was in 38 seconds, Ernst's was in 49, Lillefloren's was in 59 and Pickhinke's was in 23. The Raptors had to forfeit at six weight classes.
MVAOCOU beat Lawton-Bronson 42-29 and defeated Ridge View 42-41. The Rams got pins from Kane Boyle (120), T.J. Nutt (132), Scott and Thomas Sisco (195). Scott got his pin in 33 seconds. The Raptors got pins from Shepherd and Pickhinke as his game in 20 seconds. Ernst won by tech falls.
Against the Eagles, the Rams got pins from Scott, Mahrt and Cole Behrens (195). Peters and Rader both won by fall for the Eagles and Mitchell won by tech fall.
Ridge View beat Lawton-Bronson 66-18. Ernst, Lillefloren, Shepherd and Tanner Edwards (195) all won by fall for the Raptors with Lillefloren winning in 44 seconds. Rader and Peters won by fall for the Eagles in the loss with Rader getting the pin in 45 seconds.
CENTRAL LYON/GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK BEATS WEST LYON: Central Lyon/George-Little Rock beat rival West Lyon 43-27 and also picked up a 65-7 win over Okoboji on Thursday. West Lyon beat Okoboji 46-21.
Against West Lyon, Landen Weiler (152) won by fall for the Lions when West Lyon got a decision from Jackson Taylor at 160 and a pin by Emmit Fleshman at 170 in 3:27.
The Lions won by fall at 182 and West Lyon tied it at 12 with a 3-2 decision by Gabe Ter Wee at 195.
Dylan Winkel picked up a big pin over Easton Fleshman at 220 in 4:49 for the Lions by Jordan Ver Meer answered for West Lyon with a pin at 285 in 2:49.
The Lions won by forfeit at 106 and kept the lead when West Lyon's Zach Severon won, but it was by an 8-4 decision.
The Lions then got four straight wins as Donovan Morales (120) won by fall at 120 in 1:28, Brock Klarenbeek (126) picked up a 5-1 decision, Jacob Pytleski (132) got a major decision and Daniel Schriever won by fall in 1:48 at 138 to put the match away. Chase Thiessen won by fall at 145 in 4:15 to close out the dual for West Lyon.
In the Lions win over Okoboji, Gable Van Beek (170), Meyer, Winkel, Moore, Cam Borman (106), Lane Kruger (113), Pytleski and Schriever all won by fall. Meyer's pin came in 27 seconds, Winkel's in 24, Borman's in 22, Kruger's in 33, Pytleski's in 40 and Schriever's in 29. Okoboji got a major decision by Noah Strantz at 152.
In West Lyon's win over Okoboji, Emmit Fleshman, Zac Severson (113) and Christian Roudybush (132) all won by fall and Easton Fleshman, Jordan Ver Meer, Spencer Ver Meer and Thiessen each winning by major decision. For Okoboji, Bryce Dodge (152) won by fall.
