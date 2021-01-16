PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Jack Gaukel wins title in Perry

PERRY, Iowa -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton finished in third place at the Perry Invitational on Saturday. The Warriors scored 168 points.
Class 2A top-ranked West Delaware won the tournament with 279 points and Logan-Magnolia, a top-10 1A team, was second with 200 points.
Spencer finished in sixth place with 118.5 points and Spirit Lake-Park was eighth with 107.
Two Warriors came home with titles and for the second straight week, Jack Gaukel won the 152-pound title. Gaukel won his first two matches by fall, the first in 1:08 and the second in 1:38 in the quarterfinals.
Gaukel, the top-ranked wrestler at 152 in 2A, faced 2A fourth-ranked Jadyn Peyton in the semifinals as Gaukel handed Peyton his first loss of the season with a 1-0 decision.
In the championships, Gaukel faced 1A top-ranked Briar Reisz of Logan-Magnolia as Gaukel got a 5-3 decision.
Ty Koedam came away with the 126-pound title. Koedam won his first-round match by fall in 1:30, his quarterfinal by fall in 3:43 and his semifinal by fall in 5:12.
Koedam, who is ranked No. 7 at 126 in 2A, faced No. 7-ranked Sean Thompson of Logan-Magnolia. The match went to overtime as Koedam pulled out a 7-5 win for the title.
Isaac Bryan wrestled up at 160 pounds and finished in second place. He had three pins to get to the title match, losing to 2A No. 2-ranked Wyatt Applesmith of Panorama 5-1.
Hunter Steffans (132) and Marcus Headid (138) each added third-place finishes for SB-L.
Spencer was led by Logan Huckfelt, who finished in second place at 220 pounds. Huckfelt won his first two matches by fall and then got to the title match with a 94 decision. He faced West Delaware's Christian Nunley, ranked No. 7 at 220 in 2A. The match went to overtime with Nunley getting a takedown in the extra period for a 4-2 victory.
Javier Mendez finished in third at 285 for the Tigers.
SLP had two first-place finishes as Jonathon Burnette improved to 23-1 to win the 120-pound title. Burnette won his first two matches by fall, the first in 35 seconds and the second in 1:31.
Burnette, ranked No. 6 at 120 in 2A, faced Dowling Catholic's Ethan Mahoney, ranked No. 5 in 3A at 120, in the semifinals with Burnette getting a 6-1 decision.
Then in the title match, Burnette faced 2A No. 7-ranked Cole Nelson. The match went to overtime with Burnette getting a 3-1 win.
At 182 pounds, Keegan Bradley won his first match by fall in 1:08, is quarterfinal by fall in 41 seconds and his semifinal by fall in 1:29. He faced West Marshall's Grant Nelson for the title and won by fall in 1:10.
SHELDON/SOUTH O'BRIEN WINS LE MARS INVITE: Sheldon/South O'Brien picked up a key title as the Orabs won the Le Mars Invite by two points over West Sioux, a top-five team in Class 1A. The Orabs had 213 points and West Sioux had 211. Le Mars finished in third with 206 points, North was sixth with 128 points and West was 10th with 41.
The Orabs did it with two wrestlers winning titles. Jarrett Roos improved to 26-0 by winning the 160-pound title. He won his quarterfinal by fall in 20 seconds and then won by fall in the semifinals in 1:56. He pinned Sioux Center's Ernesto Cardenas in 4:59 in the title match.
At 195 pounds, Micah Davis won the title. He won by fall in the quarterfinal in 57 seconds and won by fall in the semifinals in 2:43. In the finals, Davis pinned Sibley-Ocheyedan's Austin Kruger in 1:05.
Osvaldo Ocampo (113), Mason Warnke (170) and Wilson Millan (182) were all runners-up and Coy DeBoer (120), Eli Broesder (132), Cason Johannes (145) and Evan Ball (152) all finished in third place.
West Sioux won three titles. Braden Graff improved to 25-0 as he won the 120-pound title. Graff won by fall in 1:20 in the semifinals and then beat Le Mars' Blake Dirksen by a 14-5 major decision for the title.
At 132 pounds, Cameron Clark won his first two matches by fall, the first in 25 seconds and the second in 1:01. In the finals, Clark beat Sibley-Ocheyedan's Jonathan Krogman by a 7-1 decision.
Cullen Koedam stayed undefeated and is now 31-0 with the 152-pound title. He won his quarterfinal by a 17-1 tech fall and then won by fall in 1:06 in the semifinals. In the title match, he beat Le Mars' Jackson Sudtelgte by a 15-3 major decision.
Drayven Kraft (126) finished as a runner-up and Preston Providence (106) and Tyler Kennedy (138) both claimed third place.
For North, Nick Walters won the 126-pound title. He won his semifinal by fall in 2:32 and then in the finals against Kraft, he won by fall in 1:31.
West's Ethan Emmick was fifth at 145 pounds.
Le Mars had won champion as Ayden Hog won by fall in 2:50 in the semifinals and then he pinned Millan in 4:31 for the title.
Conner Peterson (106), Dirksen (120), Jackson Sudtelge (152) and Colton Hoag (220) were runners-up and Daniel Hinds (126), Jason Sudtelgte (160) and Riley Sadoski (195) all finishedin third.
Hinton's Derek Anderson won his first match by fall in 39 seconds and his semifinal match by fall in 59 seconds. Then in the 220 finals, he faced Colton Hoag, ranked No. 4 in 3A, and Anderson, ranked No. 2 in 1A, pulled out the 3-0 win.
At 113, Wyatt Skuodas faced Ocampo for the title and he pulled off the upset as Skuodas beat 2A No. 8-ranked Ocampo by a 7-4 decision.
Sibley-Ocheyedan's Garrett Sarringar also pulled off an upset, this time in the semifinals against West Sioux's Mikey Baker, who is ranked No. 7 at 132. Baker wrestled up to 145 and Sarringar pulled off a 9-8 decision. Then in the title match, he faced Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln's Jude Ryan, who is ranked No. 8 in 3A. The match went to overtime with Sarringar getting a 9-8 win.
Dahson DeJong won all four of his matches by fall. His first one lasted 1:54, his quarterfinal ended in 1:18 and his semifinal was a 2:49 pin. Then in the title match, he won by fall over Warnke in 3:16.
Sioux Center's Ethan Hooyer won the 285-pound title. He won his first match by fall in 22 seconds, he quarterfinal by fall in 43 seconds and his semifinal by fall in 4:59. He faced Sibley-Ocheyedan's Trevor Doeden for the title and won by fall in 1:49.
At 138, Dao Keokhamthong faced Abraham Lincoln's Aiden Keller for the title and he won by a 5-0 decision.
Kade Bauer faced Peterson for the 106-pound title and won by an 8-2 decision.
HEELAN 7TH IN ANKENY: Bishop Heelan scored 111 points to finish in seventh place at the Bob Sharp Invitational in Ankeny on Saturday. Norwalk won the title with 225 points. East was 11th with 62 points.
Heelan's Ethan DeLeon won the 145-pound title. He won his first-round match by fall in 56 seconds and then won his quarterfinal by fall in 5:47. DeLeon then pulled out a 4-3 decision against Norwalk's Landon Card.
DeLeon, ranked No. 10 in 2A, faced Johnston's Peter Erickson, ranked No. 9 in 3A. DeLeon had another tight match and pulled out a 6-5 decision for the title.
Colin Hubbell added a third-place medal for the Crusaders at 285.