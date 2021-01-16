PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Jack Gaukel wins title in Perry

Hunter Steffans (132) and Marcus Headid (138) each added third-place finishes for SB-L.

Spencer was led by Logan Huckfelt, who finished in second place at 220 pounds. Huckfelt won his first two matches by fall and then got to the title match with a 94 decision. He faced West Delaware's Christian Nunley, ranked No. 7 at 220 in 2A. The match went to overtime with Nunley getting a takedown in the extra period for a 4-2 victory.

Javier Mendez finished in third at 285 for the Tigers.

SLP had two first-place finishes as Jonathon Burnette improved to 23-1 to win the 120-pound title. Burnette won his first two matches by fall, the first in 35 seconds and the second in 1:31.

Burnette, ranked No. 6 at 120 in 2A, faced Dowling Catholic's Ethan Mahoney, ranked No. 5 in 3A at 120, in the semifinals with Burnette getting a 6-1 decision.

Then in the title match, Burnette faced 2A No. 7-ranked Cole Nelson. The match went to overtime with Burnette getting a 3-1 win.

At 182 pounds, Keegan Bradley won his first match by fall in 1:08, is quarterfinal by fall in 41 seconds and his semifinal by fall in 1:29. He faced West Marshall's Grant Nelson for the title and won by fall in 1:10.