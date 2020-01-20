PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Sioux City East's Coltyn Mann finishes 3rd at Bob Sharp Invite

ANKENY, Iowa -- Sioux City East finished in eighth place at the Bob Sharp Invitational on Monday with 75 points. Norwalk won the Invite with 235 points.
Coltyn Mann, who came into the tournament with a 3-7 record, had his best performance of the season with a third-place finish for the Black Raiders at 182 pounds. Mann received a first-round bye and then pinned Linn-Mar's A.J. Frost in 1:16. Indianola's Caleb Watson pinned Mann in the semifinal match but Mann bounced back with a pin of Oskalossa's Will Campbell in the consolation round in 1:15. Mann had a strong third-place match, picking up a 14-4 major decision against Ankeny's Xander Kenworthy.
Patrick Conley (220) and Steven Huscher (285) each finished in fourth place and Nick Fehl (106) finished in fifth place. Tamen Brand (160) and Nick Wells (195) each finished in sixth place and Johnny Gomez (126) finished in seventh.
You have free articles remaining.
NIGHTHAWKS SWEEP DOUBLE DUAL: Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley scored 120 points combined in two dual wins on Monday. The Nighthawks beat Western Christian 54-29 and then defeated Lawton-Bronson 66-6.
In the win over Western Christian, Julian Palma (126), Jaxson Rozeboom (132), Brandon Elbers (145) and Chris Van Der Brink (285) all won by fall. For the Wolfpack, Tristan Mulder (170), Karson Vanderziel (182) and Eli Van Ginkel (195) each won by fall and Jace Mulder won by tech fall.
In the Nighthawks' win over Lawton-Bronson, Reid Vande Stroet (160), Jacob Van Der Brink (170), Jacob White (182) and Elbers all won by fall and Rozeboom and Zach Strubbe (138) each won by decision. For Lawton-Bronson's Tanner Hall (152) won by fall.
Western Christian beat Lawton-Bronson 54-18. Elliot Carney (145), Tristan Mulder, Vanderziel and Jace Mulder all won by fall. Lawton-Bronson's Matt Peters (132) won by fall.