PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: West's Alec Fletcher, Luis Cota each finish third

CLEARWATER, Neb. -- West finished in a tie for eighth place at the Bobcat Invitational on Friday. West scored 46 points. Howells-Dodge won with 155.5 points.

West's Alec Fletcher won his 132-pound third-place match by fall in 3:53 and after losing his first match of the day at 285, Luis Cota won his next three matches and finished in third place.

THURSDAY

Storm Lake wins 2: Storm Lake took down Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 53-20 and also took down Denison-Schleswig 48-30.

In the match against Abraham Lincoln, Edwin Vasquez (126), Eh Tha Dah Htoo (138), Tate Mattson (145), Colton Dreith (195) and Gabe Barnett (220) all won by fall for Storm Lake, Tegan Mattson (160) and Kole Wiegert (170) each won by major decision and Nick Olesen (152) won by decision.

Against Denison-Schleswig, Andrew Kutz (113), Vaasquez, Tha Dah Htoo, Tate Mattson, Olesen, Dreith and Barnett all won by fall. For the Monarchs, Kaiden Krajicek (106), Leo Araujo (160), Jaxson Hildebrand (170) and Treyton Fender (182) all won by fall and Manuel Garcia-Paz (132) and Eric Turcios (285) won by decision.

The Monarchs beat Abraham Lincoln 52-30. Krajicek, Luis Mendoza (138), Colton Johnson (145), Hildebrand, Fender and Daniel Alcaraz (195) all won by fall and Max Rodriguez (220) won by major decision.

