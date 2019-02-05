HAWARDEN, Iowa | West Sioux is returning to the Class 1A dual team state tournament.
Coach Mark Van Oort’s fifth-ranked Falcons led from start to finish in both of its matches in front of the hometown fans Tuesday night. It began with a 72-12 rout over Westwood and ended with a 63-18 win over West Lyon in the finals.
Four of the five state-ranked Falcons posted pins in the title match, including No. 1-ranked and defending 1A champion Adam Allard (120), who claimed the squad’s fastest fall against West Lyon, throwing Dalton Warner in 26 seconds.
Eighth-ranked Cullen Koedam (113), a freshman, pinned Christian Rowdybush in 38 seconds. No. 2 Kory Van Oort (152) and No. 5 Logan Koedam (195) also contributed pins.
Three more Falcons also recorded falls under a minute – Drayven Kraft (106), David Chavez (126) and Trevor Schuller (182). The home team also received falls from Carson Lynott (138), Brandon Schuller (160) and Brian Duenas (195).
West Lyon received falls from Isaac Bruggeman (132), William Kooi (145) and Jordan Vermeer (285).
MISSOURI VALLEY 35, WOODBURY CENTRAL 28: Qualifying for the Class 1A dual team state tournament for the third straight year, seventh-ranked Missouri Valley claimed a 4-3 advantage in falls, one of the factors in a 35-28 win over No. 6 Woodbury Central in a Class 1A regional dual meet final Tuesday night.
Among Woodbury Central’s pin winners was second-ranked 113-pounder Beau Klingensmith, who needed only 10 seconds to throw the Reds’ Jacob Polzin. Second-ranked Wade Mitchell (145) and Ty Dennison (195) also won by fall for the Wildcats.
Woodbury Central, which was bidding for its ninth dual state appearance, also received a technical fall from sixth-ranked Nate Monahan (138).
EMMETSBURG 43, GRAETTINGER-TERRIL/RUTHVEN-AYRSHIRE 25: Winning each of the first eight matches, Emmetsburg raced to a 40-0 lead and advanced to the Class 1A dual team state tournament Tuesday night at Emmetsburg.
Carter Murray (195) won by fall for G-T/R-A along with teammates Cade Steelman (220) and Cade Stearns (113).
WEST LYON 76, UNDERWOOD 6: Forfeits accounted for the scoring in two of the first three matches and West Lyon secured six wins of that type as it opened a Class 1A regional dual at West Sioux High School rolling past Underwood.
Competing at 126, Quin Horstman picked up the Wildcats’ first pin of the meet, throwing Nick Stephens in 1:45. West Lyon also received forfeits from Isaac Bruggemann (132), Kyler Grems (138), William Kooi (145), Zachary Hamaan (160), Gabe Ter Wee (170) and Carter Davis (182).
WEST SIOUX 72, WESTWOOD 12: Fifth-ranked West Sioux raced to an 18-0 lead en route to advancing to the Class 1A regional finals with a 72-12 rout over Westwood.
Defending state champion and No. 1-ranked Adam Allard (120) gave the Falcons the 18-point bulge with a fall in 37 seconds over Dillon Hunter, but Jayden Lahmann (126) pulled Westwood within 18-6 as he pinned David Chavez in 5:37.
Eighth-ranked Dillon Lynott (132) then began a streak of six consecutive falls for West Sioux. Pins also came from Carson Lynott (138), Andrew Cox (145), Kory Van Oort (152), Brandon Schuller (160), Neddy Montez (170), Kyler Bak (220), Drayven Kraft (106) and Cullen Koedam (113).
Trent Dirks (285) also won by fall for the Rebels.
WOODBURY CENTRAL 66, RIVERSIDE 18: Trailing 6-0, sixth-ranked Woodbury Central proceeded to win seven straight matches by fall while advancing to the 1A regional finals at Missouri Valley High School.
Nate Monahan (145) deadlocked the match 6-all with a pin and Wade Mitchell (152) followed with another fall that gave the Western Valley Conference champs the lead for keeps.
Woodbury Central also received falls from Garrett Arment (160), Seth Stamm (170), Jim Moss (182), Ty Dennison (195), Matt Carley (220), Brackett Locke (120) and Tristan Jessen (126).
G-T/R-A 39, CENTRAL SPRINGS 34: This first-round 1A regional at Emmetsburg was tied twice before Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire’s Brett Triggs (138) snapped a 12-12 tie with a fall, one of five for the Titans in the win over No. 9 Central Springs.
Treyton Cacek, 1A’s second-ranked 170-pounder, picked up a fall for G-T/R-A. Falls for the Titans also came from Cade Stearns (120), Hunter Naig (132) and Carter Murray (182).
CLARION-GOLDFIELD-DOWS 56, SPENCER 15: Stretching a 12-9 lead, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows won four out of five matches on the way to whipping Spencer in a Class 2A regional at Clarion.
Case Cauthron (106) pulled Spencer within three points for the second time in the match when he pinned Kaeden Langfitt in 1:57. Cauthron had the Tigers’ lone fall and among the three who won by decision were Isaiah Spencer (145), who during the football season, rushed for 1,533 yards and 20 touchdowns for an 8-3 squad that reached the second round of the Class 3A state playoffs.
EAST GOES 2-2 AT BERGAN DUALS: East won two of its four matches at Saturday's Bergan Duals in Fremont, Neb., to finish in third place. East beat Madison 78-6 and defeated Fort Calhoun 73-4. East lost to Archbishop Bergan 47-27 and lost to York 55-24.
In the win over Madison, Patrick Conley (285) and Sean Heeney (120) both won by fall.
In the win over Fort Calhoun, Dylan Harper (170), Steven Huscher (195) and Cole Wilcox (138) all won by fall. Rafe McClendon (132) won by major decision and Alex Kleider (152) won by decision.
In the loss to Archbishop Bergan, Kleider and Dalton Dwyer (195) won by fall and Conley won an overtime match.
In the loss to York, Aman Dean (145), Kaden Layne (106), Heeney and Wilcox all won by fall.