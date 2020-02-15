PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: West Sioux sends eight to state

PAULLINA, Iowa — West Sioux, ranked No. 4 in Class 1A, will send eight wrestlers to the Class 1A state tournament after winning the district title.
Mikey Baker won his 106-pound title match by a 9-0 major decision and Braden Graff won by fall in the 113-pound title match for the Falcons. Adam Allard only spent 1:32 total on the mat on Saturday as the three-time state champion won the 126-pound title.
Drayven Kraft (120), Cullen Koedam (132), Seth Salker (152), Carson Lynott (182) and Jose Rodriguez (285) all finished as runners-up to advance.
Sioux Central's Chris Ferguson won the 120-pound title by fall in 1:08 and Sibley-Ocheyedan's Trey Schuck won the 132-pound title. Western Christian's Jace Mulder (138), Tristan Mulder (170) and Eli Van Ginkel (195) all won region titles.
Sibley-Ocheyedan's Jonathan Krogam (126), Dahson DeJong (160) and Alberto Ortiz (220) all finished as runners-up along with Kingsley-Pierson's Damon Schmid (138).
WOODBURY CENTRAL QUALIFIES FIVE: Woodbury Central finished as the district runner-up as the Wildcats advanced five to the Class 1A state tournament.
Ryder Koele won by major decision to win the 106-pound district title. Max McGill won by fall in 2:47 to win the 145-pound title.
Brackett Locke (120), Beau Klingensmith (126) and Nate Monahan (152) all were runners-up to advance.
Hinton's Derek Anderson won his 195-pound title match by fall in 1:29.
Hinton's Wyatt Skuodas (106) and Teegan Tschampel (160) both finished as runners-up. Westwood's Hunter Hanner (138) and Jackson Dewald (182) were both runners-up. MVAOCOU's Kolby Scott (170), West Monona's Darius Gashe (195) and Akron-Westfield's Logan Smith (220) were all runners-up.
FIVE WIN 3A DISTRICT TITLE: A number of wrestlers qualified for the Class 3A state tournament during Saturday's district title in Fort Dodge.
Le Mars' Jake Francksen-Small is advancing to state for the second-straight season after getting a 3-2 decision over Spencer's Isaiah Spencer for the 160-pound title. Spencer won his second-place match by fall in 4:34 to advance.
Storm Lake's Kole Wiegert pinned Fort Dodge's Tucker Pederson in 3:34 to win the 170-pound title. For the 180 title, Le Mars' Colton Hoag pinned Fort Dodge's Austin Lee in 3:33.
Spencer's Logan Huckfelt pinned Le Mars' Brenick Hoppe in 46 seconds to win the 220-pound title. Hoppe advanced based on an earlier win over East's Patrick Conley.
Le Mars' Justin Otto got by East's Steven Huscher by a 7-5 decision to win the 285-pound title. Huscher bounced back by pinning Fort Dodge's Colton Munter in 1:02.
North's Nick Walters lost the 132-pound title match to Fort Dodge's Brooks Cowell by a tight 6-4 decision but bounced back for a pin in 1:35 to finish as the runner-up. East's Cole Wilcox was pinned in the 138 title match but advanced based on an earlier win over Mason City's Cooper Wiemann for second place.
Spencer's Case Cauthron (106) and Kage Lohman (120) were both runners-up along with Dylan Carlson (152) of Le Mars and Storm Lake's Colton Dreith (195).
SOUTH SIOUX SENDS 4 TO STATE: South Sioux had its Class A District 2 tournament in Grand Island, Neb., on Saturday and qualified four for the state tournament.
285-pounder Jacob Ngeleka won his first two matches by fall before getting pinned in the title match to qualify for state. Caleb Kriens (160), Adan Cruiel (170) and Saul Morales (195) all won their third place matches with Cruiel winning by fall as all three advance to the state tournament.
OKOBOJI QUALIFIES 1: Okoboji's Blake Abrahamson qualified for the state tournament for the first time.
Abrahamson lost his 132-pound semifinal match by an 11-10 decision but bouned back with a pin in the third-place match. He had a wrestleback and pinned Webster City's Chase Rattenborg in 4:34 to earn a spot in the Class 2A state tournament.