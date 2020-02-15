PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: West Sioux sends eight to state

North's Nick Walters lost the 132-pound title match to Fort Dodge's Brooks Cowell by a tight 6-4 decision but bounced back for a pin in 1:35 to finish as the runner-up. East's Cole Wilcox was pinned in the 138 title match but advanced based on an earlier win over Mason City's Cooper Wiemann for second place.

Spencer's Case Cauthron (106) and Kage Lohman (120) were both runners-up along with Dylan Carlson (152) of Le Mars and Storm Lake's Colton Dreith (195).

SOUTH SIOUX SENDS 4 TO STATE: South Sioux had its Class A District 2 tournament in Grand Island, Neb., on Saturday and qualified four for the state tournament.

285-pounder Jacob Ngeleka won his first two matches by fall before getting pinned in the title match to qualify for state. Caleb Kriens (160), Adan Cruiel (170) and Saul Morales (195) all won their third place matches with Cruiel winning by fall as all three advance to the state tournament.

OKOBOJI QUALIFIES 1: Okoboji's Blake Abrahamson qualified for the state tournament for the first time.

Abrahamson lost his 132-pound semifinal match by an 11-10 decision but bouned back with a pin in the third-place match. He had a wrestleback and pinned Webster City's Chase Rattenborg in 4:34 to earn a spot in the Class 2A state tournament.

