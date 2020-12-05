PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: West Sioux wins own tournament, North 2nd

HAWARDEN, Iowa -- West Sioux put together a five-team tournament on Saturday and won it with 214 points, finishing ahead of Sioux City North's 168.5 points.
Westwood was third with 167 points, Sibley-Ocheyedan fourth with 135 and MVAOCOU was fifth with 84.
West Sioux had seven wrestlers that finished on top of the podium.
Braden Graff won all three of his matches by fall for first place at 113 pounds. Graff pinned North's Cayden Vollmer in his finish match in 2:51.
Zach Finzen won his first two matches by fall and then won by injury forfeit for a 3-0 day and first place at 120.
Cameron Clark won all three of his matches and gave North's Logan Williams his first loss with a pin in 2:26 for the 132 title.
Mikey Baker had five matches and he won four of them by fall and then defeated Sibley-Ocheyedan's Jonathan Krogman by an 11-2 major decision for the 138 title.
Cullen Koedam improved to 8-0 on the season as he won four of his five matches by fall and his fifth win was by tech fall to claim the 145 title.
Javier Mora won his first-ever tournament title. He won three of his first four matches by fall and then pinned North's Desmond Grace in 3:34 for the 160 title.
Jeshua Cervantes had five matches at 195 pounds. He won three of those by fall and the two other by decision, including a 7-2 win over Sibley-Ocheyedan's Dylan Platt for the title.
North was led by senior Nick Walters, who went 5-0 on the day and is 6-0 for the season. Walters won his first match by an 18-2 tech fall and won his next four all by fall with two in the first minute. Walters pinned West Sioux's Drayven Kraft in 2:54 for the 126 title.
North's Reise Davis is now 4-0 on the season after picking up three wins on Saturday. Davis won all three of his matches by fall, including a 34-second pin over West Sioux's Chase Minor for the 170-pound title.
At 285 pounds, North's Callen Grant won his first two matches by fall and then he pinned Sibley-Ocheyedan's Michael Block in 1:09 for the title. Grant is now 4-0 on the season.
Westwood's Jaxon Prichard won both of his matches by fall to win the 106-pound title.
Also for Westwood, Jackson Dewald won his first two matches by fall in the first minute. He then faced MVAOCOU's Kolby Scott in the title match at 182. The match went past the first minute but still resulted in a pin for Dewald, who stuck Scott in 5:00.
Sibley-Ocheyedan's Garrett Sarringar won all four of his matches by fall with three of them coming in the first period to win the 152-pound title. Austin Kruger went 5-0 at 220 and won four of his five matches by fall with three coming in the first period.
WOODBURY CENTRAL WINS INVITE: Woodbury Central scored 227 points to win the Doug Wood Invitational at Manson-Northwest Webster.
Alta-Aurelia was sixth with 122 points and Ridge View was eighth with 80.
Woodbury Central had three individual champions and three more wrestled for a title.
Beau Klingensmith won both of his matches by fall, the first one in 26 seconds and then a 53-second pin of South Central Calhoun's Ayden Toms for the 126-pound title.
At 145, Max McGill won his first two matches by fall and kept that trend going as he improved to 6-0 with a pin in 1:32 for the 145 title.
Ty Dennison had four matches on the day and improved to 7-0 on the season with four pins. He stuck South Hamilton's Brent Greenfield in 4:54 for the 182-pound title.
Brand Beaver (113), Ryder Koele (120) and Brackett Locke (132) all finished as runners-up for the Wildcats.
For the Warriors, Zach Erpelding (285), Alex DeRoos (220) and Brandon Mier (195) were all runners-up.
Ridge View's Zander Ernst is 6-0 on the season after three wins on Saturday. He won his first match by fall, his season by a 12-2 major decision and then got a 4-1 decision over Manson Northwest Webster's Christopher Krueger for the 152-pound title.
Lucas Else won his first-round match by an 8-0 major decision and then beat Locke by an 8-5 decision for the 132-pound title.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!