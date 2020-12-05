PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: West Sioux wins own tournament, North 2nd

Jeshua Cervantes had five matches at 195 pounds. He won three of those by fall and the two other by decision, including a 7-2 win over Sibley-Ocheyedan's Dylan Platt for the title.

North was led by senior Nick Walters, who went 5-0 on the day and is 6-0 for the season. Walters won his first match by an 18-2 tech fall and won his next four all by fall with two in the first minute. Walters pinned West Sioux's Drayven Kraft in 2:54 for the 126 title.

North's Reise Davis is now 4-0 on the season after picking up three wins on Saturday. Davis won all three of his matches by fall, including a 34-second pin over West Sioux's Chase Minor for the 170-pound title.

At 285 pounds, North's Callen Grant won his first two matches by fall and then he pinned Sibley-Ocheyedan's Michael Block in 1:09 for the title. Grant is now 4-0 on the season.

Westwood's Jaxon Prichard won both of his matches by fall to win the 106-pound title.

Also for Westwood, Jackson Dewald won his first two matches by fall in the first minute. He then faced MVAOCOU's Kolby Scott in the title match at 182. The match went past the first minute but still resulted in a pin for Dewald, who stuck Scott in 5:00.