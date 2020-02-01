PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: West Sioux, Woodbury Central win titles

KINGSLEY, Iowa -- West Sioux pulled away from Le Mars to win the Kingsley-Pierson Invitational on Saturday. The Class 1A No. 3 Falcons finished with 289.5 points to win the title and had nine individual champions.
Le Mars scored 205.5 points to finish in second and Westwood had 192.5 points for third.
For West Sioux, Mikey Baker had two pins on the day and won the 106-pound title by pinning K-P's Carson Seuntjens in 3:52. Braden Graff won by fall in his semifinal and then got a 20-5 tech fall win in the 113-pound title match against K-P's Juan Juarez. Adam Allard won all three of his matches by fall in the first period and he pinned Westwood's Jayden Lahmann in 1:25 in the 126-pound title match. Cullen Koedam had two pins on the day and won by fall in 3:10 over Le Mars' Matthew Vondrak for the 132-pound title.
At 145 pounds, Dillon Lynott won all three of his matches by fall in the first period and pinned Hinton's Logan Sewell for the title. Seth Salker won his first two matches by fall and then beat Le Mars' Dylan Carlson by a 5-0 decision for the 152-pound title. Bryan Hernandez got a 7-6 sudden victory win over K-P's Kole Reis to win the 170-pound title.
Carson Lynott won by fall in his first two matches and faced Westwood's Jackson Dewald for the 182-pound title. Lynott is ranked No. 3 in 1A at 182 and Dewald is ranked No. 6. In a tight match, Carson Lynott got the 8-6 decision over Dewald for the title.
Kyler Bak won all three of his matches by fall and pinned Le Mars' Brenick Hoppe in 1:05 to win the 220-pound title. Jose Rodriguez was the runner-up at 285 for West Sioux.
For Le Mars, Jake Francksen-Small won his first two matches by tech fall and then beat Hinton's Teegan Tschampel by a 7-0 decision for the 160-pound title. Justin Otto won his first matches by fall and then beat Rodriguez by a 7-0 decision for the 285 title. Riley Sadoski finished as the runner-up at 195.
For Westwood, Hunter Hanner won his first match by tech fall and won his semifinal by fall. He pinned K-P's Damon Schmid in 5:55 to win the 138-pound title.
Hinton's Aiden Christiansen won his first match by fall and the semifinal by major decision. He won by fall in 5:52 over Ridge View's Lucas Else for the 126-pound title. Derek Anderson won his first two matches by fall and then got a 16-0 tech fall for the 195 title over Sadoski.
WOODBURY CENTRAL WINS LYNN MOODY: Woodbury Central scored 205.5 points and finished ahead of Pocahontas Area, the host school of the Lynn Moody Invite, to win the tournament. The Wildcats won four individual titles.
WC's Beau Klingensmith pinning Humboldt's D.J. Muir in 1:41 for the 126-pound title. Ryan Schultzen won his semifinal by an 18-2 tech fall and then beat GTRA's Lucas Rouse by a 10-9 decision to win the 145-pound title. Nate Monahan won by fall in his semifinal and then pinned West Bend-Mallard's Mike Auten in 1:02 for the 152-pound title. Ty Dennison won by fall in his semifinal by fall and then got a 7-6 decision over South Hamilton's Trevor Thompson for the 195-pound title.
Ryder Koele (106), Gunnar Vohs (113) and John Groetken (220) were all runners-up for the Wildcats.
SSC'S ZAMORA WINS TITLE: South Sioux's Ardiana Zamora won the 170-pound state title at the first-ever Nebraska Girls State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday.
Zamora won all three of her matches by fall and pinned West Point-Beemer's Claire Paasch in 1:02 for the title.
Gina Gonzalez (106), Emillee Salcido (113), Alma Valencia (120), Yohaly Quinones (126), Hope Rose (138) and Daisy Coleman (195) all wrestled at state for the Cardinals, which finished in third place with 79 points.
EAST FIFTH AT OMAHA: East scored 102 points and finished in fifth place at the Kevin Nolan Invite at Omaha Roncalli. Bellevue East won the title with 178.5 points.
East had five runners-up. Nick Fehl went 4-1 on the day and all four of his victories were by fall with two in the first minute as he finished in second place at 106 pounds. Cole Wilcox won his first two matches by fall before losing a 6-5 decision to Omaha Creighton's Jaden Overman in the title match at 138. Darrel Torres went 3-1. He had a pin and a major decision on the day in his first varsity action on the season as he was the runner-up at 145. Patrick Conley won his first two matches by fall. He lost a 4-3 decision to Omaha South's Mikey Vasquez for the 220 title. Steven Huscher won his first two matches by fall but was pinned in the 285 championship match by Ralston's David Hernandez.
SOUTH SIOUX 6TH AT NORFOLK: South Sioux scored 37 points and finished sixth at the Norfolk Invite on Saturday. Grand Island won with 172.5 points.
South Sioux's Jacob Ngeleka won his first match by fall in 1:33 but was pinned in the 285-pound title match by Zephaniah Sivels of Millard North in 5:18.
DAKOTA VALLEY 17TH AT BROOKINGS: Dakota Valley scored 18 points at the Brookings Invitational to finish in 17th. Brandon Valley won with 233 points. Vermillion was 13th with 57 points.
Dakota Valley's Jackson Boonstra finished in third place at 113 pounds.
Vermillion's Lucus Anglin won his first match by tech fall and his semifinal by fall. He got a 6-1 decision over Rapid City Central's T.J. Morrison for the 145-pound title. Anglin is 33-0 on the season.
MONARCHS 9TH AT HAWKEYE 10: Denison-Schleswig finished in ninth place out of 11 teams at the Hawkeye 10 conference tournament on Saturday. Creston/Orient-Macksburg won the tournament with 199.5 points.
Colton Johnson won his quarterfinal by fall at 145 pounds but lost by tech fall in the semifinal. Johnson bounced back with a 9-4 decision and got a 3-1 decision in the third-place match for the Monarchs.
FRIDAY
WEST LYON WINS SIOUXLAND CONFERENCE: West Lyon was able to get past Central Lyon/George-Little Rock to win the Siouxland Conference title on Friday. West Lyon scored 224.5 points, just ahead of CL/GLR's 209 points.
The Wildcats had three individual champions. Johnny Perez won his first two matches by fall and then scored a 10-6 decision over MOC-Floyd Valley's Mason Vaas for the 152-pound title. Gabe Tere Wee won both of his matches by fall and pinned Sioux Center's Ernesto Cardenas in 5:39 for the 170-pound title. Easton Fleshman kept Sioux Center's Adam Mohning in check for a 5-1 decision for the 220-pound title. Zachary Severson (106), Isaac Bruggeman (132) and Tanner Severson (145) were runners-up.
For the Lions, Donovan Morales won a tight match with MOC-FV's Johnny Hua by a 6-5 decision for the 120-pound title. Kalen Meyer won his semifinal by fall and then beat Sibley-Ocheyedan's Dahson DeJong by a 7-1 decision for the 160-pound title. Dylan Van Winkel won his semifinal by fall and then pinned Sioux Center's Chayce Hooyer in 3:52 to win the 195-pound title. Jacob Pytleski (113), Bryce Vande Weerd (182) and Jarrett Meyer (285) all finished as runners-up.
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley's Chris Van Der Brink had a tough road to win the 285-pound title. The Class 2A No. 8 heavyweight pinned West Lyon's Jordan Ver Meer, ranked No. 10 in 2A, in 4:48, avenging a loss from about two weeks ago. Van Der Brink won by forfeit against CL/GLR's Jarrett Meyer, No. 5 in 2A at 285, for the title. Jaxson Rozeboom beat Hunter Abrahamson by a tight 5-4 decision for the 126 title.
Sioux Center's Dao Keokhamthong won his semifinal by fall and then got an 8-3 decision over Sheldon/South O'Brien's Cason Johannes for the 138-pound title. Zachery Rozeboom won all three of his matches by fall and pinned Vande Weerd in 4:56 for the 182 title.
For Sheldon/South O'Brien, Coy De Boer won his semifinal by fall and then got a tech fall against Zachary Severson for the 106-pound title. Osvaldo Ocampo won his first two matches by fall and then got a 10-4 decision over Pytleski for the 113 title.
Okoboji's Blake Abrahamson won the 132 title after getting a close 5-4 decision over Bruggeman.
Sibley-Ocheyedan's Garrett Sarringer won his semifinal by major decision and then pinned Tanner Severson in 1:33 for the 145 title.