PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: West Sioux, Woodbury Central win titles

East had five runners-up. Nick Fehl went 4-1 on the day and all four of his victories were by fall with two in the first minute as he finished in second place at 106 pounds. Cole Wilcox won his first two matches by fall before losing a 6-5 decision to Omaha Creighton's Jaden Overman in the title match at 138. Darrel Torres went 3-1. He had a pin and a major decision on the day in his first varsity action on the season as he was the runner-up at 145. Patrick Conley won his first two matches by fall. He lost a 4-3 decision to Omaha South's Mikey Vasquez for the 220 title. Steven Huscher won his first two matches by fall but was pinned in the 285 championship match by Ralston's David Hernandez.