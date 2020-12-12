PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Woodbury Central 4th, West Sioux 7th at Riverside Invite

OAKLAND, Iowa -- Woodbury Central scored 159.5 points to finish in fourth place at the Riverside Wrestling Invitational and West Sioux finished in seventh with 127 points.
Logan-Magnolia won the tournament with 230 points.
The Wildcats had three champions.
Gunnar Vohs won his first two matches by fall. In the semifinals at 106 pounds, Vohs upset L-M's Jacob Downey, ranked No. 7 in 1A, with a 7-5 decision, which Vohs led throughout. Vohs won by fall in the title match in 47 seconds.
At 126 pounds, Beau Klingensmith faced West Sioux's Cameron Clark in the semifinals and picked up a 2-1 decision. Then he faced Logan-Magnolia's Sean Thompson in the title match. Klingensmith, who is No. 2 in 1A, controlled the match against the ninth-ranked Thompson for a 9-1 major decision for the title.
Ty Dennison kept his undefeated season going. He won by fall and then by major decision to setup a match against Pekin's Mason Juhl, ranked No. 8 at 182 in 1A. Dennison, ranked No. 5, trailed 1-0 going into the third period when he got a reversal and two near-fall points for the 4-2 decision for the 182-pound title to improve to 12-0.
Warren Smith added a third-place finish at 285 pounds and Max McGill was fourth at 145.
West Sioux had two champions.
Braden Graff won by fall and then by major decision to start the day. In the 113-pound title match, the second-ranked Graff got a 6-1 decision over Caden Svoboda, his first loss of the season. Graff is now 14-0.
Cullen Koedam had two pins and a major decision, which setup a 145-title match against Logan-Magnolia's Wyatt Reisz, who is ranked No. 2 at 138. Koedam, who is ranked No. 3 at 145, got an escape in the second period to take a 3-2 lead and he rode out Reisz in the third to win the title.
Mikey Baker finished in second place at 132 pounds and Clark beat Atlantic's Joe Weaver, ranked No. 8 in 2A at 126, by a 6-0 decision for third place. Drayven Kraft was fourth at 120 pounds.
EAST 4TH AT MVAOCOU: West Monona won the Riverside Invite with 198 pounds and Sioux City East finished in fourth with 150 points on Friday.
East's Jadyn Friedrichs won the 106-pound title. He won his semifinal match by fall and then pinned South Central Calhoun's Justin Rohlfing in 1:20 for the title.
East's Vinney Pomerson faced MVAOCOU's T.J. Nutt in the 132-pound title match and he won by fall in 3:16.
Nick Fehl finished as the runner-up at 113 and Darrel Torres (145), Victor Bird (195) and Nick Wells (220) all finished in third place.
West Monona had one wrestler win a title. Megaeska Kalskett got a 7-5 decision over South Central Calhoun's Jayden Soard to win the 220-pound title.
Andrew Orr (126), Kaden Broer (152), Devin Monahan (170) and Eli Murray (285) all finished as runners-up for the Spartans.
MVAOCOU's Nutt (132) and Kolby Scott (182) both finished as runners-up.
WEST 7TH AS S-O WINS OWN TOURNEY: West scored 108 points to finish in seventh at the Sibley-Ocheyedan Invite on Saturday. Sibley-Ocheyedan won its own tournament with 193 points.
West's Ethan Emmick won the 145-pound title. He won his first four matches by fall and then won the title match by medical forfeit. Emmick is now 9-1 on the season.
Kaden Buss finished as the runner-up at 285 pounds and Jackson Hansen (106) and Evan Tweet (126) each finished in third place.
For Sibley-Ocheyedan, Jonathan Krogman (132) and Dahson DeJong each won titles. DeJong had five pins on the day and Krogman had four pins.
Denison-Schleswig's Jaxson Hildebrand finished second at 195 pounds.
