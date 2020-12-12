PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Woodbury Central 4th, West Sioux 7th at Riverside Invite

Braden Graff won by fall and then by major decision to start the day. In the 113-pound title match, the second-ranked Graff got a 6-1 decision over Caden Svoboda, his first loss of the season. Graff is now 14-0.

Cullen Koedam had two pins and a major decision, which setup a 145-title match against Logan-Magnolia's Wyatt Reisz, who is ranked No. 2 at 138. Koedam, who is ranked No. 3 at 145, got an escape in the second period to take a 3-2 lead and he rode out Reisz in the third to win the title.

Mikey Baker finished in second place at 132 pounds and Clark beat Atlantic's Joe Weaver, ranked No. 8 in 2A at 126, by a 6-0 decision for third place. Drayven Kraft was fourth at 120 pounds.

EAST 4TH AT MVAOCOU: West Monona won the Riverside Invite with 198 pounds and Sioux City East finished in fourth with 150 points on Friday.

East's Jadyn Friedrichs won the 106-pound title. He won his semifinal match by fall and then pinned South Central Calhoun's Justin Rohlfing in 1:20 for the title.

East's Vinney Pomerson faced MVAOCOU's T.J. Nutt in the 132-pound title match and he won by fall in 3:16.

Nick Fehl finished as the runner-up at 113 and Darrel Torres (145), Victor Bird (195) and Nick Wells (220) all finished in third place.