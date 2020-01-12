PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Woodbury Central finishes 4th at GTRA

GTRA INVITATIONAL: Woodbury Central finished in fourth place at the GTRA Invitational on Saturday witih 150 points, one point being Manson Northwest Webster. Nashua-Plainfield won the Invite with 182 points. Akron-Westfield finished in 10th place with 40 points.
Woodbury Central had two champions at the event. Beau Klingensmith won his first match by fall and then won a 17-7 major decision in the semifinals. He won the 126-pound title due to a medical forfeit. Nate Monahan won his first two matches at 160 pound by fall and he defeated Garner-Hayfield/Ventura's Jared Shaw by a 10-7 decision for the title.
Brackett Locke (120) and Max McGill (138) each finished in third place.
For Akron-Westfield, Logan Smith finished in third place at 195 pounds.
TRI-CENTER INVITATIONAL: Westwood finished in fifth place at the Tri-Center Invitational on Saturday with 135 points, finishing five points being Kuemper Catholic. Harlan won the Invite with 182 points.
Hinton finished in seventh place with 116 points and West Monona was eighth with 103.5 points. Lawton-Bronson was 15th with 26.5 points.
Westwood's Jackson Dewald won the 182-pound title. He received a first-round bye and then won his quarterfinal by a 20-9 major decision. He won his semifinal match by a 7-3 decision and faced Missouri Valley's Nick Haynes, ranked No. 5 in Class 1A, for the title. Dewald picked up a major upset with a 3-2 decision. Hunter Hanner (138) finished in third place.
Hinton had two individual champions at the tournament. Wyatt Skuodas received a first-round bye and then won his next two matches by fall. He defeated Council Bluff's St. Albert's Zachary Williams by a 6-2 decision in the 106-pound title match. Derek Anderson won his first two matches by fall at 195 pounds and then won a 7-0 decision in the semifinals. Anderson faced West Monona's Darius Gashe, ranked No. 7 in Class 1A, in the title match and Anderson pulled off the upset with a 4-2 decision.
West Monona's Carter Nichols finished in third place at 170.
HIGH PLAINS GIRLS INVITE: South Sioux scored 85 points to finish in second place at the High Plains Girls Invite on Saturday. West Point-Beemer won the Invite with 140 points.
Ardiana Zamora won the 170-pound title for South Sioux. She won her semifinal by fall in 1:46 and then won a 15-2 major decision against Hailey Siebrass in the title match. Daisy Coleman won her first match by fall in 34 seconds, her second match by fall in 58 seconds and then pinned Schuyler's Anayeli Ramirez in 13 seconds to win the 182-pound title.