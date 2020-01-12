PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Woodbury Central finishes 4th at GTRA

GTRA INVITATIONAL: Woodbury Central finished in fourth place at the GTRA Invitational on Saturday witih 150 points, one point being Manson Northwest Webster. Nashua-Plainfield won the Invite with 182 points. Akron-Westfield finished in 10th place with 40 points.

Woodbury Central had two champions at the event. Beau Klingensmith won his first match by fall and then won a 17-7 major decision in the semifinals. He won the 126-pound title due to a medical forfeit. Nate Monahan won his first two matches at 160 pound by fall and he defeated Garner-Hayfield/Ventura's Jared Shaw by a 10-7 decision for the title.

Brackett Locke (120) and Max McGill (138) each finished in third place.

For Akron-Westfield, Logan Smith finished in third place at 195 pounds.

TRI-CENTER INVITATIONAL: Westwood finished in fifth place at the Tri-Center Invitational on Saturday with 135 points, finishing five points being Kuemper Catholic. Harlan won the Invite with 182 points.

Hinton finished in seventh place with 116 points and West Monona was eighth with 103.5 points. Lawton-Bronson was 15th with 26.5 points.