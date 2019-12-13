PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Woodbury Central picks up two wins

THURSDAY
WOODBURY CENTRAL WINS 2: Woodbury Central won both of its Western Valley duals, defeating Ridge View 58-24 and then taking down Lawton-Bronson 71-6.
In the win over Ridge View, Gunnar Vohs (113), Brackett Locke (120), Max McGill (138) and Ty Dennison (195) all won by fall. Ryder Koele (106) won by major decision.
For Ridge View, Zander Earnst (145), Allen Brenner (182) and Chance Hansen (285) all won by fall.
Against Lawton-Bronson, McGill, Jaden Hamman (152), Nate Monahan (160), Andrew Salocker (182) and Dennison all won by fall and Tristen Jessen won by tech fall.
Matt Peters picked up Lawton-Bronson's lone win with a pin at 145.
Ridge View defeated Lawton-Bronson 51-28. Brenner won by fall for the Raptors.
Jacob Radr (220) won by fall for the Eagles and Brock Mitchell (138) won by major decision.
WEST LYON WINS TWO: West Lyon came away with two wins on Thursday, beating Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 46-24 and defeating Sibley-Ocheyedan 58-18.
In the win over the Nighthawks, Tanner Severson 9145), Gauge Erickson 9160), Tristan Spaans (195) and Dalton Warner (1130 all won by fall and Johnny Perez (152) and Isaac Bruggeman (132).
For the Nighthawks, Jacob Van Der Brink 9170), Brandon Roemeling (220) and Chris Van Der Brink (285) all won by fall.
In the won over the Generals, Kyler Grems (138), Kael Blauwet (170), Warner and Jose Richarz (120) all won by fall. Severson won by major decision.
For the Generals, Alberto Ortiz (220) won by fall, Trey Schuck (132) won by tech fall and Dahson DeJon (182) won by major decision.
The Nighthawks beat the Generals 36-27. The Generals won the first two matches with a Grant Paca (132) pin and a forfeit. The Nighthawks bounced back with a tech fall by Zach Strubbe (145) and a major decision by Logan Kramer (152). A decision by Reid vande Stroet (160) tie the dual at 12.
The Generals got a pin by DeJon but then three forfeits and a decision by Roemeling put the Nighthawks up 33-18.
Damon Tangeman won by fall at 113 but Julian Palma's 4-2 decision at 120 sealed the dual for the Nighthawks.
SPENCER 52, STORM LAKE 19: Spencer won the first five matches to easily defeat Storm Lake 52-19.
Xander Cheevers (285), Case Cauthron (106), Gabe Cauthron (113), Kage Lohman (120), T.J. Arnold (132), Bryson Blair (138), Isaiah Spencer (160) and Mikey Jordan (182) all won by fall for the Tigers and Logan Huckfelt (220) won by major decision.
For Storm Lake, Kole Weigert (170) won by fall and Andrew Kutz (126) had a major decision.
SPIRIT LAKE PARK WINS 2: After a tough start to the season, Spirit Lake Park bounced back with two dual wins. The Indians beat Estherville-Lincoln Central 52-28 and took down Western Christian 54-18.
In the win over ELC, Carson Richards (126), jack Wajda (132), Josh Jackson (138), Isaac Dixon (145), Zach Jensen (152), Max Miller (220), Sawyer Thompson (285) and Jon Burnette (113) all won by fall. Lucas Gunderson (160) won by major decision.
Against Western Christian, Wajda and Jackson won by fall. For Western Christian, Jace Mulder 9145), Eli Van Ginkel (195) and Noah Jansma (285) all won by fall.
Western Christian lost to ELC 51-29. Elliot Carney (138), Carson Vanderziel (170), Levi Vanden Bos (220) and Jansma all won by fall and Muler won by tech fall.
CHEROKEE BEATS A-A: Cherokee won the final two matches to hold off Alta-Aurelia's comeback attempt for a 44-30 victory on Thursday.
The Warriors won the first match via forfeit but Cherokee's Michael Burkhart (132) got a pin to tie it.
Alta-Aurelia's Schade Larson (138) followed with a pin of his own but then a Damon Williams' (145) poin, a tech fall by Cael Wood (152), back-to-back forfeits and a pin by Sean Cronin (182) put the Braves up 35-12.
The Warriors attempted to come back. Brandon Mier (195) and Nate Weflen (220) each won by fall and a forfeit got Alta-Aurelia within five at 35-30.
But a pin by Simon Mummert (113) and a Colin Pick 13-9 decision gave Cherokee the 44-30 victory.
Cherokee lost to Emmetsburg 61-14. Mummert won by fall in the loss and Brenden Fisch won by tech fall.
Alta-Aurelia lost to Emmetsburg 70-12. Weflen won by fall in the loss.