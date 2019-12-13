PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Woodbury Central picks up two wins

For the Nighthawks, Jacob Van Der Brink 9170), Brandon Roemeling (220) and Chris Van Der Brink (285) all won by fall.

In the won over the Generals, Kyler Grems (138), Kael Blauwet (170), Warner and Jose Richarz (120) all won by fall. Severson won by major decision.

For the Generals, Alberto Ortiz (220) won by fall, Trey Schuck (132) won by tech fall and Dahson DeJon (182) won by major decision.

The Nighthawks beat the Generals 36-27. The Generals won the first two matches with a Grant Paca (132) pin and a forfeit. The Nighthawks bounced back with a tech fall by Zach Strubbe (145) and a major decision by Logan Kramer (152). A decision by Reid vande Stroet (160) tie the dual at 12.

The Generals got a pin by DeJon but then three forfeits and a decision by Roemeling put the Nighthawks up 33-18.

Damon Tangeman won by fall at 113 but Julian Palma's 4-2 decision at 120 sealed the dual for the Nighthawks.

SPENCER 52, STORM LAKE 19: Spencer won the first five matches to easily defeat Storm Lake 52-19.