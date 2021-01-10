PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Woodbury Central second at Tripoli Invite

Woodbury Central heavyweight Warren Smith won his first two matches by fall, the first in 1:44 and the second in 36 seconds. He lost his next match by bounced back with a pin in 58 seconds for runner-up at 285.

Gunnar Vohs (106), Ryder Koele (120) and Brackett Locke (28-4) all finished in third place and Trevor Davis (138) and John Groetken (220) both finished in fourth.

JESSE JAMES INVITATIONAL: Elk Point-Jefferson finished in third place at the Jesse James Invitational on Saturday as Chamberlain won the tournament with 193.5 points. Beresford/Alcester-Hudson was fifth with 100 points.

The Huskies had three wrestlers win individual titles.

At 120 pounds, Keaton Gale won his quarterfinal by fall in 38 seconds and then he won by fall in the semifinals in 42 seconds. He faced Parkston's Carter Sommer for the title and Gale won by an 8-6 decision.

Ben Swatek won his 160-pound quarterfinal by fall in 26 seconds and then pinned Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon's Tyrus Beitz in 2:00 in the semifinal. He faced Noah Mahoney of Parkston for the title and picked up a 14-7 decision for the title. Swatek improved to 13-2 on the season.