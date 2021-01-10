PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Woodbury Central second at Tripoli Invite

TRIPOLI, Iowa -- Woodbury Central went across the state to see some of the best competition in Class 1A as the tournament had Lisbon at it, the No. 2 team in Class 1A. Woodbury Central is ranked sixth.
Lisbon won the 54th Annual Tripoli Invitational with 245.5 points and Woodbury Central finished in second place with 151.5 points.
Woodbury Central did have the Outstanding Wrestler at the tournament as senior Beau Klingensmith earned the award.
After two byes, Klingensmith faced South Winneshiek's Ethan Maldonado, who has 19 wins, in the semifinals and Klingensmith, ranked No. 1 in Class 1A at 126 pounds, cruised to an 18-3 tech fall.
Klingensmith faced Lisbon's Cade Siebrecht, ranked No. 4 at 126 in 1A, in the 126-pound title match and Klingensmith never allowed Siebrecht to get into his offense with a 7-2 decision.
Klingensmith is now 26-0 on the season.
The Wildcats had two wrestlers earn titles as Ty Dennison came home with the 182-pound championship.
Dennison, who is ranked No. 5 at 182 pounds, won his quarterfinal match by fall in 36 seconds. Then against a 21-win Brennen Graber of Denver, Dennison won by fall in 5:16.
Dennison faced Lisbon's Jamien Moore, who is 16-3, for the title and the match went to overtime as Dennison won 6-4 in sudden victory.
Woodbury Central heavyweight Warren Smith won his first two matches by fall, the first in 1:44 and the second in 36 seconds. He lost his next match by bounced back with a pin in 58 seconds for runner-up at 285.
Gunnar Vohs (106), Ryder Koele (120) and Brackett Locke (28-4) all finished in third place and Trevor Davis (138) and John Groetken (220) both finished in fourth.
JESSE JAMES INVITATIONAL: Elk Point-Jefferson finished in third place at the Jesse James Invitational on Saturday as Chamberlain won the tournament with 193.5 points. Beresford/Alcester-Hudson was fifth with 100 points.
The Huskies had three wrestlers win individual titles.
At 120 pounds, Keaton Gale won his quarterfinal by fall in 38 seconds and then he won by fall in the semifinals in 42 seconds. He faced Parkston's Carter Sommer for the title and Gale won by an 8-6 decision.
Ben Swatek won his 160-pound quarterfinal by fall in 26 seconds and then pinned Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon's Tyrus Beitz in 2:00 in the semifinal. He faced Noah Mahoney of Parkston for the title and picked up a 14-7 decision for the title. Swatek improved to 13-2 on the season.
Gavin Jacobs won by fall in 5:15 in the 170-pound quarterfinals and then he won by fall in 3:10 in the semifinals. He pinned Parkston's Logan Heidinger in 1:00 in the title match. Jacobs is now 12-4 this season.
Hayes Johnson (113), Lucas Hueser (145) and Noah McDermott (182) all finished in third place.
Beresford/Alcester-Hudson's Logan Serck won the 152-pound title.
He won his quarterfinal by fall in 3:45 and then he beat Chamberlain's Trey Neilan 4-1 in the semifinal. He faced 18-win Isaac Crownover of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon and controlled the match for an 11-4 title victory. Serck is now 15-3 on the season.
Peyton Fridrich won his quarterfinal at 145 pounds by a 14-1 major decision and then he beat Hueser by an 11-1 major. Fridrich lost in the championship match by a 5-0 decision to Chamberlain's Gabe Skustad, who has 20 wins on the season.
Jovey Christensen (126), Robert Watkins (138) and Landon Schurch (195) all finished in third for the Cubs.