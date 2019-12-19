PREP WRESTLING: Sergeant Bluff-Luton beats West, C.B. Jefferson

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School wrestling team won two duals on Thursday as part of a MRAC double-dual hosted by Council Bluffs Jefferson.

The Warriors beat the Yellowjackets 52-24, then beat West 78-6.

In the win over Lincoln, Aidan Lambertsen set the tone in the 116-pound match by pinning Hannah Raney in 1 minute, 17 seconds.

Noah Parmelee and Ty Koedam then pinned their foes late in the first period to start a domino effect for the Warriors.

Top-ranked 152-pounder Jack Gaukel pinned Austin Mattice in 54 seconds, and Gaukel recorded three takedowns before the match ended.

Matthew Headid beat Cam Erickson 12-0 in a major decision at 160, and had a late reversal to seal the win.

Warriors 182-pounder Cale Clausen beat Austin Eledge 5-4, and a late reversal in the third period was key in Clausen's win.

Tytan Webb was the lone Wolverines wrestler who won his match against the Warriors, and the West 106-pounder won by forfeit.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Warriors got seven wins by pinfall over the Wolverines.