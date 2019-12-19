PREP WRESTLING: Sergeant Bluff-Luton beats West, C.B. Jefferson
PREP WRESTLING: Sergeant Bluff-Luton beats West, C.B. Jefferson

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School wrestling team won two duals on Thursday as part of a MRAC double-dual hosted by Council Bluffs Jefferson. 

The Warriors beat the Yellowjackets 52-24, then beat West 78-6. 

In the win over Lincoln, Aidan Lambertsen set the tone in the 116-pound match by pinning Hannah Raney in 1 minute, 17 seconds. 

Noah Parmelee and Ty Koedam then pinned their foes late in the first period to start a domino effect for the Warriors. 

Top-ranked 152-pounder Jack Gaukel pinned Austin Mattice in 54 seconds, and Gaukel recorded three takedowns before the match ended. 

Matthew Headid beat Cam Erickson 12-0 in a major decision at 160, and had a late reversal to seal the win. 

Warriors 182-pounder Cale Clausen beat Austin Eledge 5-4, and a late reversal in the third period was key in Clausen's win. 

Tytan Webb was the lone Wolverines wrestler who won his match against the Warriors, and the West 106-pounder won by forfeit. 

The Warriors got seven wins by pinfall over the Wolverines. 

SIBLEY-OCHYEDAN 45, MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 30: Generals wrestlers Issac Molendorp and Dahson DeJong recorded late-dual wins to get the win over the Dutchmen. 

Molendorp, S-O's 160-pounder, beat Kyle Diehl with a 4:44 pin. DeJong pinned Caleb Harvey in 2:48 at 170. 

Generals 132-pounder Trey Schuck pinned Sterling Haack in 28 seconds. 

All five wins by the Dutchmen were by forfeit. 

RED OAK 54, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 24: The Monarchs won three straight matches late in the dual to gain some confidence. 

Treyton Fender beat 182-pounder Zac Guerra in 3:29, then Kane Langenfeld needed seven seconds to beat Carter Maynes. 

Monarchs 220-pounder Max Rodriguez won by forfeit and early in the dual, Manual Paz-Garcia pinned AJ Schmid in 3:43 at 132 pounds.

ST. ALBERT 44, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 30: Langenfeld and Rodriguez recorded pins late in the match, both under 90 seconds. 

