IDA GROVE, Iowa -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton finished in second place at the Herb Irgens Invitational with 226 points. The Warriors had six wrestlers in the finals with three champions. All 13 wrestlers for the Warriors made it on the podium stand.
Don Bosco won the team title with 295.5 points.
Woodbury Central finished in sixth place with 119.5 points. Cherokee was seventh with 104.5 points, OA-BCIG was eighth with 97 points, Sibley-Ocheyedan followed with 90.5 points and Akron-Westfield was 10th with 87 points. Sioux Center was 11th with 85 points, Kingsley-Pierson was 12th with 66 points, Ridge View was 13th with 62 points, Western Christian was 14th with 40 points and Lawton-Bronson was 16th with 12 points.
For Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Braden Graff won the 113-pound title. After a first round bye, he won his next two matches by fall. Graff, ranked No. 5 in Class 2A at 113 pounds by the Predicament, faced Woodbury Central's Beau Klingensmith, ranked No. 2 in 1A at 113. Graff won the title by fall, pinning Klingensmith in 5:10.
At 132 pounds, Jack Gaukel received a first round bye and then won by fall in the quarterfinals and tech fall in the semifinals. Gaukel, ranked No. 2 in 2A, faced Don Bosco's Easton Larson, ranked No. 6 in 1A, for the title. Gaukel didn't let Larson get into his offense and won a 5-1 decision for the title.
Easton Graff bounced back from two losses last week. He won his first three matches by fall. Easton Graff, ranked No. 3 in 2A at 152 pounds, faced Don Bosco's Cade Tenold, ranked No. 7 in 1A, for the 152-pound title. Graff won a close decision, 4-3, to claim the title.
SB-L's Nate Curry (120), Isaac Bryan (138) and Gabe Warren (195) all finished as runner-ups. A.J. Ellington finished in third place at 285 pounds.
Akron-Westfield's John Henrich won the 160-pound title. The top-ranked wrestler at 160 in 1A won his first two matches by fall and won by decision, 5-0, in the semifinal over second-ranked Carson Tenold of Don Bosco. He won by fall over Carroll's Parker Klocke, ranked No. 7 in 3A, in 1:11 in the title match.
A-K's Taylor Heeren finished in second place at 220 pounds and Jader Briggs finished third at 106 pounds.
Sibley-Ocheyedan's Trey Schuck received a first-round bye at 126 pounds. He won his quarterfinal by fall and his semifinal by tech fall. Shuck, who is ranked No. 10 in 1A, had a quick finals match against Don Bosco's Michael McClelland, ranked No. 8 in 1A. Schuck won the title with a pin in 27 seconds.
For Woodbury Central, Jim Moss was the other runner-up on the day for the Wildcats as he finished in second place at 170 pounds. Nate Monahan finished in third place at 145.
Cherokee's Treighton Schubert finished in third place at 182 pounds.
OA-BCIG had two third place finishers as Jake Nieman was third at 138 and Devin Behrendsen was third at 195.
For Sioux Center, Domonick Roskam finished in second place at 182 and Ernesto cardenas was third at 152.
For Kingsley-Pierson, Damon Schmid was third at 126.
Ridge View's Lucas Else was the runner-up at 106.
Western Christian's Tristan Mulder was third at 170.