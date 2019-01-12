PERRY, Iowa -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton scored 196.5 points and finished in second place at the Perry Invitational on Saturday. West Delaware won the tournament with 271 points. Spencer finished in 13th with 63.5 points.
SB-L's Braden Graff won the 113-pound title. He won his first three matches by fall. Graff, who is ranked No. 8 at 113 by The Predicament in 2A, faced Logan-Magnolia's Hagen Heistand, ranked No. 3 in Class 1A, for the title. Graff upset Heistand with a 1-0 decision for the 113 title.
SB-L's Jack Gaukel received a first-round bye and then won by fall in the quarterfinal and by tech fall in the semifinal. Gaukel, ranked No. 2 at 132 in 2A, faced West Delaware's Ryan Phillips, ranked No. 4 in 2A, for the title. Gaukel edged Phillips for the 2-0 decision to claim the 132 title.
SB-L's Nate Curry was the runner-up at 120 and Easton Graff was the runner-up at 152.
Spencer's Isaiah Spencer finished in fifth place at 145.